Read full article on original website
Related
Leggett: Alaska's killing of bears, wolves to protect moose and caribou a failed program
Alaska officials have announced they’ve completed a study of the impact on moose and caribou herds of a 40-year program of killing thousands of bears and wolves in a huge game management area. Interestingly, the state says they have no plans to stop the program of systematic killing of...
Where Montana voted red and blue in 2022, precinct by precinct
The more than 468,000 Montanans who cast ballots in November 2022 by and large leaned Republican — electing two GOP candidates to represent Montana in the U.S. House and handing the GOP a historic supermajority in the state Legislature. As is typically the case in Montana, though, the state’s...
Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations
A Montana judge on Tuesday lifted a temporary restraining order that limited wolf hunting and trapping, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term.District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmentalists that harvesting up to six wolves just outside Yellowstone National Park could harm the park’s wolf population and conservation efforts.The decision dissolves a temporary restraining order that Abbott issued on Nov. 16 reducing individual bag limits from 20 to five and blocking the use of snare traps.The hunting rules set by the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission are in effect, including allowing individuals to take up to 10 wolves by hunting and 10 by trapping.“The state has a legitimate interest in managing wolves ... that accounts for all the interests at stake, including those of hunters and ranchers,” Abbott wrote. The groups that sued over the state's wolf hunting regulations had questioned the state's method for estimating wolf populations. But Abbot said those estimates were not so unreliable that this year’s quota of 456 wolves would trigger irreparable harm.
Montana Judge Temporarily Restricts Wolf Hunting Near Yellowstone National Park
As of November 15, a Montana judge has reinstated wolf hunting restrictions near Yellowstone National Park, effective immediately. Just last year, the state relaxed the regulations for hunting and trapping wolves near Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks. Montana officials allotted hunters and trappers to bag a total of 450 wolves for the 2021-2022 season. However, they soon had to shut down hunting near the parks after hunters took 23 Yellowstone wolves, most of which were in Montana.
Big Ol’ Grizzly Bear Charges Truck At Full Speed On Montana Highway
No one wants to see a mama grizz running at ya full speed. There’s not much good that can come from it regardless of the situation. Even with the protection of a truck, my heart would start pumping a lot harder than normal. Grizzly bears are one of the...
Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch
What a cool moment. A hunter in what I believe to be Canada had been seeing a droptine mule deer on his trailcam and was then able to get some hunting footage of the same deer when something incredible played itself out right in front of him. Droptine is a condition where one or more of a buck’s antlers begin to grown downward instead of up, a rare occurrence that makes them a much sought after prize in the community. […] The post Droptine Mule Deer Shedding Its Antler Is An Absolute Must Watch first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears
A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Wyoming Fisherman Stumbles Upon Grizzly Bear Chasing Down A Helpless Cow
Talk about a good meal for a wild animal. I imagine that an animal likes a good grain fed cow just as much as we like a grain fed deer. It’s hard to beat the taste of some good meat that ate well throughout its whole life. Not to...
If You Find an Arrowhead in Colorado, Can You Keep It?
It's really pretty fascinating to think of all the native American Indian tribes that have called Colorado home at one time or another. They came long before we did but they helped shape the land and our state into what we see today. While out exploring the great outdoors in...
Lone Wolf Takes On 4 Coyotes Over An Elk Carcass In Yellowstone National Park
Welp, sometimes strength in numbers goes a lot farther than strength alone. There’re no questions, one on one, a wolf beats the hell out of a coyote everyday of the week. The size difference says it all. A wolf can weigh well over 100-pounds, while they normally average around that weight. A large coyote is 45-pounds, while they average a bit lower closer to the 30-pound mark. It’s not even close… a wolf could ruin a coyote’s day very quickly.
Fairfield Sun Times
Western Montana schools announcing cancellations, delays
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Several schools in western Montana are reporting closures and delays Thursday morning. Superior School District #3 announced a 2-hour delay--elementary will begin at 10:05 a.m. and high school will being at 10:15 a.m. The bus schedule will run two hours later than usual. Thompson Falls Public...
Backcountry skiers trigger avalanche in Colorado
A group of backcountry skiers triggered an avalanche near Vail Pass on Saturday, according to a report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). The slide was reportedly triggered by a group of four skiers, and occurred near Uneva Peak. "Skier 2 was caught, but skied out. Skier 1 was...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeking Sharpshooters for Elk Dispersal at Great Sand Dunes National Park
The state of Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park is the place for any self-proclaimed “sharpshooters” to immediately head to if you’re interested in hunting elk. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the department is looking for “qualified volunteers” to help hunt. They need help with the second year of an elk dispersal project in Great Sand Dunes National Park and National Wildlife Refuge.
WATCH: Mama Moose Fearlessly Protects Calves Against Wolves
In this incredible clip originally posted eight years ago, a moose valiantly defends her calf, but most likely meets her untimely end offscreen. The video starts out rather innocently, with the moose and her calf alone in the Swedish wilderness. The mama moose stands at a salt lick, but then, after hearing some commotion, she turns her head. Soon after, two wolves emerge from the bushes, and you can see the hair start standing straight up on the moose’s back.
wanderwisdom.com
The Wildlife of Yellowstone
Sal Santiago worked and lived in Mammoth Hot Springs, Yellowstone National Park, in the summer of 2020. When I lived in Mammoth Hot Springs, the northwestern entrance of Yellowstone, one of my favorite daily animal sightings was the yellow-bellied marmot, or "whistle pig," as many people called them. They were literally everywhere. The grounds behind the employee housing were riddled with holes and tunnels. They had a complete network, an underground city right there in our backyard. You could watch them as they watched you. Popping their heads out, scanning and watching the terrain. They might spend a little time above ground, then they would dive back into the underground city.
Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO
We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
KULR8
City of Billings first Montana city to accomplish LEED for Cities Gold certification
BILLINGS, Mont. - The City of Billings is excited to announce that it has achieved LEED® for Cities Gold certification. Billings is the first city in Montana to be certified using the LEED for Cities rating system. LEED was created by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is the world’s most widely used green building rating system.
Federally Protected Bald Eagle Found Shot in Idaho
A bald eagle, which are both federally and state-protected birds, was found shot and killed near Montpelier, Idaho. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported that conservation officers were told the eagle was found in a field. The field is located in Bern, Idaho, and the eagle was located November 6th.
Fairfield Sun Times
How Secure Public Pensions Are in Montana
Public employee pension systems are some of the largest financial liabilities on state government balance sheets. The 50 states have over $4.5 trillion in cumulative pension liabilities combined, roughly double the amount all 50 states spent in fiscal 2020. For years, state pension systems were woefully underfunded in much of the country, but according to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, this trend may be reversing.
Poached Elk Threaten California’s Recovering Condor Population
A recent bout of poaching is threatening the California Condor population in the Western United States. These poaching incidents involve the illegal harvesting of elk, however, these animal carcasses are left in the areas. As a result, these poached animals are attracting birds of prey – such as the recently recovering California condor population. The danger comes in when the birds feast on the meat that is infected with lead from the ammunition. This creates irreversible health issues in these larger birds.
Comments / 0