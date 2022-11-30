Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball again rallies late to take win over stubborn Texas-Arlington team
Consistency has been a major problem for the LSU basketball team through the first month of the season. Matt McMahon has lamented his team’s spotty play and subsequent inability to put two solid halves together, which were evident once again in Friday night’s contest with Texas-Arlington. LSU held...
theadvocate.com
St. Thomas More blows past E.D. White to return to state finals
St. Thomas More’s 38-7 rout of E.D. White in the state semifinals Friday night began with a mistake. On E.D. White’s opening possession, the STM linebacker positioned himself too far off the line, allowing Cardinals quarterback Ben Guidry to break a 41-yard touchdown to put them up 7-0.
theadvocate.com
What you need to know about Georgia, LSU's opponent in the SEC championship game
In his seventh season as head coach at Georgia, Kirby Smart has led the Bulldogs to its first back-to-back perfect regular seasons in school history. And he’s done so after losing 15 players to the NFL draft from the first year, including nine defenders — five of which went in the first round.
theadvocate.com
See how Lutcher upsets West Feliciana in the semifinals
Last spring, D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield made his teammates a promise. The senior quarterback ran for 331 yards on 45 carries and scored all five touchdowns as sixth-seeded Lutcher ousted No. 2 West Feliciana 35-21 in a Division II nonselect semifinal Friday night at WFHS. With the game...
theadvocate.com
See how Ruston eliminated Zachary in the state finals
RUSTON — No. 1-seeded Ruston took over in the second quarter and dominated down the stretch, eliminating No. 5 Zachary 37-22 in the Division I nonselect semifinals Friday night before a packed house at LJ "Hoss" Garrett Stadium. After a scoreless first quarter, the teams traded early second-quarter scores....
theadvocate.com
Southern vs. Jackson State: Kickoff time, TV, what's at stake in the SWAC championship
3 p.m. Saturday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss. Simply put, the SWAC championship — and over the years, these two teams have won a large share of them. It’s only right they should fight over this one. Southern (7-4) had a harder time getting to this point, while the Tigers (11-0) have cruised to their second straight title game. Jackson State is determined to get its second consecutive title and move on to the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central. (South Carolina State upset JSU in last year's Celebration Bowl.) Keeping the Tigers from doing that would be the sweetest kind of revenge for the Jaguars, who were manhandled in a 35-0 loss on Oct. 29. They will enter this game with that loss in the back of their minds.
theadvocate.com
Brother Martin rushed their way to victory over Carencro
CARENCRO – The Carencro Bears’ quest to reach the state finals for the second time in three years came to an end on Friday. Defensively, the Bears had no answer for Brother Martin running back Torey Lambert, who rushed for nearly 300 yards and a handful of touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 55-24 win over Carencro in the select Division I semifinals.
theadvocate.com
SEMIFINAL BREAKDOWN: Check out game capsules for Baton Rouge area teams ahead of Friday's games
RECORDS: No. 10 ACHS (11-2); No. 3 Ouachita Christian (11-1) PLAYERS TO WATCH: ASCENSION CATHOLIC: QB Bryce Leonard, WR Brooks Leonard, WR Calvin Delone, LB Patrick Cancienne; OUACHITA CHRISTIAN: QB Landon Graves, LB/RB Noah Lovelady, WR/SS Tate Hamby. NOTEWORTHY: Bryce Leonard leads ACHS with 2,404 yards passing and 33 TDs,...
theadvocate.com
Learn how Lafayette Christian's returns to sixth straight state finals
It was Lafayette Christian’s sixth straight trip to the state finals. Something about this one, though, felt just a little bit more special for the Knights after defeating No. 2 Teurlings Catholic 68-46 in the select Division II state semifinals on Friday. “It feels great,” LCA junior quarterback JuJ'uan...
LSU Commit Shelton Sampson Jr. Inks Major NIL Deal
Shelton Sampson Jr. has been taking his NIL opportunities seriously after announcing his commitment to LSU. Already inking a deal with an merchandise company to make him his own apparel, he’s now dipping into another space. On Thursday, Sampson Jr. announced his partnership with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. McKernan...
This kid never, ever misses an LSU football game
KNOE TV8
Ruston advances to first state championship game since 1998 after dominate win over Zachary, Union runs past Amite for third straight dome appearance
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bearcats were hungry for their first state title appearance since 1998. First, Ruston had to get past defending state champs Zachary. Jerrod Baugh and his Bearcats didn’t miss a beat and clawed away at the Broncos, 37-22. Over in Farmerville, Trey Holly and the Farmers revenge tour had one more stop before they can make their third dome appearance. Union hosted defending 2A state champs Amite at Doc Elliot Stadium and took care of business and rolled past the Warriors, 28-8.
theadvocate.com
Teurlings' semifinal game has more at stake than bragging rights over Lafayette Christian
No one is surprised to see Teurlings Catholic on the brink of making the school’s first state finals appearance in football. And not many, if any, are surprised Lafayette Christian stands in Rebels' way. If Teurlings, which is in the semifinals for the first time since 2015, is going...
theadvocate.com
STM Cougars seeking revenge in semifinals matchup with E.D. White
St. Thomas More and E.D. White will collide in the playoffs for the fifth time in eight years when the Cardinals travel to Lafayette in a select Division II semifinal game Friday. The No. 1 Cougars (11-1) and No. 4 Cardinals (11-1) met in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 quarterfinals...
wbrz.com
LSU set to make history with new statue honoring women's basketball star Seimone Augustus
BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Thursday that WNBA star and Olympic athlete Seimone Augustus will be the latest Tiger sports legend immortalized with a statue on campus, becoming the first female student-athlete to be honored that way at the school. Read the full announcement below. Seimone Augustus, a generational player...
LSUSports.net
Six Tigers Named to D1 Baseball Top 100 College Prospects List for 2023 MLB Draft
BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU players have been named to the D1Baseball.com Top 100 College Prospects List for the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft. LSU junior centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 1 on the list; junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes is No. 10; sophomore right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor is No. 15; junior right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd is No. 44; junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan is No. 47; and junior right-handed pitcher Christian Little is No. 67.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the state semifinals
The high school football postseason is in the semifinals in South Louisiana, and this will be the spot to follow scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the region...
Sid Edwards no longer Central head football coach; program ‘moving in new direction’
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Central head football coach Sid Edwards has spent half of his high school head coaching career with the Wildcats. With two different stints spanning 14 years, but Edwards told 9Sports that the school is ‘going in a different direction’ 11 years after he was brought back in 2012.
Phys.org
Focus on ancient campus mounds provides insight into Middle Archaic lifestyles
The Louisiana State University (LSU) Campus Mounds sit on high ground overlooking the Mississippi River floodplain and have been a gathering place and destination for people for thousands of years. They are some of the oldest mounds in Louisiana and North America. Recent papers have offered alternate interpretations of their...
Southern Digest
The End All Take All: 2022 Battle of the Bands and Greek Show
If “we had a time last night” was an event, it would definitely be the 2022 Greek Show and Battle of the Bands. The chanting, the bright lights, the beat of the drum, the soulful sounds of the band, the sparkle from the Dancing Dolls all returned on this Friday night. On Friday, November 25, 2022, the 49th annual Battle of the Bands and Greek Show took place and of course, Southern University brought home the win.
