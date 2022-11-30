Landmark Same-Sex Marriage Bill Passes Senate

"By Kevin Freking and Josh FunkThe U.S. House moved urgently to head off the looming nationwide rail strike on Wednesday, passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but rejected by some of the 12 unions involved.The measure passed by a vote of 290-137 and now heads to the Senate. If approved there, it will be signed by President Joe Biden, who urged the Senate to act swiftly.“Without the certainty of a final vote to avoid a shutdown this week, railroads will begin to halt the movement of critical materials like chemicals...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO