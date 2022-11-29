MIAMI, Fla. (EMUEagles.com) -- The Eastern Michigan University men's basketball team rode the hot hands of Emoni Bates (Ypsilanti, Mich.-Ypsi Prep-Memphis) and Noah Farrakhan (Hillside, N.J.-The Patrick School-East Carolina) as the duo combined for 51 points to help the Eagles grab an 80-68 road victory at Florida International University in Miami, Fla., Nov. 30. The Eagles (2-6) halted a six-game slide as the Eagles scored 53 second-half points, 40 of which came from Bates and Farrakhan, to turn an eight-point deficit into a 12-point win over the Panthers (4-3). Bates finished the night with a game-high 26 points, including three treys, to go along with eight boards, leaving him two shy of his consecutive double-doubles, while Farrakhan, who was limited to just four points in the first half, exploded for a season-high 25 points on an 11-of-18 shooting performance. Eastern also saw Tyson Acuff (Detroit, Mich.-Cass Tech-Duquesne) join the duo in double-figure scoring as he added 13 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block. His steal count doubled his previous career-high of two that he recorded seven times previously.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO