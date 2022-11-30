ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

What UW’s College Football Playoff rankings snub means for Rose Bowl hopes

SEATTLE – The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has some explaining to do. In the CFP rankings released on Nov. 22, Washington (then 9-2) landed at No. 13, one spot ahead of Utah (then 8-3). The following Saturday, the Huskies earned an impressive 51-33 road win over Washington State (7-5), while the Utes disposed of 1-11 Colorado with a 63-21 road win of their own.
SEATTLE, WA
Police clear up remarks by Latah County prosecutor regarding Moscow homicides

The Moscow Police Department had to clear up remarks made by the Latah County prosecutor regarding the investigation into the homicide of four University of Idaho students. Prosecutor Bill Thompson said in an interview that one of the four students was targeted, however MPD said they do not know if the students or the residence were targeted.
MOSCOW, ID
Lapwai man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for attacking mother with hammer

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho – A man from Lapwai is facing six years in federal prison after a jury found him guilty of two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Last year on Nov. 1, 20-year-old Qaya Mikel Gordon was arrested after he entered the building his mother and her then-boyfriend were living and attacked them both with a hammer. He also hit a 6-month-old puppy. All required medical treatment following the violent assault.
LAPWAI, ID
MISSING: Pullman PD searching for 15-year-old Indigenous girl

PULLMAN, Wash. - A 15-year-old Indigenous girl from Pullman was reported missing, and Pullman Police Department (PPD) is asking the public for help finding her. Natalya Greene has been away from home since Nov. 19, but she was last heard from on Nov. 24, confirming she would be home for Thanksgiving. However, she did not return for the holiday. An official report was filed for Natalya on Nov. 29.
PULLMAN, WA

