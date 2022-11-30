Read full article on original website
St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van for hours, is found wandering in dark
Jymere Evans’ parents say he was in the van alone for nearly three hours on Monday after falling asleep. When he woke up, he began walking and was located by strangers. "I was so scared. I had a heart attack,” he said. St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school...
Armed man robs KFC in south St. Louis
An armed man robbed a KFC restaurant Thursday evening in south St. Louis.
New Robertson Fire District board members fires and sues fire chief, union
The newly elected Robertson Fire District Board of Directors fired the fire chief and decided to sue the chief and the union.
Armed carjacking Thursday night in The Grove, police say
ST. LOUIS — Police officers responded to an armed carjacking at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night in the 4000 block of Choteau Avenue in The Grove. They said a man came up to the victim standing outside of his 2023 Kia Telluride. He then pulled out his shotgun, stole the car and drove off on Manchester Avenue, according to police.
Noncustodial father accused of taking children in St. Louis County
A Sappington man is accused of taking his children, whom he did not have custody of, and fleeing across the Midwest.
Former Saint Louis University teaching assistant admits to blackmailing student
ST. LOUIS — A former teaching assistant at Saint Louis University (SLU) pleaded guilty on Thursday to a federal charge and admitted to blackmailing a student. Khalaf pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor blackmail charge. Hussein Kadhim Abood Khalaf, 34, was a teaching assistant in one of the victim’s classes...
MO drivers see high personal property taxes due to unusual spike in vehicle values
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Across Missouri, drivers are feeling the pain of having to pay higher personal property taxes. News 4 Investigates learned some local leaders claim there are ways to give taxpayers relief and that they’re doing it. But not everyone is taking action. Personal property taxes usually...
The One Thing It’s Illegal to Do with Beer in St. Louis, Missouri
One of the first things many people think of when it comes to St. Louis, Missouri is beer. However, did you know there is one thing you are not allowed to do with this sudsy beverage in the big city? It's possible you were breaking the law and didn't even know it.
Suburban St. Louis officer sentenced for shooting into car
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police officer who shot into a fleeing car, seriously injuring the driver, has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to give up his police officer’s license. Forty-year-old Christopher Gage was sentenced Wednesday. He was a Velda City officer in February 2020 when he and his partner stopped a car for expired tags. Prosecutors said the driver fled after the officers said they found marijuana in the car. The officers fired at the car, hitting the driver, who crashed. As part of a plea deal, charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action were reduced to unlawful use of a weapon.
St. Louis Standards: Diana’s Is the City’s Definitive Mexican Bakery
For 15 years, Ana and Refugio Vazquez have delighted with sweets and breads baked with love
School bus company to pay $1.3M in St. Louis boy’s hit-and-run case
A school bus company will pay $1.3 million to the family of a St. Louis boy struck by a hit-and-run driver three years ago.
St. Louis County infant dies after ingesting fentanyl; 3 charged
An infant died after ingesting fentanyl last month in north St. Louis County. Three adults now face criminal charges in her death.
Man dies in St. Louis shooting on I-55, traffic reopens after long jam
Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning at Interstate 55 near South Broadway in St. Louis City.
I-55 fatal shooting further proves necessity of 988 crisis hotline
Thursday morning’s deadly shooting on Interstate 55 appears to be another sign of the mental health crisis facing St. Louis and the rest of the nation. But there are also signs that efforts to do something about it in St. Louis are working.
Missouri man admits 26-year Social Security fraud
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 62-year-old Missouri man has admitted that he cashed his mother’s Social Security checks for 26 years after her death. Reginald Bagley, of Dellwood, pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing money belonging to the United States. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in eastern Missouri said in a news release that Bagley did not report his mother’s death in March 1994 to the Social Security Administration. He set up a bank account in 1998 to directly deposit her benefits, and the bank statements went to Bagley’s home. The scheme ended in 2020 when the Social Security Administration tried to reach Bagley’s mother because she was not using her Medicare benefits. Bagley stole $197,329 in Social Security benefits.
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022
The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
St. Louis County police searching for missing Florissant man
FLORISSANT, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is looking for a 39-year-old man whose car was found abandoned over the Missouri River Wednesday. Police said Willie Victory, a 39-year-old man from Florissant, was reported missing Thursday afternoon after being last seen or heard from by his family on Nov. 28.
New rehab center opens Thursday afternoon in south St. Louis County
A new rehab center is opening in south St. Louis County. It's replacing the existing Mercy Rehabilitation Services within Mercy Hospital South.
Missouri executes convicted murderer; St. Louis congresswoman blasts governor for denying clemency
A convicted murderer from St. Louis County has been executed by lethal injection, 17 years after he killed a Kirkwood police sergeant. Kevin Johnson was executed Tuesday evening at the state’s maximum-security prison in southeast Missouri’s Bonne Terre. Governor Mike Parson rejected a clemency request from Johnson’s attorneys,...
SB I-55 reopens in St. Louis after police investigation
ST. LOUIS — All southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at South Broadway have reopened after an incident Thursday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 8 a.m. A homicide investigation was launched after a male subject was found dead. At around 10...
