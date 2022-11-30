ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
Parade

Amanda Kloots Shares Response to Son Asking Where Late Father Nick Cordero Is

Amanda Kloots lost her husband, Nick Cordero, in 2020 to COVID-19, and she's now facing questions from their three-year-old son, Elvis Eduardo, about where his dad is. Speaking with People, Kloots shared what it's like facing the struggle of telling her toddler that his father is dead. She said, "There's no way to prepare yourself. There's just no way, so I can't. I can't even think about it."

Comments / 0

Community Policy