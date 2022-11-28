Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLF) where we have detected an approximate $180.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 0.5% decrease week over week (from 932,450,000 to 927,450,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLF, in trading today The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) is off about 0.2%, Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) is off about 2.7%, and American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) is lower by about 1%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLF Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLF, versus its 200 day moving average:

1 DAY AGO