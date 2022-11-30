Read full article on original website
Related
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback
The Chicago Bears are dealing with multiple injuries at the quarterback position, which caused what may be a very telling move by their front office on Wednesday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have signed Tim Boyle off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. The #Bears have signed QB Tim Boyle off Read more... The post Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Colorado offered Deion Sanders large sum of money to become next HC, per report
Primetime to Power 5 could be official in the coming days. According to Justin Adams of CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are planning to offer Jackson State coach Deion Sanders an annual salary of $5 million per season. Sanders has been the front-runner for the job for the past several...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
NFL
Dolphins offense vs. 49ers defense: If San Francisco can't stop Mike McDaniel's attack, can anyone?
The Miami Dolphins' high-octane offense has taken the league by storm in Mike McDaniel's first season as head coach, with the attack really hitting its stride over the past month. But this weekend brings the Fins' toughest test to date: a road trip to face McDaniel's longtime mentor, Kyle Shanahan,...
Yardbarker
Jay Williams Says Giannis Antetpkounmpo Would Consider Playing For The Knicks
When it comes to loyalty in the NBA, Giannis Antetokounmpo is the poster child. Despite playing for one of the smallest market teams in the league, the Greek Freak has never left the Milwaukee Bucks and he was rewarded for it with a championship over the Phoenix Suns in 2021.
Micah Parsons Reveals His 'Hateful Eight': Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons is the best player in the NFL under the age of 25, according to ESPN.
Giants vs. Commanders: NFL experts make Week 13 picks
The New York Giants (7-4) will host the Washington Commanders (7-5) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 2.5-point home favorites but that line has done a complete 180. As of this writing, Big Blue is +2.5. Let’s...
NFL
Patriots QB Mac Jones on sideline blowup in loss to Bills: 'Just kind of let my emotions get to me'
Mac Jones' frustration boiled over as an impotent New England Patriots offense failed to produce during Thursday night's 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Prime Video broadcast showed Jones on the sideline at one point, appearing to say, "Throw the f------ ball! The quick game sucks!" The assumption from the majority of viewers was that Jones directed his ire at play-caller Matt Patricia. But the quarterback said after the game it wasn't directed at anyone specifically.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
NFL
Packers OT David Bakhtiari undergoes emergency appendectomy, will miss Week 13 vs. Bears
David Bakhtiari's season of redemption met an unexpected interruption Friday. The offensive tackle underwent an emergency appendectomy and will miss the Packers' Week 13 game against Chicago, the team announced. Bakhtiari tweeted an explanation Friday afternoon, telling his followers he thought he may have strained his abdomen and brought up...
Bills' Josh Allen trolls the Patriots after another win at Gillette Stadium
Following their 24-10 win against the New England Patriots on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills moved to 9-3 and took back over first place in the AFC East. The win gave the Bills their first three-game winning streak in Foxboro since the 1992-1994 seasons. Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for...
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward
The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
Fans express mixed reactions to Deion Sanders' reported $5 million deal to coach struggling Colorado Buffs after three-year dominating run at Jackson State
His potential move to Colorado University has college football fans divided after three successful years coaching Jackson State.
iheart.com
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 13 (Dec. 4)
Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd Gives His Five Best NFL Bets For Week 13. Week 11 Blazin' 5 record: 4-1 (Colin did not do a Blazin' 5 for Week 12) Chargers at Raiders (SPREAD: LAC -1) “I’m going to take the Raiders at home +1. They’re coming off an overtime win,...
NFL
Sammy Beenken and Destry Smith Sr. win once-in-a-lifetime trips to NFL Munich game
Sammy Beenken and Destry Smith Sr. both entered the NFL's Futbol Trip of a Lifetime Sweepstakes - Sammy hoping to thank her diehard Seahawks fan husband for supporting her fight against breast cancer, and Destry hoping to visit his son whose Army service sent him to a station outside Munich.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 13 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
Creating a daily fantasy sports lineup is like assembling the Avengers. Just as Marvel can't make a movie with six Incredible Hulks, DraftKings isn't going to let us play with six Justin Jeffersons. Not only am I here to help find your Hulk of the week, but also to get you a few low-cost bow-and-arrow guys. You know, to make the fight a little more of a challenge.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 13 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. White has now put up 24-plus fantasy points in two of his three career starts in which he played the full game. He knows how to get the ball into the hands of his talented receivers, unlike another QB in New York. Since Week 6, the Vikings are allowing nearly 40 more passing yards per game than any other team in the league. Their secondary has been eaten alive, and even let Mac Jones carve them up for 382 passing yards and multiple touchdowns. It seems crazy, but White should be ranked as a top-10 fantasy option this week.
NFL
NFL Week 13 bold predictions: Pass-TD record reached in Chiefs-Bengals; A.J. Brown's revenge!
Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 13 schedule). It feels like A.J. Brown was born for days like this Sunday, when his Philadelphia Eagles host the team that traded him in the offseason, the Tennessee Titans. He was very candid earlier this week when asked about Titans fans, and in the end, Brown gets revenge with a trio of touchdowns in a blowout victory for the Eagles.
NFL
John Bates | My Cause My Cleats
This week, players all over the NFL are wearing customized cleats to bring awareness to important causes they support throughout the year. Commanders TE John Bates is using his own experience being born with a cleft palate to help other children get the corrective surgery they need with Smile Train (warning that some of the images might be disturbing for some viewers)
Comments / 0