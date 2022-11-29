A political sea change: Gen Z comes of age with voting power as record number of women elected to office

Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk has already made his choice for the 2024 presidential election. After having voted Democrat in the last three presidential elections, the billionaire has already announced that, in two years, he will vote for the Republican candidate. The question remains for which Republican candidate when former President Donald Trump...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday morning Donald Trump went on a...
Washington Examiner
Trump teases vice president pick for 2024
Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
Jordan threatens to subpoena ex-FBI official after she backs out of interview before House Judiciary Committee
EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is threatening to subpoena former FBI official Jill Sanborn who backed out of a scheduled interview before the committee Friday.
The Latest Polls are in, and Walker is Leading Warnock Across the Board
We evaluated the polling aggregators and found that each of the most recent reputable polls shows Herschel Walker leading Raphael Warnock in all of them. After a record week of early voting across Georgia, and as the December 6th final day to decide Georgia’s runoff election between incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger and football superstar Herschel Walker draws ever so closer, we looked into the latest polls to see who appears to have the early advantage.
Rail workers say deal won't resolve quality-of-life concerns
Most railroad workers weren't surprised that Congress intervened this week to block a railroad strike, but they were disappointed because they say the deals lawmakers imposed didn't do enough to address their quality of life concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time
Federal funding legislation for public defenders
Oregon U.S. Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici has introduced legislation to support public defenders and address the public defense shortage. The Ensuring Quality Access to Legal (EQUAL) Defense Act would improve access to counsel by providing $250 million in funding for public defense grants. The bill will also help to address workload limits, establish pay parity between public defenders and prosecutors within five years, and more. Currently, public defenders across the country...
Sen. Schatz bill expanding marijuana research signed by President
WASHINGTON D.C. (KHON2) — Sen. Brian Schatz in conjunction with Dianne Feinstein and Chuck Grassley authored a new law, the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act, that will expand research on medications derived from marijuana. President Biden signed the bill into law which will “streamline the application process for scientific marijuana studies and [will] […]
Comments / 0