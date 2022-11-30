PULLMAN, Wash. - A 15-year-old Indigenous girl from Pullman was reported missing, and Pullman Police Department (PPD) is asking the public for help finding her. Natalya Greene has been away from home since Nov. 19, but she was last heard from on Nov. 24, confirming she would be home for Thanksgiving. However, she did not return for the holiday. An official report was filed for Natalya on Nov. 29.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO