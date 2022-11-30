On Sunday, Nov. 20, Omar Apollo won every heart in the sold-out venue of the Ritz in Raleigh. The 25-year-old R&B singer from Indiana is fairly new to the music scene, though you wouldn’t know it from the electric crowd of 1,400 people singing along to every word. This may be his first tour, but Apollo knows what he’s doing on stage.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO