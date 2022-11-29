ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

emueagles.com

Eagles Down NDSU, 73-55, to Remain Undefeated

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) -- Tayra Eke (Madrid, Spain-IES Ortega Y Gasset-LIU) recorded her second-consecutive double-double while three of her teammates reached double-figures in scoring to help the Eastern Michigan University women's basketball team to a 73-55 victory over visiting North Dakota State University, Dec. 1, inside the George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Eagles (5-0) won the battle between undefeated teams as all players scored at least two points to help Eastern hand the Bison (6-1) their first loss of the season.
YPSILANTI, MI
emueagles.com

Knue Earns MAC Scholar-Athlete of the Week Honors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - Eastern Michigan University football junior wide receiver Tanner Knue (Mason, Ohio-Mason) has been named the Mid-American Conference's Male Scholar Athlete of the Week, the league office announced today, Nov. 30. The recognition comes on the same day that Knue earned Third Team All-MAC status for the first time in his career.
CLEVELAND, OH
emueagles.com

Ramirez Selected MAC’s Defensive MVP; Nine Earn All-MAC Status

CLEVELAND, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) – After a historic 8-4 regular season, nine individuals from the Eastern Michigan University football team earned All-Mid-American Conference accolades, the league announced today, Nov. 30. The third-highest total of postseason award winners in program history, EMU earned a program-record-tying four spots on the first team, two second team selections, and three third team nods. Additionally, EMU's senior defensive end, Jose Ramirez (Lake Alfred, Fla.-Auburndale-Arizona-Riverside City), collected MAC Defensive MVP honors, becoming the first Eastern Michigan student-athlete to be named a league most valuable player in the sport of football.
CLEVELAND, OH
emueagles.com

Bates, Farrakhan Lead Eagles Past FIU, 80-68

MIAMI, Fla. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team rode the hot hands of Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) and Noah Farrakhan (Hillside, N.J.-The Patrick School-East Carolina) as the duo combined for 51 points to help the Eagles grab an 80-68 road victory at Florida International University in Miami, Fla., Nov. 30. The Eagles (2-6) halted a six-game slide as the Eagles scored 53 second-half points, 40 of which came from Bates and Farrakhan, to turn an eight-point deficit into a 12-point win over the Panthers (4-3). Bates finished the night with a game-high 26 points, including three treys, to go along with eight boards, leaving him two shy of his consecutive double-doubles, while Farrakhan, who was limited to just four points in the first half, exploded for a season-high 25 points on an 11-of-18 shooting performance. Eastern also saw Tyson Acuff (Detroit, Mich.-Cass Tech-Duquesne) join the duo in double-figure scoring as he added 13 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block. His steal count doubled his previous career-high of two that he recorded seven times previously.
MIAMI, FL

