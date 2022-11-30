LAS VEGAS — Must be the Money!. Utah receiver Money Parks caught a pass from quarterback Cam Rising and escaped a group of defenders early in the third quarter. All that was left in front of him was green grass on a 57-yard touchdown run to give No. 11 Utah its first lead, 24-17, in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night.

