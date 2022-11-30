ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

St. Thomas More blows past E.D. White to return to state finals

St. Thomas More’s 38-7 rout of E.D. White in the state semifinals Friday night began with a mistake. On E.D. White’s opening possession, the STM linebacker positioned himself too far off the line, allowing Cardinals quarterback Ben Guidry to break a 41-yard touchdown to put them up 7-0.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
theadvocate.com

See how Lutcher upsets West Feliciana in the semifinals

Last spring, D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield made his teammates a promise. The senior quarterback ran for 331 yards on 45 carries and scored all five touchdowns as sixth-seeded Lutcher ousted No. 2 West Feliciana 35-21 in a Division II nonselect semifinal Friday night at WFHS. With the game...
LUTCHER, LA
theadvocate.com

See how Ruston eliminated Zachary in the state finals

RUSTON — No. 1-seeded Ruston took over in the second quarter and dominated down the stretch, eliminating No. 5 Zachary 37-22 in the Division I nonselect semifinals Friday night before a packed house at LJ "Hoss" Garrett Stadium. After a scoreless first quarter, the teams traded early second-quarter scores....
RUSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Southern vs. Jackson State: Kickoff time, TV, what's at stake in the SWAC championship

3 p.m. Saturday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Jackson, Miss. Simply put, the SWAC championship — and over the years, these two teams have won a large share of them. It’s only right they should fight over this one. Southern (7-4) had a harder time getting to this point, while the Tigers (11-0) have cruised to their second straight title game. Jackson State is determined to get its second consecutive title and move on to the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central. (South Carolina State upset JSU in last year's Celebration Bowl.) Keeping the Tigers from doing that would be the sweetest kind of revenge for the Jaguars, who were manhandled in a 35-0 loss on Oct. 29. They will enter this game with that loss in the back of their minds.
JACKSON, MS
theadvocate.com

Brother Martin rushed their way to victory over Carencro

CARENCRO – The Carencro Bears’ quest to reach the state finals for the second time in three years came to an end on Friday. Defensively, the Bears had no answer for Brother Martin running back Torey Lambert, who rushed for nearly 300 yards and a handful of touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 55-24 win over Carencro in the select Division I semifinals.
CARENCRO, LA
theadvocate.com

Learn how Lafayette Christian's returns to sixth straight state finals

It was Lafayette Christian’s sixth straight trip to the state finals. Something about this one, though, felt just a little bit more special for the Knights after defeating No. 2 Teurlings Catholic 68-46 in the select Division II state semifinals on Friday. “It feels great,” LCA junior quarterback JuJ'uan...
LSUCountry

LSU Commit Shelton Sampson Jr. Inks Major NIL Deal

Shelton Sampson Jr. has been taking his NIL opportunities seriously after announcing his commitment to LSU. Already inking a deal with an merchandise company to make him his own apparel, he’s now dipping into another space. On Thursday, Sampson Jr. announced his partnership with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. McKernan...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KNOE TV8

Ruston advances to first state championship game since 1998 after dominate win over Zachary, Union runs past Amite for third straight dome appearance

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bearcats were hungry for their first state title appearance since 1998. First, Ruston had to get past defending state champs Zachary. Jerrod Baugh and his Bearcats didn’t miss a beat and clawed away at the Broncos, 37-22. Over in Farmerville, Trey Holly and the Farmers revenge tour had one more stop before they can make their third dome appearance. Union hosted defending 2A state champs Amite at Doc Elliot Stadium and took care of business and rolled past the Warriors, 28-8.
RUSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

STM Cougars seeking revenge in semifinals matchup with E.D. White

St. Thomas More and E.D. White will collide in the playoffs for the fifth time in eight years when the Cardinals travel to Lafayette in a select Division II semifinal game Friday. The No. 1 Cougars (11-1) and No. 4 Cardinals (11-1) met in the 2015, 2016 and 2018 quarterfinals...
THIBODAUX, LA
LSUSports.net

Six Tigers Named to D1 Baseball Top 100 College Prospects List for 2023 MLB Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU players have been named to the D1Baseball.com Top 100 College Prospects List for the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft. LSU junior centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 1 on the list; junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes is No. 10; sophomore right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor is No. 15; junior right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd is No. 44; junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan is No. 47; and junior right-handed pitcher Christian Little is No. 67.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Southern Digest

The End All Take All: 2022 Battle of the Bands and Greek Show

If “we had a time last night” was an event, it would definitely be the 2022 Greek Show and Battle of the Bands. The chanting, the bright lights, the beat of the drum, the soulful sounds of the band, the sparkle from the Dancing Dolls all returned on this Friday night. On Friday, November 25, 2022, the 49th annual Battle of the Bands and Greek Show took place and of course, Southern University brought home the win.
BATON ROUGE, LA

