Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
The Spun

Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56

Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair

Chris Paul is the man of the hour in the NBA and not precisely because of his good displays or the fact that the Phoenix Suns rank 1st in the Western Conference. The legendary point guard has been known for making a big impact on every team he's been on, but this time, he's on the news for a completely different reason.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

“He's the head of our team!” - Grayson Allen admits the Milwaukee Bucks were worried after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out against the Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to pull out a close victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks looked like they were in trouble, especially after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with a minute left on the clock. But they were able to hold their nerves and close out a 109-103 victory at the Garden. Grayson Allen, who hit the game-winner, admitted that his team was in trouble after Giannis fouled out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward

The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Yardbarker

2 Moves The 76ers Need To Make

After a 5-7 start to open the season, the Philadelphia 76ers somewhat righted the ship. They have gone 7-3 since that opening stretch and currently sit in 6th place at 12-10. Not where 76ers’ fans expected this team to be entering the season at this point. However, Philadelphia has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Should The Pacers Be Trade Deadline Buyers Or Sellers?

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the most surprising teams in the league this year. Their preseason win total was set at 23.5 and they have already reached the halfway point just 21 games into the season. Indiana sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference at 12-9. They...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Joke About Jeanie Buss After Fan Hits Jackpot Again: "Jeanie Lost A 100K In Half-Court Shots And Cut Matt Ryan To Save Money"

NBA fans took to Twitter to troll Los Angeles Lakers President Jeanie Buss after a fan won the jackpot at the Crypto.com Arena for a second straight game. Previously, a fan drilled the half-court shot to walk home with a $75,000 when the Lakers hosted the Indiana Pacers. This time, another fan won $25,000, much to the amusement and delight of the fans.
LOS ANGELES, CA

