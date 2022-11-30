ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

5 On Your Side

Armed carjacking Thursday night in The Grove, police say

ST. LOUIS — Police officers responded to an armed carjacking at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night in the 4000 block of Choteau Avenue in The Grove. They said a man came up to the victim standing outside of his 2023 Kia Telluride. He then pulled out his shotgun, stole the car and drove off on Manchester Avenue, according to police.
Suburban St. Louis officer sentenced for shooting into car

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police officer who shot into a fleeing car, seriously injuring the driver, has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to give up his police officer’s license. Forty-year-old Christopher Gage was sentenced Wednesday. He was a Velda City officer in February 2020 when he and his partner stopped a car for expired tags. Prosecutors said the driver fled after the officers said they found marijuana in the car. The officers fired at the car, hitting the driver, who crashed. As part of a plea deal, charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action were reduced to unlawful use of a weapon.
Missouri man admits 26-year Social Security fraud

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 62-year-old Missouri man has admitted that he cashed his mother’s Social Security checks for 26 years after her death. Reginald Bagley, of Dellwood, pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing money belonging to the United States. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in eastern Missouri said in a news release that Bagley did not report his mother’s death in March 1994 to the Social Security Administration. He set up a bank account in 1998 to directly deposit her benefits, and the bank statements went to Bagley’s home. The scheme ended in 2020 when the Social Security Administration tried to reach Bagley’s mother because she was not using her Medicare benefits. Bagley stole $197,329 in Social Security benefits.
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022

The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
