ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Twitter Stops Policing Covid Misinformation Under CEO Elon Musk and Reportedly Restores 62,000 Suspended Accounts

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC
NECN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West From Twitter After Posting Picture of a Swastika

Hours after tweeting a now-deleted picture of an apparent Swastika inside a Star of David, Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended again, Twitter's CEO Elon Musk confirmed Thursday night. "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk tweeted...
The Guardian

Balenciaga designer apologises for ‘inappropriate’ campaign

Balenciaga’s creative designer has apologised for a recent fashion campaign that was criticised by Kim Kardashian. Images for the campaign showed two young girls holding stuffed teddy bears, which were dressed in bondage clothing, while surrounded by an assortment of other items. Demna Gvasalia issued a statement on Instagram...

Comments / 0

Community Policy