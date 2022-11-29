ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

A political sea change: Gen Z comes of age with voting power as record number of women elected to office

By Heather Cox Richardson
milwaukeeindependent.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President

Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

Trump teases vice president pick for 2024

Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
FLORIDA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

The Latest Polls are in, and Walker is Leading Warnock Across the Board

We evaluated the polling aggregators and found that each of the most recent reputable polls shows Herschel Walker leading Raphael Warnock in all of them. After a record week of early voting across Georgia, and as the December 6th final day to decide Georgia’s runoff election between incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger and football superstar Herschel Walker draws ever so closer, we looked into the latest polls to see who appears to have the early advantage.
GEORGIA STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

Federal funding legislation for public defenders

Oregon U.S. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici has introduced legislation to support public defenders and address the public defense shortage. The Ensuring Quality Access to Legal (EQUAL) Defense Act would improve access to counsel by providing $250 million in funding for public defense grants. The bill will also help to address workload limits, establish pay parity between public defenders and prosecutors within five years, and more. Currently, public defenders across the country...
KHON2

Sen. Schatz bill expanding marijuana research signed by President

WASHINGTON D.C. (KHON2) — Sen. Brian Schatz in conjunction with Dianne Feinstein and Chuck Grassley authored a new law, the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act, that will expand research on medications derived from marijuana. President Biden signed the bill into law which will “streamline the application process for scientific marijuana studies and [will] […]
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy