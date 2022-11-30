Razorbacks recruiting: 2024 guard talks new Arkansas offer; another 2024 recruit plans to visit; plus 2026 in-state prospect update

Read full article on original website
Who Could Hogs Get IF Barry Odom Goes to Tulsa?
Report says he interviewed with Tulsa for opening, but where does Sam Pittman go?
hogville.net
KJ Jefferson returning to Arkansas for 2023 season
FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jefferson announced on Friday evening he will return to Arkansas for another season. Jefferson made the announcement giving Hog fans some more good news after defensive linemen Jordan Domineck and Cameron Ball returned. “With that said, it’s time to fulfill my dreams and my dreams wouldn’t...
Speedy Texas Prep Star Hints He Could Be in Razorback Uniform in Matter of Weeks
Wide receiver from familiar recruiting grounds brings height, focused hands
Former Arkansas Coach Miffed at Coaches Getting Rewarded for Losing
Kiffin used old playbook perfected for getting raises from former Razorback AD Frank Broyles to land latest boost in pay
Jordan Walsh can help solve shooting woes for Razorbacks
While Anthony Black blossoms before our eyes and Nick Smith Jr. makes his much-anticipated return to the floor for No. 11 Arkansas (6-1), it feels like fellow McDonald's All-American freshman Jordan Walsh might be flying a bit under the radar as he settles into his role with the Razorbacks. After...
Report: Barry Odom interviews for Tulsa job
Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has interviewed for the vacant head coaching position at Tulsa, according to OKC-KWTV sports director Dean Blevins who made the announcement on Twitter. Odom is in his third season with the Razorbacks after a four-year stint as the head coach at Missouri. "I’ve learned Barry...
hogville.net
Hogs Advance to NCAA Round of 32 with Sweep Over Aggies
EUGENE, Ore. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – In the team’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013, No. 6 Arkansas opened postseason play in dominating fashion with a sweep over Utah State. It was the program’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 2005, and first sweep since 2005. “It started last year...
hogville.net
Double dose of good news on D-line is win for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas got a double helping of good news on the defensive line this week with two key players announcing they will return in 2023. Both redshirt senior defensive end Jordan Domineck and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Cameron Ball announced on Twitter they will return for the 2023 season. Domineck, who transferred in from Georgia Tech, will use his COVID season in 2023. Ball had mulled over going to the transfer portal when it opens on Monday, but instead will stay with the Hogs. Both are great news for Arkansas.
hogville.net
Arkansas forward Anna Podojil Named All-American
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Razorback forward Anna Podojil was named a Third Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches on Friday. Podojik is making her second career appearance on the third team after joining it her freshman year. She earned first team honors in 2020. This season, she set...
Devo Clears Up His Absence and He's Back with Razorbacks
After not playing against Troy or the second half of last game in Maui, he returns.
hogville.net
Arkansas Softball Reveals 2023 Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel has released the complete schedule for the 2023 softball season. The back-to-back SEC champions are slated to play 55 total games in the regular season with 30 being played at home inside Bogle Park. The Hogs open their 2023...
Little Rock, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
thv11.com
Pulaski Academy to play Greenwood in 6A state championship game
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday, the Pulaski Academy Bruins and Greenwood Bulldogs will compete for the 6A state title. These two met in late October in Greenwood when the bulldogs took down the bruins 33-23. Pulaski Academy is looking forward to the rematch. "Everywhere we go and every...
KHBS
Arkansas high school football teams ready for championship games
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Championship games are underway in Little Rock for high school football teams from around the state. The Bentonville Tigers is one of three teams representing Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. They will take on Bryant Friday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the Class 7A Championship game.
Chris Wood steps down as Springdale Har-Ber football coach
By Kyle Sutherland SPRINGDALE - For the first time in its 17-year history, Har-Ber is looking for a new head football coach. In an email sent to Springdale District staff, Chris Wood announced he had stepped down as the Wildcats head football coach and has taken an administrative ...
hogville.net
Kamani Johnson & Eric Musselman look ahead to San Jose St
The Arkansas Men’s Basketball team is preparing for their next game against San Jose State on Saturday afternoon. The Hogs host the Spartans at 3pm at Bud Walton Arena. Prior to the game, Kamani Johnson & Eric Musselman spoke with the media, breaking down their opponent, welcoming Davonte Davis back, how well Johnson played in Maui, and much more.
Crosstown rivals Hazen, Carlisle ready to face off in 2A state championship Friday
Hazen and Carlisle gear up for Friday afternoon's 2A state final as the crosstown rivals each try to make school history
Robinson parts ways with Marlo Hollingshed, opening up football head coaching position
TAMPA, Fla.- It’s that time of the year when head coaching vacancies start to pop up around the state and another surprising opening occurred Thursday evening. Robinson High School assistant principal Kailyn Morman announced via the school’s athletic Twitter account that the Knights were ...
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
KTLO
Taylor scores 16, Air Force wins against UAPB
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Ethan Taylor scored 16 points as Air Force beat UAPB 81-53 on Wednesday night. Taylor also had five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Falcons (5-3). Corbin Green added 15 points while going 5 of 8 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line, and also had seven rebounds, three steals, and six blocks. Jake Heidbreder recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.
