Real-world data show reduced diabetes burden in young closed-loop users
MedwireNews: Real-world use of hybrid closed-loop insulin delivery is associated with improved glycemic control and sleep quality, as well as reduced fear of hypoglycemia in children and young people with type 1 diabetes, shows a UK study. “The changes in hypoglycaemia fear and quality of sleep represent important improvements for...
High-dose semaglutide reduces obesity-linked inflammatory marker
MedwireNews: Levels of the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein (CRP) decrease in people with or without type 2 diabetes taking weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg, shows analysis of three STEP trials. STEP 1 and 3 tested the 2.4 mg dose in people who had obesity but not type 2 diabetes while STEP...
Anti-SSSCA1 positivity tied to cancer risk in SSc patients
MedwireNews: Study findings reported in Rheumatology suggest that anti-Sjögren’s syndrome/scleroderma autoantigen 1 (SSSCA1) antibodies may warrant further investigation as a biomarker for cancer risk among patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc). In their case–control study of 414 people with SSc, Ami Shah and colleagues from Johns Hopkins University School...
Internalising symptoms linked to migraine in children
MedwireNews: The findings of a systematic review and meta-analysis support an association between anxiety and depression symptoms and migraine in children and adolescents. Serena Orr and colleagues from the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, included 80 cross-sectional, case–control or cohort studies in their systematic review, which is published in JAMA Pediatrics.
Long-term findings support SABR for localized RCC
MedwireNews: Stereotactic ablative body radiotherapy (SABR) has high local efficacy and minimal impact on renal function in the long term among people with localized renal cell carcinoma (RCC), say researchers who conducted an individual patient data meta-analysis of the IROCK database. Noting that the cohort was “predominantly medically inoperable,” they...
