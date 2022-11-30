Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Michael Ausiello on the Real-Life Love and Loss That Led to the Heart-Wrenching New Movie 'Spoiler Alert'
Michael Ausiello may not be a recognizable TV star like Jim Parsons, who plays him in the just-released film Spoiler Alert¸ but he is a star among entertainment journalists. Ausiello created and is the Editor-in-Chief of the TV-centered website TVLine, one of the internet’s highest ranking entertainment sites.
Albany Herald
‘Wolf Pack’: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jeff Davis & Cast Tease Their Darker Supernatural World (VIDEO)
Wolf Pack comes to Paramount+ in the new year, bringing Sarah Michelle Gellar back to the world of the supernatural. While Wolf Pack is created by the man behind Teen Wolf, Jeff Davis, and both focus on teen werewolves, the stories aren’t connected. Davis, Gellar, and the rest of the cast explained how Wolf Pack is a whole new bag to Andrea Towers in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio at New York Comic Con 2022.
Comments / 0