ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

Settlement announced by Tejon Ranch restores terms of 2008 conservation accord

Tejon Ranch Co. has settled a legal dispute stemming from conservation payments the Lebec-based real estate development and agribusiness company had withheld over concerns that environmental groups reneged on a landmark agreement making 90 percent of the company's property off limits to development. The settlement announced Wednesday ends a 2020...
LEBEC, CA
KGET

Expect a wet weekend in Kern County

More rain on tap for Kern County through the weekend. An atmospheric river winter storm is expected to impact the region this weekend bringing rain and snow to the Sierra Nevada. A Winter Storm Warning will remain in effect until Monday. Colder temperatures are expected for most of the next workweek with several days of […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Happy Thursday Kern County we have rain moving in beginning today.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday everyone we have two storm systems moving our way. A cool weekend ahead with rain beginning this evening after sunset. Expect these conditions to stick around throughout the weekend with breaks in the rain Friday. We could pick up a half of an...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Fire consumes mobile home near Inyokern

Fire totally destroyed a mobile home located in the 1500 block of North LeRoy Street near Inyokern on Nov. 19. According to the Kern County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 4:41 p.m. after receiving reports of the fire. Upon arrival, firefighters reportedly found the mobile home fully involved in...
INYOKERN, CA
KGET

Chance of rain for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade

A storm system arriving tomorrow night will be responsible for producing measurable rain in Kern County. There will a brief break in precipitation chances Friday, prior to another storm system impacting this weekend with mountain snow and valley rain. The valley could see between .25-.50″ of rain and mountains between .50-.75″. There could be between […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy