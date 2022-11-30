Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – December 2, 2022
Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown aired live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. – The show opened with The Bloodline making their entrance for Sami Zayn’s match. As they reached the ring, a video package recapping their War Games match aired. Sami started putting over the Usos, but Jimmy stopped him to declare that Sami was the MVP at War Games. Jey admitted that he didn’t like Sami, but by sticking with his family he earned his respect. Jimmy asked Sami how he was feeling, so he could respond that he felt very ucey. The Brawling Brutes interrupted with Sheamus saying that it’s fight night before entering the ring for their match.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened After WWE SmackDown Went Off The Air
This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown was a solid one from top to bottom. Fans were clearly happy with what they got to see. That carried on after the cameras stopped rolling as well this week. The show saw Santos Escobar lose to Ricochet in the finals of...
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar undergoes spinal fusion surgery
WWE Superstar Robert Roode announced on his Instagram Friday that he underwent spinal fusion surgery. He noted he had surgery on his cervical spine fusing the C5/C6 vertebrae. The 46-year old Roode has been out of in-ring action since June of this year. Roode noted in his post that Dr....
wrestleview.com
Former Superstar returns to WWE on SmackDown, saves Liv Morgan from Damage CTRL
Former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox made her return to WWE on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown. Nox came out to save Liv Morgan from Damage CTRL. Below is an excerpt from Roy Nemer’s full SmackDown recap detailing Nox’s return. Out come Damage CTRL to the ring. Bayley...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Raquel Rodriguez On SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez is one of the toughest women on the WWE roster. She is the perfect combination of size, strength, and beauty. It’s clear that WWE management is keen on pushing her considering the impact she has already had on the main roster. It seems like WWE already planted the seeds for the push to take place.
PWMania
Opening Match For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed, Updated Line-Up
Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in singles action will kick off tonight’s post-Survivor Series episode of WWE SmackDown on FS1. Cathy Kelley announced the match in the video below. Sheamus replied to the tweet, promising a banger. “Banger incoming… do not adjust your set.. [collision symbol emoji] [TV emoji] #fightnight,”...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Raquel Rodriguez Reportedly Not Really Injured, WWE SmackDown Note for Tonight
Raquel Rodriguez is reportedly not injured after all. As we’ve noted, Rodriguez was attacked backstage on last week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. Shotzi later said Rodriguez suffered a broken arm and dislocated elbow in the attack, and aggravated the injury during their loss to Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Rodriguez was seen wearing an arm brace on the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show, and did not accompany Shotzi to the ring for her loss to Rousey as Michael Cole said she was not medically cleared to compete. WWE then announced that Rodriguez will be out of action for 4-6 weeks.
stillrealtous.com
Stephanie McMahon Reveals Recent WWE Storyline That Increased Viewership By 20%
WWE has been trying new things ever since Triple H took over creative back in July and the new regime has also been bringing former stars back to the company. Fans had been asking for Bray Wyatt to return ever since he was released in the summer of 2021, and he finally made his way back to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event in October.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Match Will Kick Off WWE SmackDown
"WWE SmackDown" will kick off tonight's episode in a "helluva" way. The Bloodline is fresh off the heels of a Survivor Series victory in the WarGames match and it's all thanks to the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. That match closed out the premium live event and now Zayn will begin "SmackDown" in a headline match. He will be taking on one of his opponents in Saturday's WarGames match, Sheamus. WWE made the announcement on Twitter courtesy of Cathy Kelley that the leader of The Brawling Brutes will take on Zayn in singles action.
wrestleview.com
AEW releases footage of what happened to The Elite after Rampage went off the air
At the end of Friday night’s AEW Rampage the House of Black hit the ring and laid out Best Friends, members of the Factory, and lumberjacks from the All-Atlantic Lumberjack Title Match. The assault continued after Rampage went off the air on TNT. AEW has released exclusive footage on...
wrestleview.com
Notes and dark match results from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown
Below are notes and the dark match results from Friday night’s WWE that took place from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. -The arena was about 90 percent full. The upper sections were tarped off. -Dark Match: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Drew Gulak in what was a very back and...
stillrealtous.com
Original Members Revealed For Current WWE Stable
It’s been an exciting year for WWE returns and back at SummerSlam in July fans saw Bayley make an impact when she returned with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. The group has since gone on to be known as Damage CTRL and they’ve been making their presence felt in the WWE women’s division ever since.
nodq.com
Tegan Nox returns to WWE during the December 2nd 2022 edition of Smackdown
During the December 2nd 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Liv Morgan had a physical altercation with Damage CTRL but the numbers game caught up with her. Tegan Nox made her return to WWE by making the save to help out Liv. Tegan and Liv stood tall to end the segment.
411mania.com
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.02.22
Well everyone, 2022 is almost done, and we begin the final month with another episode of WWE Smackdown. This week the Smackdown World Cup concludes with Ricochet vs. Santos Escobar and a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental title on the line, plus Sami Zayn will look to further cement his hard fought place in the Bloodline when he battles Sheamus. As a fan of Lucha Underground the promise of Prince Puma and King Cuerno locking up again makes me rather happy. The fallout from Survivor Series is likely to continue with the Usos needing new opponents, the Viking Raiders looking to pile up more bodies, Ronda Rousey and Shotzi had a pretty awful match so Ronda will probably be moving on from that feud, and if Kevin Owens is truly the next challenger for Roman then they’ll be looking to start that up sooner or later. Logically we’ll get some continuation of Bray Wyatt and LA Knight tonight since they stayed off the PPV but are still building that issue. So with a lot of stuff potentially up in the air, let’s get to the action.
wrestleview.com
IMPACT star reportedly returning to WWE
According to PWInsider and F4WOnline, former two-time Impact World Champion and three-time Impact Tag Team Champion Eric Young is returning to WWE. There were no details as of this writing as to what Young’s role and start date will be, or whether he is heading to the main roster, or back to NXT.
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage SPOILERS: Matches taped to air this Friday night on TNT
Below are the spoilers for this Friday night’s AEW Rampage. AEW taped the following matches from the The Indiana Farmers Coliseum after Dynamite went off the air. -AEW All-Atlantic Champ Orange Cassidy retained against QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match. Post-match there was a huge brawl. The House of Black then attacked everyone and stood tall.
PWMania
Ricochet Wins the WWE SmackDown World Cup, Intercontinental Title Match Revealed
Ricochet won the WWE SmackDown World Cup Tournament. Ricochet defeated Santos Escobar in the World Cup Tournament finals on this week’s post-Survivor Series episode of SmackDown on FS1. Ricochet was awarded the World Cup trophy for winning the tournament, and he is now the new number one contender to...
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage Results – 12/02/22 (Former ROH star appears)
Highlights to follow below results. Match: Darby Allin def. Kole Carter – Kole showcased a lot more offense in this match, including an Avalanche Falcon Arrow; Darby wins with the Coffin Drop after a Scorpion Death Drop. Renee backstage with Keith Lee; he is interrupted by former ROH star...
Yardbarker
Kevin Dunn’s absence from WWE Survivor Series was said to be a “big deal backstage”
WWE presented its last main roster premium live event of 2022 this past Saturday with Survivor Series. Kevin Dunn, who is WWE Executive Vice President, Television Production, was a big name not present at the show. RingsideNews.com first reported that Dunn wasn’t at the show because he took a vacation...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link. The following line-up was scheduled as of around 6pm ET:. * Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus. The opener...
