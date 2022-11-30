'A place for wellness': Officials celebrate opening of Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute

Read full article on original website
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
To know Rabbi Neal Katz is to love Neal Katz and his amazing Tyler Klezmer Music EnsembleTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for ThankgivingTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Auditions for CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
40 Under Forty winners to be announced at banquet Friday
Young professionals from across East Texas will be celebrated tonight during ETX View Magazine’s second annual 40 Under Forty awards ceremony and community gala. All 40 winners of the magazine’s awards program will be announced at the event, set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Infinity Event Center, 300 Tuttle Circle in Longview.
PHOTOS: 2022 40 Under Forty Top 3 finalists
UPDATE: See results of the 40 Under Forty awards in this full story. You can also check out a photo gallery and biographies of all the winners, see a collection of photos of all attendees at the event, and check out a full photo gallery of the banquet, including the awards ceremony.
Gov. Abbott appoints Heaton to new 475th District Court in Smith County
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Taylor Heaton to the 475th Judicial District Court in Smith County. This move is effective Jan. 1 for a term set to expire on Dec. 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified. Heaton, of Tyler, is judge of the County Court...
Couch potato Remi available for adoption in Tyler
Remi is looking for a home for Christmas. He is a 75-pound bundle of love. Remi is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler and is fully vetted. Remi is a wonderful guy – he is good around all ages of children and likes the companionship of other dogs. Remi would love to be a couch potato while he enjoys the Christmas tree. Best of all, Remi is house trained. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Remi call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
WHAT WE KNOW: Sinkhole at Tyler intersection
A large sinkhole opened up Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Rice and Old Bullard roads in Tyler. A sinkhole is a depression in the ground that has no natural external surface drainage, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. When it rains, all of the water stays inside the sinkhole and typically drains into the subsurface, according to USGS.
Nutcracker toy soldiers guard Jacksonville museum for Christmas
A new Christmas exhibit is now on display at the Vanishing Texana Museum in Jacksonville. The Nutcracker Exhibit features over 100 Nutcracker toy soldiers, a Christmas village, a Widow’s Mite coin minted around the time of the birth of Jesus and tons of decorations. The history of the Nutcracker...
Editorial: Kelly Wilson case shows high cost of bogus prosecutions
The years-long investigation into the disappearance of 17-year-old Kelly Wilson unleashed tragedy, sadness and anger that flooded the streets and back roads of Upshur County. For some of the people involved in the case, those waters have yet to recede. What the investigation didn’t result in are answers about what...
The Junior League of Tyler kicks off 44th annual Mistletoe & Magic event
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Tyler Rose Garden Center as the Junior League of Tyler kicked off the 44th annual Mistletoe & Magic Holiday Shopping Event. The festive event started with a Sneak-A-Peek shopping experience on Wednesday and will continue through Saturday with activities...
Police: Palestine firefighter shot in leg in reported accidental shooting
PALESTINE — A Palestine Firefighter was injured when a handgun was accidentally discharged outside of a fire station Saturday morning, according to the Palestine Police Department. At 10 a.m. Saturday, emergency services responded to Palestine Fire Station #2 at 107 Seventh St. in reference to a reported accidental shooting.
Thousands attend 37th annual Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade, City of Tyler Tree Lighting Ceremony
Thousands of community members lined the sidewalks of downtown Tyler on Thursday night for the 37th annual Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade and City of Tyler Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Those who came early were prepared with blankets and lawn chairs as they picked the perfect spot along the...
