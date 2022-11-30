Nokia announced that it will deploy the first industrial-grade LTE private network in a port terminal in Chile at San Antonio Terminal Internacional S.A. (STI). The new private wireless network will be based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platformand will use 4.9G LTE to deliver pervasive high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity, and improved network predictability in piers and yards. It will reliably and securely connect hundreds of workers, sensors, equipment and vehicles across an area of 31 hectares. As the single supplier for this project, Nokia will also provide the RAN network, training, implementation services and remote support.

