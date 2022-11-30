Read full article on original website
STC, Huawei Deploy 'SuperLink' Single-antenna Link with 10 Gbps Bandwidth for Traditional Bands
Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and Huawei reached a new milestone with the innovation of commercial SuperLink solution in Dammam in May. This is the first time ever in the industry that a single-antenna link provides a 10 Gbps bandwidth for traditional bands. The link has run well on the live networks and delivered high performance during the past six months, exactly as it is designed. This deployment reduces the number of antennas by 67% and the amount of hardware by 70%, providing a simplified and large-bandwidth 5G solution for suburban areas.
Amantya Demos 5G VoNR Call From its 5G Lab in Gurgaon, India
Global product engineering and system integration company, Amantya Technologies on Tuesday announced that it has successfully demonstrated 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) call from its state-of-the-art 5G Lab in Gurgaon, India. This is another significant breakthrough in the company’s rapidly growing 5G solutions portfolio. Amantya’s previously launched avant-garde 5G...
Australia's NBN Selects Ericsson for FWA Network Upgrade
NBN Co (nbn) is a publicly owned corporation of the Australian Government, tasked to design, build and operate Australia's digital backbone as a wholesale broadband access network provider. The deployment is a significant move in addressing the geographical challenge of bringing improved service to communities and businesses across Australia –...
Indonet Selects Juniper Networks for Intent-Based Networking Software
Juniper Networks announced that PT IndoInternet (Indonet), an Indonesian digital infrastructure provider, has selected Juniper Apstra to help automate, modernize and facilitate an experience-first expansion of its network infrastructure. Through managed automated network provisioning and monitoring, Apstra has already delivered Indonet an estimated 20% in cost-savings efficiency. As the world’s...
Virgin Media O2 Selects Zinier for Field Service Management Solutions
Zinier has announced that it has been selected by Virgin Media O2 as its preferred supplier for field service automation software. Zinier, based in Silicon Valley, provides end-to-end solutions to the world’s infrastructure companies providing essential services such as broadband connectivity. Zinier CEO Prateek Chakravarty noted that “We’re honored...
Vodafone UK Selects Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform
Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the private and public sectors - announced that it has partnered with Vodafone, the technology communications company, to connect scattered and siloed data points across Vodafone to deliver an improved experience for its business customers. Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform was...
Springboard to Deploy XConnect’s Global Number Range & Status Live Services
Springboard, a provider of business intelligence solutions for the telecoms industry, has partnered with XConnect, a Somos Company, the supplier of world-class numbering intelligence solutions, to deploy XConnect’s Global Number Range and Status Live services. XConnect’s comprehensive network and subscriber information will enable Springboard to highlight number discrepancies in real time and support customers in resolving issues rapidly to ensure stable margins.
MediaTek Taps Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to Establish Connectivity to its 5G Chips
Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that MediaTek has used Keysight’s 5G Network Emulation Solutions to establish connectivity to its 5G chips using the 3GPP 5G Release 17 (Rel-17) and the 5G reduced capability (RedCap) specifications.
Mauritius Telecom Revamps its WiFi Network using Alepo’s Carrier-grade WiFi Solution
Evolving to keep pace with customer expectations and provide innovative new offerings, leading service provider Mauritius Telecom has revamped its WiFi network by implementing Alepo’s WiFi Service Management Platform (SMP). The project benefits Mauritius Telecom’s growing base of enterprise customers, which includes hotels, banks, government entities, as well as...
ALE, Gur Lavi Partner to Deliver Digital Age Solutions to the Philippines
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, and Gur Lavi Corporation (GLC), a business communications specialist and one of the fastest-growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines, have announced their new partnership. To enable digital transformation across a broad range of industries,...
Edgecore Launches Next-Gen 2.5G PoE Switch with Wi-Fi 6/6E
Edgecore Networks announced the launch of a new-generation 2.5G PoE switch, the ECS501P, which provides an unparalleled hardware design that exceeds other brands and supports in a variety of applications. The PoE power budget also outshines similar products in the market, which enhances the deployment flexibility of PoE devices. The...
Gcore Debuts Cloud-based Image Optimisation, 'Image Stack'
Gcore, a provider of high-performance, low-latency, international cloud and edge solutions, announced the debut of Image Stack. Developed to optimise images processed on Gcore’s all-in-one edge solution, Image Stack reduces file sizes by an average of 85% without visible quality loss and delivers compressed images worldwide on a wide range of devices and browsers.
MTN Pilots Innovative National Relay Service
With the goal of serving South Africans with hearing loss, MTN is piloting an innovative national relay service (NRS) which harnesses the power of technology to enable users to make and receive phone calls. Depending on the type of call, an operator will speak, type, or use sign language when...
NETSCOUT Announces Interoperability of Omnis Cyber Intelligence with Amazon Security Lake
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, announced the successful interoperability of Omnis™ Cyber Intelligence (OCI) with Amazon Security Lake, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to deliver advanced network detection and response (NDR) insights. With comprehensive network visibility, contextual cybersecurity investigation, and...
Cisco AppDynamics Announces Major Updates to its Cloud-native Observability Solution
Cisco AppDynamics announced major updates to its cloud-native observability solution AppDynamics Cloud. Business transaction insights combines business transaction monitoring with AppDynamics Cloud's continuous-context experience. This allows organizations to expand observability over cloud-native applications correlated with business context across their Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment and beyond. The AIOps-derived insights enable teams to observe applications the same way customers and end users experience them and quickly take action to optimize performance and remediate issues in near real-time.
