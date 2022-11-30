ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback

The Chicago Bears are dealing with multiple injuries at the quarterback position, which caused what may be a very telling move by their front office on Wednesday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have signed Tim Boyle off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. The #Bears have signed QB Tim Boyle off Read more... The post Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL

Patriots QB Mac Jones on sideline blowup in loss to Bills: 'Just kind of let my emotions get to me'

Mac Jones' frustration boiled over as an impotent New England Patriots offense failed to produce during Thursday night's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Prime Video broadcast showed Jones on the sideline at one point, appearing to say, "Throw the f------ ball! The quick game sucks!" The assumption from the majority of viewers was that Jones directed his ire at play-caller Matt Patricia. But the quarterback said after the game it wasn't directed at anyone specifically.
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward

The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 13 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

Creating a daily fantasy sports lineup is like assembling the Avengers. Just as Marvel can't make a movie with six Incredible Hulks, DraftKings isn't going to let us play with six Justin Jeffersons. Not only am I here to help find your Hulk of the week, but also to get you a few low-cost bow-and-arrow guys. You know, to make the fight a little more of a challenge.
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 13 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. White has now put up 24-plus fantasy points in two of his three career starts in which he played the full game. He knows how to get the ball into the hands of his talented receivers, unlike another QB in New York. Since Week 6, the Vikings are allowing nearly 40 more passing yards per game than any other team in the league. Their secondary has been eaten alive, and even let Mac Jones carve them up for 382 passing yards and multiple touchdowns. It seems crazy, but White should be ranked as a top-10 fantasy option this week.
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL

NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Pass-TD record reached in Chiefs-Bengals; A.J. Brown's revenge!

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 13 schedule). It feels like A.J. Brown was born for days like this Sunday, when his Philadelphia Eagles host the team that traded him in the offseason, the Tennessee Titans. He was very candid earlier this week when asked about Titans fans, and in the end, Brown gets revenge with a trio of touchdowns in a blowout victory for the Eagles.
NFL

John Bates | My Cause My Cleats

This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Commanders TE John Bates is using his own experience being born with a cleft palate to help other children get the corrective surgery they need with Smile Train (warning that some of the images might be disturbing for some viewers)

