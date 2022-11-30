Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
MediaTek Taps Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to Establish Connectivity to its 5G Chips
Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that MediaTek has used Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to establish connectivity to its 5G chips using the 3GPP 5G Release 17 (Rel-17) and the 5G reduced capability (RedCap) specifications.
thefastmode.com
Vodafone UK Selects Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform
Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the private and public sectors - announced that it has partnered with Vodafone, the technology communications company, to connect scattered and siloed data points across Vodafone to deliver an improved experience for its business customers. Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform was...
thefastmode.com
STI Selects Nokia to Deploy Industrial-grade LTE Private Network in Port Terminal in Chile
Nokia announced that it will deploy the first industrial-grade LTE private network in a port terminal in Chile at San Antonio Terminal Internacional S.A. (STI). The new private wireless network will be based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platformand will use 4.9G LTE to deliver pervasive high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity, and improved network predictability in piers and yards. It will reliably and securely connect hundreds of workers, sensors, equipment and vehicles across an area of 31 hectares. As the single supplier for this project, Nokia will also provide the RAN network, training, implementation services and remote support.
thefastmode.com
Virgin Media O2 Selects Zinier for Field Service Management Solutions
Zinier has announced that it has been selected by Virgin Media O2 as its preferred supplier for field service automation software. Zinier, based in Silicon Valley, provides end-to-end solutions to the world’s infrastructure companies providing essential services such as broadband connectivity. Zinier CEO Prateek Chakravarty noted that “We’re honored...
thefastmode.com
Twelve Latvian Partners Sign Agreement to Develop Semiconductor Manufacturing
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed, solidifying a commitment among 12 partners to develop semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in Latvia, thus increasing EU independence from other global chip manufacturers. The memorandum is made up of three key components; developing the microchip ecosystem, developing educational and research capabilities, and fostering...
thefastmode.com
ALE, Gur Lavi Partner to Deliver Digital Age Solutions to the Philippines
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, and Gur Lavi Corporation (GLC), a business communications specialist and one of the fastest-growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines, have announced their new partnership. To enable digital transformation across a broad range of industries,...
thefastmode.com
Core SaaS: The Uber for On-Demand Networks Featured
Ordering a high-quality 5G network in just a few clicks might sound far-fetched, but it is not. It has been several years since we entered the era of apps and on-demand digital services. But one area continues to lag: telco network services. Ordering 5G connectivity should be as simple as...
thefastmode.com
Mauritius Telecom Revamps its WiFi Network using Alepo’s Carrier-grade WiFi Solution
Evolving to keep pace with customer expectations and provide innovative new offerings, leading service provider Mauritius Telecom has revamped its WiFi network by implementing Alepo’s WiFi Service Management Platform (SMP). The project benefits Mauritius Telecom’s growing base of enterprise customers, which includes hotels, banks, government entities, as well as...
thefastmode.com
MTN Pilots Innovative National Relay Service
With the goal of serving South Africans with hearing loss, MTN is piloting an innovative national relay service (NRS) which harnesses the power of technology to enable users to make and receive phone calls. Depending on the type of call, an operator will speak, type, or use sign language when...
thefastmode.com
NETSCOUT Announces Interoperability of Omnis Cyber Intelligence with Amazon Security Lake
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, announced the successful interoperability of Omnis™ Cyber Intelligence (OCI) with Amazon Security Lake, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to deliver advanced network detection and response (NDR) insights. With comprehensive network visibility, contextual cybersecurity investigation, and...
thefastmode.com
Cisco AppDynamics Announces Major Updates to its Cloud-native Observability Solution
Cisco AppDynamics announced major updates to its cloud-native observability solution AppDynamics Cloud. Business transaction insights combines business transaction monitoring with AppDynamics Cloud's continuous-context experience. This allows organizations to expand observability over cloud-native applications correlated with business context across their Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment and beyond. The AIOps-derived insights enable teams to observe applications the same way customers and end users experience them and quickly take action to optimize performance and remediate issues in near real-time.
