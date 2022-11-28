ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022

U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
NASDAQ

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $8.04, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ

Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Axon Enterprise (AXON) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Axon Enterprise is one of 219 individual stocks...
NASDAQ

STMicroelectronics (STM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

STMicroelectronics (STM) closed the most recent trading day at $38.67, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip...
NASDAQ

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Outflow

Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLF) where we have detected an approximate $180.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.5% decrease week over week (from 932,450,000 to 927,450,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLF, in trading today The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) is off about 0.2%, Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) is off about 2.7%, and American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) is lower by about 1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLF, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $35.86, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 19.42%...
NASDAQ

2 Top Stocks Under $10 You Might Want to Buy Before 2022 Is Over

A lot of stocks that began the year trading at double and in some cases triple digits have fallen out of favor. Figs (NYSE: Figs) and Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are two stocks that have declined sharply this year, but don't let their single-digit prices scare you away. Both companies are shaking up their respective industries.
NASDAQ

Why Shares of PagerDuty Stock Are Rising Fast Today

Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), a digital operations management company, were climbing today after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. The company beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates and raised its full-year earnings guidance. As a result, the tech stock was up by 7.1% as of 10:36 a.m. ET.
NASDAQ

How Much Upside is Left in Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG)? Wall Street Analysts Think 160%

Shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) have gained 8.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.44, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $19.33 indicates a potential upside of 159.8%.
NASDAQ

Broadridge Financial (BR) Up 11.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR). Shares have added about 11.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Broadridge Financial due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ

Why Is Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Up 38.3% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP). Shares have added about 38.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Horizon Therapeutics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ

What You Need to Know Before Buying Caterpillar Stock

Investors and potential investors in Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) find themselves in an unusual position. There's no shortage of speculation about the possibility that the global economy will experience a significant slowdown in 2023, and that's usually bad news for a stock traditionally labeled as "cyclical." On the other hand, there's...
NASDAQ

EPR or ADC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail sector might want to consider either EPR Properties (EPR) or Agree Realty (ADC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The...
NASDAQ

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:. International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ

Reminder - Avery Dennison (AVY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/22, Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 12/21/22. As a percentage of AVY's recent stock price of $191.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%. In general, dividends...
NASDAQ

Here's Why You Should Retain Red Rock Resorts' (RRR) Stock

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR will likely benefit from consistent guest visitation, development projects and cost-saving initiatives. This and the focus on divestitures bodes well. However, a rise in labor and commodity costs is a concern. Let us delve deeper into factors highlighting why investors should hold on to the...

