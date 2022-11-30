ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Technician Online

Jarkel Joiner makes instant impact for NC State men’s basketball

The NC State men’s basketball team did not have high expectations going into the season due to last year’s historically bad record, but the Wolfpack has gotten off to a much better start than many anticipated, which is in large part thanks to the play of graduate guard Jarkel Joiner.
Technician Online

Omar Apollo’s Raleigh concert showcases raw talent

On Sunday, Nov. 20, Omar Apollo won every heart in the sold-out venue of the Ritz in Raleigh. The 25-year-old R&B singer from Indiana is fairly new to the music scene, though you wouldn’t know it from the electric crowd of 1,400 people singing along to every word. This may be his first tour, but Apollo knows what he’s doing on stage.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy