Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker makes sprint to runoff finish with Houston County stop
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Herschel Walker and his team say they're in overtime as their fight for Georgia continues into Tuesday’s runoff. Most noticeable was the distance between the press and Herschel Walker during his stop in Warner Robins Friday. When 13WMAZ's Caleesha Moore first covered his stop...
247Sports
Class of 2023 wide receiver Max Moss (MD) trims list of schools to three, Sets announcement date
One of the Maryland's top offensive high school football players in the state of Maryland has both trimmed his list of schools and set his commitment date. Max Moss, a 6-foot-1, 182-pound wide receiver out of Maryland, put Kent State, Ohio, and Old Dominion in his top three list of schools. Moss, a Class of 2023 prospect, made the announce via Twitter on Thursday.
valdostatoday.com
VSU President, alumni featured on Georgia 500 list
VALDOSTA – VSU President and alumni have recently been featured on the Georgia 500 list of the state’s most influential leaders. Georgia Trend recently announced its inaugural Georgia 500, a comprehensive list of the state’s most influential leaders, each one working in their local community to positively impact economic and community development.
Rutgers vs Indiana: LIVE thread
Rutgers will play its toughest opponent to date and perhaps of the entire season today when the No.10 Indiana Hoosiers invade Jersey Mike's Arena. The Hoosiers are flying high following a 77-65 midweek win over North Carolina. Meanwhile, Rutgers lost an 11-point second-half lead to Miami on Wednesday and fell by a final score of 68-61. Indiana has stormed out to a 7-0 start while Rutgers has dealt with some injuries en route to a 5-2 record.
ValueWalk
Georgia Senate Race: Herschel Walker Running Neck To Neck With Raphael Warnock
For someone who has lived almost his entire life in Brooklyn, I admittedly have some pretty strong opinions about the state of Georgia. But I did live there briefly in 1961 and in 1963. My first stay was in Augusta, when I was stationed at Fort Gordon directly after basic...
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 21 Colquitt County hosts No. 25 Carrollton in Georgia AAAAAAA semifinal
The 2022 high school football season in nearing the end and there are some big-time games this week led by a huge Texas showdown between No. 12 Guyer (Denton) and No. 23 Southlake Carroll (Southlake) on Saturday in the 6A Division 2 quarterfinals. Both teams are 13-0 and averaging more than 47 points per game. Oklahoma-bound Jackson Arnold is in the mix to be named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year and has accounted for over 3,600 yards of total offense and 49 touchdowns.
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Georgia
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
5 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of five amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for their food and service.
arizonasuntimes.com
VoterGA Reports Proof of Herschel Walker’s 20,000 Vote Loss in the General Election
VoterGA reported further evidence Friday that the organization said substantiates the more than 20,000-vote decline in Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate election vote count at 10 p.m. on the night of Election Day last month. According to a press release from the nonprofit coalition of citizens working to restore election...
3 takeaways from the big early voting numbers in Georgia’s Senate runoff
Voters have flocked to the polls in a condensed early voting period, especially Black voters and voters in Democratic strongholds.
Six Great Seafood Places in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Georgia that have really good online reviews and that are praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so if you have never visited any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Big names rep for Warnock, Walker in final days ahead of runoff
Ahead of the final day of early voting in Georgia, and only days ahead of Tuesday’s Senate runoff election day, both candidates got notable help in campaign rallies Thursday. Former President Barack Obama was in Atlanta to stump for incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock. “I’m here to tell you, we...
WALB 10
Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia
Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 24 hours ago. 3...
Red and Black
OPINION: Herschel Walker harms the reputation of UGA, uses fanbase for political gain
As the Georgia Senate race enters a runoff election, it has become increasingly clear what will appear on the ballot. If Herschel Walker wins, our country inches closer to less rights for the LGBTQ+ community, bodily autonomy for women and mental healthcare for all. Walker, the Heisman-winning Georgia football player,...
valdostatoday.com
New study reveals most popular fast-food in Georgia
ATLANTA – A new study by Pricelisto has revealed the most popular fast-food restaurant in Georgia. A new study has revealed that Chick-Fil-a is the most popular fast-food restaurant in Georgia. The study, conducted by price-tracking experts at Pricelisto, analysed Google US data for the most popular fast-food restaurants...
wgxa.tv
Correctional facility in Georgia transitions to state ownership
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Telfair County Sheriff's Office has announced a transfer in ownership of McRae Correctional Facility, calling it "the end of an era." In a Facebook post from Sheriff Sim Davidson, it was revealed that the facility is transferring ownership from CoreCivic to the State of Georgia.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Georgia teen shot while campaigning for Sen. Warnock
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say a teenager campaigning in a neighborhood for Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia was shot at the front door of a Savannah home. Savannah police said in a statement Friday that investigators don’t believe the shooting was politically motivated. They say the 15-year-old boy was wounded in the leg Thursday evening on the doorstep of a house near downtown Savannah when a man inside fired a gun through the closed door. Officers arrested a 42-year-old man on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Warnock, a Democrat, is in the closing days of a runoff campaign with Republican rival Herschel Walker. The senator said in a statement that he’s saddened to learn of the shooting and is praying for the victim.
Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
‘2 counties lied:’ 157 of Georgia’s 159 counties have gang issues, attorney general says
CONYERS, Ga. — As Atlanta Police continue to investigate what they are saying is a gang-related murder of a 12-year boy in Midtown over the weekend, state officials are talking about the sheer magnitude of the gang problem in Georgia. “I’d say it’s as bad as people believe it...
247Sports
