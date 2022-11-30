Read full article on original website
Oil and Gas Wells Near Los Angeles and Kern Counties are Being Sued, Current Spills, The Center for Biological Diversity Reported
California – December 2, 2022 – The Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Oil Resources yesterday for permitting over a dozen new oil and gas wells in the counties of Los Angeles and Kern, some of which were close to residences and educational facilities.
pv-magazine-usa.com
California 100 MW solar facility now generating power for community-owned electricity providers
Dallas, Texas headquartered developer Leeward Renewable Energy announced it has completed construction and achieved commercial operations on the Rabbitbrush Solar Facility, located in Kern County, California, a hotbed for some of the nation’s largest solar and energy storage projects. The project is a 100 MW solar facility with a...
Courthouse News Service
State oil regulators sued for approving new oil well drilling projects in Southern California
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — California oil regulators face litigation for approving new oil and gas wells in Los Angeles and Kern counties, allegedly without conducting analyses to protect public health and the environment. The Center for Biological Diversity sued the California Geologic Energy Management Division, or CalGEM, Thursday for...
Bakersfield Californian
Western Kern consortium reverses Kern's test score trend, attracts outsiders to understand methods
New Yorker Jay Roscup began speaking and then trailed off when asked Thursday what he learned during his visit to western Kern County schools, whose educational methods vary greatly from other local districts. “Geez,” said Roscup, who works in the K-12 Sodus School District. “We have learned a lot. Let...
Bakersfield Californian
Settlement announced by Tejon Ranch restores terms of 2008 conservation accord
Tejon Ranch Co. has settled a legal dispute stemming from conservation payments the Lebec-based real estate development and agribusiness company had withheld over concerns that environmental groups reneged on a landmark agreement making 90 percent of the company's property off limits to development. The settlement announced Wednesday ends a 2020...
'My Job Depends on Oil' campaign launches in Bakersfield
The campaign, intended to advocate for oil industry jobs in central California, is a response to mounting pressure on the industry to account for recent record-high profits by Governor Gavin Newsom.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bakersfield. The crash happened close to South Real Rd on White Lane around 9:45 p.m. The crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.
Expect a wet weekend in Kern County
More rain on tap for Kern County through the weekend. An atmospheric river winter storm is expected to impact the region this weekend bringing rain and snow to the Sierra Nevada. A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until Monday. Colder temperatures are expected for most of the next workweek with several days of […]
City of Bakersfield sued by conservation groups for diverting Kern River
The City of Bakersfield is being sued by multiple conservation groups for diverting the Kern River for its own benefit and the benefit of multiple water districts.
New revitalization efforts could change the way downtown Bakersfield looks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You may notice some new changes to the downtown area in the next coming years with recent efforts being made by the city to revitalize downtown. According to Councilmember Andrae Gonzales, the plan is to revitalize the downtown area’s 18th and 19th streets, starting with improvements between L and N streets. […]
Firefighters Quickly Douse Burning Structure in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Firefighters were on the scene of a burning building early Thursday morning that appeared to be abandoned and unoccupied. Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the approximately 12:00 a.m., Dec. 1, call for a structure fire on South H and Radiance Drive in the city of Bakersfield.
kclu.org
The forecast is simple: Rain! But, how much rain depends on your location in the Tri-Counties
The first wave of a two-part storm system has arrived in the Tri-Counties, and we could see some locally heavy rain at times. The forecast for the pair of storms has changed almost daily this week, and it’s changed yet again. It started with two systems, but now it...
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday
SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
China Peak Mountain Resort sees at least 2 feet of snow, expecting more
There is good news for those who like to hit the slopes. Officials at China Peak Mountain Resort said they saw some pretty consistent snowfall since around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 1st.
Bakersfield Channel
Happy Thursday Kern County we have rain moving in beginning today.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we have two storm systems moving our way. A cool weekend ahead with rain beginning this evening after sunset. Expect these conditions to stick around throughout the weekend with breaks in the rain Friday. We could pick up a half of an...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Fire consumes mobile home near Inyokern
Fire totally destroyed a mobile home located in the 1500 block of North LeRoy Street near Inyokern on Nov. 19. According to the Kern County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 p.m. after receiving reports of the fire. Upon arrival, firefighters reportedly found the mobile home fully involved in...
Road closures coming up in Bakersfield
The Thomas Roads Improvement Program continues to work on the roads in and around the City of Bakersfield.
Volunteer Center of Kern County taking orders for Holiday Cinnamon Rolls
Last year, the center sold out of 775 dozen cinnamon rolls, so pre-orders this year are highly recommended.
Oil well worker sent to hospital with critical injuries after being blown off rig
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A worker filling in an abandoned oil well at California Avenue and Easton Drive was taken to the hospital after suffering major injuries when a rig blowout occurred and blew him off the platform, according to the Bakersfield Fire Department. The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to reports of a potential oil […]
Chance of rain for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade
A storm system arriving tomorrow night will be responsible for producing measurable rain in Kern County. There will a brief break in precipitation chances Friday, prior to another storm system impacting this weekend with mountain snow and valley rain. The valley could see between .25-.50″ of rain and mountains between .50-.75″. There could be between […]
