Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful possibility:Thomas Forrester may have inherited his behavior from grandfather Massimo Marone

The Forrester family is torn apart because of ThomasPhoto bySoaps.com Screenshot. On The Bold and the Beautiful the biological father of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is Massimo Marone who was portrayed by the late Joseph Mascolo. You can read the details on Soaps in Depth. This means that Thomas Forrester ( Matthew Atkinson) is not a Forrester through blood. What if his behavior was passed down from his father because of his grandfather?
Albany Herald

‘Game of Thrones’ Vet Kate Dickie Joins ‘Loki’ Season 2

The second season of the hit Disney+ series Loki landed another TV star familiar to fans of genre fare: Game of Thrones alum Kate Dickie. The Scottish actress — who played Lysa Arryn, Lady Regent of the Vale, in five episodes of Game of Thrones — will appear in an unspecified villainous role in Loki Season 2, according to Deadline.
Parade

Amanda Kloots Shares Response to Son Asking Where Late Father Nick Cordero Is

Amanda Kloots lost her husband, Nick Cordero, in 2020 to COVID-19, and she's now facing questions from their three-year-old son, Elvis Eduardo, about where his dad is. Speaking with People, Kloots shared what it's like facing the struggle of telling her toddler that his father is dead. She said, "There's no way to prepare yourself. There's just no way, so I can't. I can't even think about it."
Albany Herald

'George & Tammy' stands by its stars in an oft-told musical tale with a country twang

The soap-opera relationships of musical royalty have inspired plenty of movies, including a 1981 made-for-TV version of Tammy Wynette's biography, appropriately titled "Stand By Your Man." With a six-part format, "George & Tammy" brings a more expansive twang to the fractious lives of country legends Wynette and George Jones, in a solid if unspectacular showcase for crooning stars Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon.
Albany Herald

‘Wolf Pack’: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jeff Davis & Cast Tease Their Darker Supernatural World (VIDEO)

Wolf Pack comes to Paramount+ in the new year, bringing Sarah Michelle Gellar back to the world of the supernatural. While Wolf Pack is created by the man behind Teen Wolf, Jeff Davis, and both focus on teen werewolves, the stories aren’t connected. Davis, Gellar, and the rest of the cast explained how Wolf Pack is a whole new bag to Andrea Towers in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio at New York Comic Con 2022.
NEW YORK STATE
Albany Herald

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee dies of cancer at 34

Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died at age 34, according to an online announcement from his wife. The post comes six months after Lee said he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. In an Instagram post on Friday announcing her husband's death, Lee's wife, Angie, said, "Quentin passed...

