Related
Reliability watchdog warns of potential electric shortfalls this winter
The nonprofit regulator charged with helping ensure the reliability of the North American electric grid is warning of potential electric supply shortfalls during severe weather this winter.
energyintel.com
Panel Suggests Liberalized Gas Pricing Remains Elusive in India
Free market pricing in India's domestic natural gas market appears to be a nonstarter for at least a few more years, if a government appointed panel's recommendations are adopted. Sustained high prices could delay Pakistan's LNG plans by a decade, a Pakistan LNG official said. Rosneft has more than 2...
energyintel.com
US Gas Operators Navigating Complex Web of Proposed Methane Mandates
As frustrated US natural gas operators brace for an apparent morass of federal methane regulations, they are trying to determine where there may be overlap and how to leverage measures they’re already taking to curb emissions. US natural gas prices are expected to moderate in 2023, but until they...
energyintel.com
Essar to Capture CO2 at UK Refinery
Essar Oil UK said it plans to invest £360 million ($430 million) to build a carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility at its Stanlow refinery in northwest England as part of plans to make it a "leading low-carbon refinery" by 2030. Russia's December diesel export schedule is the busiest...
energyintel.com
Oil and Gas Prices, Dec. 2, 2022
The front of the price curve for WTI flipped back into contango, signaling a well-supplied oil market in the US. Shipping and insurance firms will have to cooperate with G7 authorities for the price cap on Russian oil to work, but sources are skeptical about the rules.
energyintel.com
Market Management in the Dark
Opec-plus' virtual meeting on Sunday takes place just one day before EU sanctions and a planned G7 price cap on Russian crude come into force — to uncertain affect. The trajectory of demand is almost as tricky to discern amid recession fears and questions surrounding China’s zero-Covid policy.
energyintel.com
Angola Fine-Tunes Terms To Boost Appeal
Angola is showing a willingness to be flexible in its fiscal terms and help leverage its available infrastructure to lure international energy majors to revisit their large offshore holdings. The front of the price curve for WTI flipped back into contango, signaling a well-supplied oil market in the US. Frustrated...
energyintel.com
LNG Market Indicators
Woodside has opened the door for gas from the long-delayed Greater Sunrise Fields to be processed in Timor-Leste. Europe has made progress at replacing Russian gas — but durability of this trend will be critical. The Sinopec-QatarEnergy LNG deal not only shows the firm's interest in Qatar's NFE project...
energyintel.com
Russia to Seize Independent
Rosneft has more than 2 Tcm of gas reserves in East Siberia and Russia’s Far East that could be piped to China. Local press reports said the government will vote Thursday on whether to take the plant over from its Russian owner Lukoil. We see Shell’s purchase of biomethane...
energyintel.com
Italy Poised to Take Over Lukoil Refinery
The Italian government looks set to take over temporary ownership of its largest oil refinery, the 320,000 b/d Isab plant in Sicily that is owned by Russia’s Lukoil, in a last-ditch bid to prevent its closure. The front of the price curve for WTI flipped back into contango, signaling...
energyintel.com
FTC to Take a Closer Look at EQT Expansion
US regulators have requested more information on EQT’s $5.2 billion acquisition of upstream and midstream assets in Appalachia, delaying and potentially even derailing the completion of the deal. The chances of getting permitting reform onto President Biden’s desk before this year's congress ends appear to be diminishing. Frustrated...
energyintel.com
Coterra Relents in Long-Running Pa. Water-Contamination Case
Independent gas producer Coterra Energy will no longer fight criminal charges that its drilling and completions operations contaminated drinking water in Pennsylvania, drawing the curtain on a long-running case that heightened national scrutiny on the shale industry. Frustrated US natural gas operators are bracing for an apparent morass of federal...
energyintel.com
Big Questions Linger as Price Cap Nears
The biggest direct action against Russian oil supplies ever taken by the West is just days away. The EU embargo on Russian crude imports, alongside sanctions on Russian oil shipments and the planned G7 price cap — allowing firms to provide maritime services for Russian oil bought by non-Western buyers at or below the cap — are all due to kick in on Dec. 5. But EU countries have for weeks been wrangling over the level at which to set the price cap on Russian crude cargoes. As PIW went to press, EU member states appeared close to agreeing on a cap of $60 per barrel, which they and the G7 must still sign off on. But hawkish Poland remained hesitant, arguing for a cap of around $30/bbl that would seek to hit Russian oil revenues harder. Like the bloc's difficulty in agreeing to a gas price cap, it has been a vexatious debate. A low oil price cap risks roiling the markets, provoking Russian retaliation and driving up prices and freight rates, while a high cap risks achieving little. G7 leaders are mindful that their efforts to squeeze Russia’s revenues have so far proved relatively ineffective. But the US — which is worried about an oil price spike from Russian supply disruptions — and some Mediterranean countries like Greece with large shipping industries have pushed for a higher cap price in the $60s. The proposed $60/bbl price would be near the top end of a previously discussed range and slightly below the current estimated price of Urals, which has been trading at discounts to benchmark Brent of around $22-$23/bbl, according to Russian data. It also would be above Russia’s cost of production, which energy ministry officials say ranges from $15-$40/bbl.
energyintel.com
Oil Lobby Reverses Course, Backs Year-Round E15 Sales
The American Petroleum Institute (API) is backing bipartisan legislation aimed at expanding nationwide sales of higher ethanol fuel blends year-round, marking a significant shift in recent months for the lobby group after previously opposing such sales. Expiring January Brent futures added $2.41 on Wednesday as sentiment seemed to shift again,...
