LGBTQ chorus in Colorado Springs unifies community with song
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Below the vaulted dome and dark wood beams of a church in Colorado Springs, a gay men's choir rehearsed for a concert that's taken on new meaning after an LGBTQ night club became the site of a shooting that killed five and wounded 17. “There...
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they're not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore.
Nevada toad in geothermal power fight gets endangered status
RENO, NEV. — A tiny Nevada toad at the center of a legal battle over a geothermal power project has officially been declared an endangered species, after U.S. wildlife officials temporarily listed it on a rarely used emergency basis last spring. “This ruling makes final the listing of the...
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy
Infowars host Alex Jones filed for personal bankruptcy protection Friday in Texas, citing debts that include nearly $1.5 billion he has been ordered to pay to families who sued him over his conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school massacre. Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Houston. His...
Durham Hillside, Jack Britt on long list of NC with hoax threats, lockdowns disrupting classes
DURHAM, N.C. — Firefighters and police swarmed to Hillside High School in Durham on Thursday morning in response to the report of an active shooter. That threat was quickly determined to be a hoax. Hillside's campus, located at 3727 Fayetteville Road, was placed on a lockdown before 10 a.m....
Macron hits New Orleans' French Quarter, meets with Musk
NEW ORLEANS — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Louisiana, the American state most closely aligned historically with his country, to celebrate their longstanding cultural ties and discuss energy policy and climate change. Macron met with political leaders and strolled through New Orleans' historic French Quarter, the heart...
Nonprofits strain to support voters in Georgia Senate race
When the closely watched Georgia Senate race went to a runoff, nonprofit organizations that educate voters strained to ramp up operations again after Election Day. “It’s not just, ‘Find new canvassers and recruit new volunteers.’ It’s also, ‘Find new money,’” said Kendra Cotton, CEO of New Georgia Project — founded by Stacey Abrams, the Democrat who lost her second campaign to become the state's governor last month. The project's goal was to raise $1 million to inform voters about the runoff, help them find out where and how to vote through phone banking and text banking, as well as voter protection at the polls. As of Monday, they have raised $797,000.
Mt. Olive Pickle Company employee 'severely injured' after getting hand trapped in equipment
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — The Mt. Olive Pickle Company said Friday an employee was "severely injured" in a production line incident Thursday. Company officials told WRAL News they are still investigating the incident, in which the employee’s hand and arm became trapped in a mechanical seeder; A seeder is a machine for adding dry spices and flavorings to jars as they pass by on the production line.
For many Hawaiians, lava flows are a time to honor, reflect
HONOLULU — When Willette Kalaokahaku Akima-Akau looks out at the the lava flowing from Mauna Loa volcano and makes an offering of gin, tobacco and coins, she will be taking part in a tradition passed down from her grandfather and other Native Hawaiians as a way to honor both the natural and spiritual worlds.
NY state health commissioner resigning to return to Harvard
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York's state health commissioner will resign Jan. 1 after 13 months in the job to return to Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Mary Bassett said in a statement Friday that she was “leaving now so the next commissioner can have the chance to lead this great department for a full 4-year term under the leadership of Gov. Hochul.”
GM venture to invest additional $275M at Tennessee plant
NASHVILLE, TENN. — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution announced Friday that it will invest an additional $275 million to expand a Tennessee battery cell factory for electric vehicles. Officials with the companies had already pledged to spend $2.3 billion to...
Editorial: Who will Ted Budd really be working for in the U.S. Senate?
CBC Editorial: Friday, Dec. 2, 2022; editorial #8809. The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. When Republican Ted Budd takes his seat in the United States Senate next month who will he be representing?. If you say North Carolina, don’t bet on it. The people who will really...
Triangle, Fayetteville ERs filling up with sick people as flu, COVID, RSV cases mount
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Flu cases are increasing again after going down for a few weeks. The newest numbers show 3,364 people tested positive across North Carolina last week. That's up compared to 3,011 positives the week before. The bump in cases can be felt at local hospitals, where patients...
NC education board votes for teacher evaluation plan that could raise pay
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education will seek permission and funding for a pilot program that would drastically raise teacher pay while subjecting them to more consequential evaluations. The board voted Thursday without opposition or discussion to move forward with a pilot program, after discussing...
'How do people pay for this?': WRAL Investigates the rising costs of college
RALEIGH, N.C. — The cost of higher education is getting higher and higher. For many parents who are in the thick of college applications, the cost comes with sticker shock. WRAL Investigates found the cost to attend state universities is far out pacing inflation over the past 20 years.
Mason, Mount Airy run past Draughn 35-6 to reach 1A title game
Mount Airy, N.C. — No. 4 Mount Airy dominated in the running game with Tyler Mason and played lights out defense on Friday to win 35-6 at home over No. 6 Draughn, punching its ticket to the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A football championship game. Mason, who entered...
