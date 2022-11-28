Read full article on original website
Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average
From a technical perspective, Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. ODFL recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a...
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) closed at $8.04, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Is Axon Enterprise (AXON) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Axon Enterprise (AXON) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Axon Enterprise is one of 219 individual stocks...
STMicroelectronics (STM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
STMicroelectronics (STM) closed the most recent trading day at $38.67, moving -0.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the chip...
The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLF) where we have detected an approximate $180.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.5% decrease week over week (from 932,450,000 to 927,450,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLF, in trading today The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) is off about 0.2%, Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) is off about 2.7%, and American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) is lower by about 1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLF, versus its 200 day moving average:
Comcast (CMCSA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Comcast (CMCSA) closed the most recent trading day at $35.86, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the cable provider had gained 19.42%...
2 Top Stocks Under $10 You Might Want to Buy Before 2022 Is Over
A lot of stocks that began the year trading at double and in some cases triple digits have fallen out of favor. Figs (NYSE: Figs) and Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are two stocks that have declined sharply this year, but don't let their single-digit prices scare you away. Both companies are shaking up their respective industries.
Why Shares of PagerDuty Stock Are Rising Fast Today
Shares of PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), a digital operations management company, were climbing today after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results. The company beat Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates and raised its full-year earnings guidance. As a result, the tech stock was up by 7.1% as of 10:36 a.m. ET.
Does LiveRamp (RAMP) Have the Potential to Rally 61% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
LiveRamp (RAMP) closed the last trading session at $22.42, gaining 36.3% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $36 indicates a 60.6% upside potential.
How Much Upside is Left in Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG)? Wall Street Analysts Think 160%
Shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) have gained 8.6% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $7.44, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $19.33 indicates a potential upside of 159.8%.
Broadridge Financial (BR) Up 11.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR). Shares have added about 11.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Broadridge Financial due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
If You Invested $1000 in Catalyst Pharmaceutical a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. Not only can it impact your investment portfolio, but it can also help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. FOMO, or the fear of missing out, also plays a role in investing, particularly with tech...
Why Is Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) Up 38.3% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP). Shares have added about 38.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Horizon Therapeutics due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
What You Need to Know Before Buying Caterpillar Stock
Investors and potential investors in Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) find themselves in an unusual position. There's no shortage of speculation about the possibility that the global economy will experience a significant slowdown in 2023, and that's usually bad news for a stock traditionally labeled as "cyclical." On the other hand, there's...
EPR or ADC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail sector might want to consider either EPR Properties (EPR) or Agree Realty (ADC). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. The...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 1st:. International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This company that owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.9% over the last 60 days.
Reminder - Avery Dennison (AVY) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/22, Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 12/21/22. As a percentage of AVY's recent stock price of $191.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%. In general, dividends...
Here's Why You Should Retain Red Rock Resorts' (RRR) Stock
Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR will likely benefit from consistent guest visitation, development projects and cost-saving initiatives. This and the focus on divestitures bodes well. However, a rise in labor and commodity costs is a concern. Let us delve deeper into factors highlighting why investors should hold on to the...
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this security software maker have returned +5% over the past month...
