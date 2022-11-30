ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

247Sports

Brennan Jackson details his decision to return to WSU

PULLMAN -- Washington State fans received some welcome news Friday when fifth-year EDGE Brennan Jackson announced he plans to return for a sixth season with the Cougars. The 6-4, 263-pounder from Temecula, Calif. has emerged as one of the Pac-12's better EDGEs, totaling 11 tackles for loss and five sacks this season.
PULLMAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

What UW’s College Football Playoff rankings snub means for Rose Bowl hopes

SEATTLE – The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has some explaining to do. In the CFP rankings released on Nov. 22, Washington (then 9-2) landed at No. 13, one spot ahead of Utah (then 8-3). The following Saturday, the Huskies earned an impressive 51-33 road win over Washington State (7-5), while the Utes disposed of 1-11 Colorado with a 63-21 road win of their own.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington State secures commitments from Northwest Mississippi CC receiver D.T. Sheffield, cornerback Stephen Hall

PULLMAN – Two standouts from a top junior college team in Mississippi committed Thursday to join Washington State’s football program next season. Receiver D.T. Sheffield and cornerback Stephen Hall, both of whom have played for Northwest Mississippi Community College over the past three seasons, announced via Twitter that they’ll sign with the Cougars during this recruiting cycle.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

WSU Fundraiser Hired To Lead Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation

A Washington State University fundraiser has been hired to lead the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation. Linda Infranco has been hired as PRH Foundation Executive Director starting January 9th. Infranco has been working at WSU since 2000 most recently as Senior Director of Development for the Honors College. Infranco replaces Rueben...
PULLMAN, WA
The Oregonian

Idaho students largely abandon campus after 4 slain; security drives some to class

In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university’s dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn’t want to walk across campus alone.
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

WATCH: University of Idaho holds vigil for the 4 students killed earlier this month

The University of Idaho held a vigil on Nov. 30 for the four students murdered earlier this month. If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

City of Pullman's First Salary Commission Nearly Doubles Pay for Councilmembers, Mayor's Salary Also Increased

PULLMAN - The City of Pullman’s first Salary Commission has nearly doubled the pay of city’s councilmembers. The commission met on Wednesday morning to set the salaries for Pullman’s mayor and council. The group was presented with an analysis of elected officials pay in comparable cities in Eastern Washington. The comparison included Wenatchee, Walla Walla, Moses Lake and Ellensburg. The analysis found that Pullman’s mayor and council salaries were in the mid-range among those cities.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Nearly 100 Crashes On The Palouse Monday with Season’s First Significant Snow-Pullman PD Has the Most With 49 Collisions

PULLMAN - There were nearly a hundred crashes on Monday on the Palouse when the first significant snowstorm of the season caused slick roads. Most of the crashes were in Pullman where the Pullman PD responded to 49 collisions and 11 disabled vehicles. The Washington State University Police Department had one crash and three disabled vehicles. There were 17 crashes in Moscow and two disabled vehicles and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 crashes and one disabled vehicle.
PULLMAN, WA
koze.com

US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy

LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Wintry Conditions on US 95 South of Culdesac

WINCHESTER, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department says US 95 on the Winchester Grade and south is snow-covered and slick. Travel with caution. Between Denver Road (2 miles south of the Cottonwood area) and Webb Cut-Off Road (1 mile south of the Lapwai area). Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for snow.
WINCHESTER, ID

