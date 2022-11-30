Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and Huawei reached a new milestone with the innovation of commercial SuperLink solution in Dammam in May. This is the first time ever in the industry that a single-antenna link provides a 10 Gbps bandwidth for traditional bands. The link has run well on the live networks and delivered high performance during the past six months, exactly as it is designed. This deployment reduces the number of antennas by 67% and the amount of hardware by 70%, providing a simplified and large-bandwidth 5G solution for suburban areas.

1 DAY AGO