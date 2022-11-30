3 p.m. Saturday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss. Simply put, the SWAC championship — and over the years, these two teams have won a large share of them. It’s only right they should fight over this one. Southern (7-4) had a harder time getting to this point, while the Tigers (11-0) have cruised to their second straight title game. Jackson State is determined to get its second consecutive title and move on to the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central. (South Carolina State upset JSU in last year's Celebration Bowl.) Keeping the Tigers from doing that would be the sweetest kind of revenge for the Jaguars, who were manhandled in a 35-0 loss on Oct. 29. They will enter this game with that loss in the back of their minds.

