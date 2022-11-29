Twitter Stops Policing Covid Misinformation Under CEO Elon Musk and Reportedly Restores 62,000 Suspended Accounts

Read full article on original website
Related
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
A Twitter engineer said it was a 'bummer' to lose her job while 8 months pregnant in Elon Musk's mass layoffs
Malabika Das, a senior software engineer, tweeted that she was let go while pregnant on the day that Elon Musk axed about half the Twitter workforce.
NECN
Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West From Twitter After Posting Picture of a Swastika
Hours after tweeting a now-deleted picture of an apparent Swastika inside a Star of David, Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended again, Twitter's CEO Elon Musk confirmed Thursday night. "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk tweeted...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
Elon Musk says he's confident Neuralink will be ready to put chips into human brains in the next 6 months
At a show-and-tell event, Musk demonstrated the brain-computer interface with a video of a monkey that was said to be "telepathically typing."
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Balenciaga designer apologises for ‘inappropriate’ campaign
Balenciaga’s creative designer has apologised for a recent fashion campaign that was criticised by Kim Kardashian. Images for the campaign showed two young girls holding stuffed teddy bears, which were dressed in bondage clothing, while surrounded by an assortment of other items. Demna Gvasalia issued a statement on Instagram...
Comments / 0