Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday
Wild bank robbery that changed policing forever
I'm Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny Apartment
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday Shopping
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of 'well-paying jobs'
Pac-12 Title Game Postgame Reactions: USC's Defense Struggles In Loss To Utah
Emory Hunt and Barrett Sallee join Hakem Dermish to discuss USC's defensive issues in their loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game.
Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams Sound Off After Pac-12 Championship Loss
Hear from USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley and QB Caleb Williams after USC's 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.
BREAKING: WSU linebacker Travion Brown enters transfer portal
PULLMAN -- The first real casualty of transfer season has hit WSU, as per Chris Hummer of 247Sports, linebacker Travion Brown has entered the transfer portal. Brown has entered as a graduate transfer and will have one year left to play, with a redshirt if necessary. The 6-3, 230-pounder from...
UCLA Advances to Championship Game After Dominating Alabama 3-0
CARY, N.C. – The UCLA women's soccer team advanced to the College Cup final for the sixth time in program history after downing Alabama by a score of 3-0 on Friday night in a battle of No. 1 seeds at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Bruins (21-2-1) will now face...
Weekend Primer: Washington and UCLA looking to flip 4-stars, UF, Vols and Mississippi State host key recruits
News, notes and buzz heading into what is shaping up to be an interesting weekend across the country, less than three weeks before the three-day Early Signing Period begins on Dec. 21. Washington looking for a big flip. The No. 1 player in the state in Oregon commit Caleb Presley...
BM5: Can the Utes get it done? | Hartline sticking around | Will Buckeyes hit portal hard in 2023?
There is much to discuss about Ohio State football as Jonah Booker drops by for his usual Friday visit. JBook and Dave Biddle look ahead to tonight's Pac-12 Championship Game between USC and Utah. If the Utes pull the mild upset (the Trojans are favored by 2.5 points), the Buckeyes will be in position to make the College Football Playoff. Also on the docket:
Thompson-Robinson is Heading to the East-West Shrine Bowl
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been invited to and will participate in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl. The bowl is held annually as an all-star game for collegiate seniors and allows them to perform in front of several NFL scouts. The game will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Thompson-Robinson's hometown.
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Utah?
Utah defeated Arizona 81-66 on Thursday night, but Tommy Lloyd believes the Wildcats will be able to recover nicely. “I’m going to give Utah a ton of credit,” Lloyd said. “They were the better team tonight and we came out, I don’t know if we were fat and happy or had the Maui hangover, but whatever it was it wasn’t right and it wasn’t good enough. We have great dudes and we’re a high character program, so we’re going to bounce back from this for sure.”
Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA
Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
