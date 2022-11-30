Read full article on original website
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Ex-Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford placed on injured reserve, likely ending his season
LOS ANGELES – Quarterback Matthew Stafford was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, one day after he cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol for the second time this season. Stafford already had been ruled out for the Rams’ home game against Seattle on Sunday due to a neck injury. The Super Bowl winner will now be sidelined for at least four games, and his season could be over. ...
Whitmore sparks Villanova past Oklahoma in fantastic debut
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Whitmore only touched a basketball a few times over seven weeks because of a broken thumb that delayed the start of his career that already seemed set as a brief one at Villanova. Once he got his shot, Whitmore used his size, athleticism and skill that made him one of the top recruits out of high school to spark a Wildcats team in sore need of his intangibles. “Honestly, I’m shocked,” coach Kyle Neptune said. “Normal human beings, they would have been just completely discombobulated.” Whitmore had seven points, three rebounds and three steals over 20 minutes in his debut and Caleb Daniels scored 22 points to lead Villanova to a 70-66 win over Oklahoma on Saturday in the first game with former Wildcats coach Jay Wright in the broadcast booth.
