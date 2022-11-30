The biggest direct action against Russian oil supplies ever taken by the West is just days away. The EU embargo on Russian crude imports, alongside sanctions on Russian oil shipments and the planned G7 price cap — allowing firms to provide maritime services for Russian oil bought by non-Western buyers at or below the cap — are all due to kick in on Dec. 5. But EU countries have for weeks been wrangling over the level at which to set the price cap on Russian crude cargoes. As PIW went to press, EU member states appeared close to agreeing on a cap of $60 per barrel, which they and the G7 must still sign off on. But hawkish Poland remained hesitant, arguing for a cap of around $30/bbl that would seek to hit Russian oil revenues harder. Like the bloc's difficulty in agreeing to a gas price cap, it has been a vexatious debate. A low oil price cap risks roiling the markets, provoking Russian retaliation and driving up prices and freight rates, while a high cap risks achieving little. G7 leaders are mindful that their efforts to squeeze Russia’s revenues have so far proved relatively ineffective. But the US — which is worried about an oil price spike from Russian supply disruptions — and some Mediterranean countries like Greece with large shipping industries have pushed for a higher cap price in the $60s. The proposed $60/bbl price would be near the top end of a previously discussed range and slightly below the current estimated price of Urals, which has been trading at discounts to benchmark Brent of around $22-$23/bbl, according to Russian data. It also would be above Russia’s cost of production, which energy ministry officials say ranges from $15-$40/bbl.

