Hays Post

Kan. teen arrested following recent juvenile overdoses

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a teen on connection with a series of alleged drug crimes. On Friday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit made an arrest following an extensive investigation into multiple recent juvenile narcotics related overdoses in Shawnee County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

2 charged after firing shots at State Trooper on I-70

KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City man face multiple felony counts after they were involved in fleeing from a Highway Patrol officer and firing shots at the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Christopher A. Northcutt, 31, faces Assault 1st Degree or Attempt, Unlawful Use of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka AutoZone robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka AutoZone was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, according to the police. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT that an employee at the AutoZone located in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard reported that a man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Prosecutor: Fatal shooting by 3 Kan. officers was justified

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Three Lawrence police officers who shot and killed a man in October will not face charges because their actions were legally justified, Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Thursday. The officers shot Michael Scott Blanck, 43, at his father's home on Oct. 2 after...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

KBI: Man killed by Kansas officer after struggle over gun

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Topeka. Preliminary information indicates that just before 7a.m..officer from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) observed a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway southeast of the intersection of 20th St. and SW Lincoln St. Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen, according to a media release from the KBI.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a law enforcement chase with a stolen vehicle ended with a crash in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Zavell Ivy, 21, is behind bars after a chase in a stolen vehicle began on I-70 on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Missing $50,000 trailer stolen in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing trailer after someone hooked it up to their truck and hauled away the $50,000 unit along with its contents. The sheriff’s office said the theft took place on Nov. 28 in the 200 block of Noble Street in Belvue. […]
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

EPD seeking information on missing person

The Emporia Police Department is seeking information on a missing person. According to a written release, on Nov. 30, at approximately 2 p.m. 27-year-old Emily Levron was reported missing. She was last seen on Nov. 27 at approximately 1 p.m. in the 1400 block of E. Logan Ave. Her description...
EMPORIA, KS
Hays Post

Kan. man with previous drug convictions accused of selling meth

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a traffic stop. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 35 near the Williamsburg/Pomona exit for a traffic violation, according to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
