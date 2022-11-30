Read full article on original website
Washington State linebacker Travion Brown, a co-starter and veteran Cougar, enters NCAA transfer portal
PULLMAN – Travion Brown, a veteran Washington State defender who shared first-team snaps at middle linebacker this year, has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal, according to multiple reports Friday. A graduate transfer, Brown has one season of eligibility remaining. He never used his redshirt at WSU. The 6-foot-3,...
Brennan Jackson details his decision to return to WSU
PULLMAN -- Washington State fans received some welcome news Friday when fifth-year EDGE Brennan Jackson announced he plans to return for a sixth season with the Cougars. The 6-4, 263-pounder from Temecula, Calif. has emerged as one of the Pac-12's better EDGEs, totaling 11 tackles for loss and five sacks this season.
Oregon pulls away down the stretch, tops Washington State 74-60 in Pac-12 opener
One of the hottest 3-point shooting teams in the country, Washington State went cold from beyond the arc while Oregon controlled the paint to blow open a tight game. Coming off two of their best passing performances in years, the Cougars struggled with turnovers while the Ducks pulled away. Oregon...
Texas State reportedly hiring GJ Kinne to become next head coach, passing on Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris
PULLMAN – Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris is staying put. Morris had reportedly been one of the top candidates to land the head coaching job at Texas State. The Sun Belt Conference program made its decision Thursday, selecting Incarnate Word coach GJ Kinne – Morris’ successor at UIW.
What UW’s College Football Playoff rankings snub means for Rose Bowl hopes
SEATTLE – The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has some explaining to do. In the CFP rankings released on Nov. 22, Washington (then 9-2) landed at No. 13, one spot ahead of Utah (then 8-3). The following Saturday, the Huskies earned an impressive 51-33 road win over Washington State (7-5), while the Utes disposed of 1-11 Colorado with a 63-21 road win of their own.
Washington State basketball notebook: Cougars bring hot offense into first Pac-12 test
PULLMAN – During a preseason interview, Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith expressed confidence in his new-look team’s passing and shooting abilities, predicting that the Cougars “might be able to chase (opponents) off the floor with our offense.”. That hadn’t been the program’s MO in...
Washington State offensive tackle Jack Wilson joins Cougars' basketball program
PULLMAN – Jack Wilson wrapped up his football career Saturday, then returned to the court. Wilson spent two seasons as a backup offensive tackle on Washington State’s football team. Now, he’s joining the Cougars’ basketball program. WSU radio broadcaster Matt Chazanow reported Thursday over Twitter that...
Washington State secures commitments from Northwest Mississippi CC receiver D.T. Sheffield, cornerback Stephen Hall
PULLMAN – Two standouts from a top junior college team in Mississippi committed Thursday to join Washington State’s football program next season. Receiver D.T. Sheffield and cornerback Stephen Hall, both of whom have played for Northwest Mississippi Community College over the past three seasons, announced via Twitter that they’ll sign with the Cougars during this recruiting cycle.
Washington State football notebook: Offensive coordinator Eric Morris reportedly one of two candidates for Texas State head-coaching job
PULLMAN – Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris is one of two candidates to fill Texas State’s vacant head coaching position, according to a report from Keff Ciardello of the Austin (Texas) Statesman. Ciardello tweeted Wednesday that Morris and Sam Houston State coach KC Keeler are up for...
Idaho runs away with 84-47 win over Northern Illinois behind Divant'e Moffitt's 22 points
MOSCOW, Idaho – Idaho was supposed to be the easy half of a two-game road stretch for Northern Illinois. The Vandals, however, played probably their most complete game of the season, broke open a seesaw contest in the final 7 minutes of the first half and then ran away to an 84-47 nonconference win.
WSU Fundraiser Hired To Lead Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation
A Washington State University fundraiser has been hired to lead the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation. Linda Infranco has been hired as PRH Foundation Executive Director starting January 9th. Infranco has been working at WSU since 2000 most recently as Senior Director of Development for the Honors College. Infranco replaces Rueben...
Idaho students largely abandon campus after 4 slain; security drives some to class
In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and take classes online rather than return to the town where the killings of four classmates remain unsolved, said Blaine Eckles, the university’s dean of students. Some students who were in attendance were relying on university-hired security staffers to drive them to class because they didn’t want to walk across campus alone.
WATCH: University of Idaho holds vigil for the 4 students killed earlier this month
The University of Idaho held a vigil on Nov. 30 for the four students murdered earlier this month. If you have evidence that could help in the investigation, call 208-883-7180 or message tipline@ci.moscow.us or fbi.gov/moscowidaho. You can support Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves's families here, Xana Kernodle's family here and Ethan Chapin's family here.
City of Pullman's First Salary Commission Nearly Doubles Pay for Councilmembers, Mayor's Salary Also Increased
PULLMAN - The City of Pullman’s first Salary Commission has nearly doubled the pay of city’s councilmembers. The commission met on Wednesday morning to set the salaries for Pullman’s mayor and council. The group was presented with an analysis of elected officials pay in comparable cities in Eastern Washington. The comparison included Wenatchee, Walla Walla, Moses Lake and Ellensburg. The analysis found that Pullman’s mayor and council salaries were in the mid-range among those cities.
Nearly 100 Crashes On The Palouse Monday with Season’s First Significant Snow-Pullman PD Has the Most With 49 Collisions
PULLMAN - There were nearly a hundred crashes on Monday on the Palouse when the first significant snowstorm of the season caused slick roads. Most of the crashes were in Pullman where the Pullman PD responded to 49 collisions and 11 disabled vehicles. The Washington State University Police Department had one crash and three disabled vehicles. There were 17 crashes in Moscow and two disabled vehicles and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to 11 crashes and one disabled vehicle.
Authorities swat down rumors surrounding unsolved killings of 4 University of Idaho students
Authorities in a small Idaho city that had not recorded a murder in years are urging the public to be vigilant against rumors and conjectures surrounding the unsolved killings of four college students last month. The stabbing deaths in a Moscow home near the University of Idaho's main campus on...
US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy
LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
Wintry Conditions on US 95 South of Culdesac
WINCHESTER, ID – The Idaho Transportation Department says US 95 on the Winchester Grade and south is snow-covered and slick. Travel with caution. Between Denver Road (2 miles south of the Cottonwood area) and Webb Cut-Off Road (1 mile south of the Lapwai area). Look out for snow on the roadway. Be prepared for snow.
Idaho student murders: Chilling new clue found as hunt for vicious killer continues
A student at the University of Idaho reported strange footprints that were found near her home located less than a mile away from the off-campus house where four students were killed last month. A university student reported footsteps in the snow leading up to her back patio that weren’t present...
At-Risk/Missing Indigenous Person Alert For Pullman Teen
PULLMAN, WA – The Washington State Patrol has issued an At-Risk/Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 15-year-old girl from Pullman. If you know the whereabouts of Natayla Greene, call 911.
