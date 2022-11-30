Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
17-year-old arrested in connection to multiple juvenile overdoses in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – An extensive narcotics investigation into the several recent overdose cases in Shawnee County has ended with an arrest. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports that an arrest was made on Dec. 2 by the SNSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit. The name of the 17-year-old male Topeka resident that was arrested will not […]
Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70
KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
Topeka AutoZone robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka AutoZone was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, according to the police. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT that an employee at the AutoZone located in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard reported that a man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of […]
5 in custody in connection to shooting that killed man in Shawnee
A total of five people are now in custody in connection to a shooting that killed a Kansas City, Missouri, man in Shawnee on Wednesday.
WIBW
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
Police charge man, 62, in connection to shooting death Wednesday in Midtown KCMO
A Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing charges connected to the early Wednesday morning shooting death of a man at Armour Road and Broadway Boulevard.
Man who died in Kan. officer shooting had long history of crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Friday identified the man who died Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting in Topeka as 28-year-old Dylan Walstrom of Topeka who had a long history of crime. He died after he was shot during a violent struggle with an officer...
Man faces multiple charges for crime spree Wednesday in Johnson County
A man is charged with eight felonies after nearly running over an Olathe police officer, leading officers on a car chase that ended with a crash Wednesday afternoon.
Prosecutor: Fatal shooting by 3 Kan. officers was justified
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Three Lawrence police officers who shot and killed a man in October will not face charges because their actions were legally justified, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Thursday. The officers shot Michael Scott Blanck, 43, at his father's home on Oct. 2 after...
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
KBI: Man killed by Kansas officer after struggle over gun
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Topeka. Preliminary information indicates that just before 7a.m..officer from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) observed a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway southeast of the intersection of 20th St. and SW Lincoln St. Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen, according to a media release from the KBI.
WIBW
One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a law enforcement chase with a stolen vehicle ended with a crash in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Zavell Ivy, 21, is behind bars after a chase in a stolen vehicle began on I-70 on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30.
Missing $50,000 trailer stolen in Pottawatomie County
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing trailer after someone hooked it up to their truck and hauled away the $50,000 unit along with its contents. The sheriff’s office said the theft took place on Nov. 28 in the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue. […]
Police: Kan. man found with gunshot wound in parking lot
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a parking lot in the 1100 Block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a man, according to a media release. The man had a gunshot wound and was transported to a...
Emporia gazette.com
EPD seeking information on missing person
The Emporia Police Department is seeking information on a missing person. According to a written release, on Nov. 30, at approximately 2 p.m. 27-year-old Emily Levron was reported missing. She was last seen on Nov. 27 at approximately 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Logan Ave. Her description...
1 dead in overnight pedestrian crash on Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri
A pedestrian has died early Saturday morning in a crash on Holmes Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
Kan. man with previous drug convictions accused of selling meth
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near the Williamsburg/Pomona exit for a traffic violation, according to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
WIBW
Woman forks over $800 in Walmart gift card in jury-duty scam in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman is out $800 in Walmart gift cards after a jury-duty scam in Manhattan, authorities said. Riley County police were investigating a “theft by deception” around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Princeton Place in Manhattan. According to Riley County police...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0