FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KJ Jefferson’s Return Gives Hogs Fans a Big Sigh of Relief
Now Razorbacks have starter, but who will be his backup is biggest question.
Bryant shakes off sluggish start to roll over Bentonville for fifth straight Arkansas state title
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land LITTLE ROCK — In the first quarter, Bryant’s quest for a fifth consecutive state championship looked bleak Friday night. The Hornets (12-0) trailed 7-0 at the 9:28 mark when Logan Robertson recovered a backwards pass in the end zone to give Bentonville ...
Speedy Texas Prep Star Hints He Could Be in Razorback Uniform in Matter of Weeks
Wide receiver from familiar recruiting grounds brings height, focused hands
hogville.net
Double dose of good news on D-line is win for Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas got a double helping of good news on the defensive line this week with two key players announcing they will return in 2023. Both redshirt senior defensive end Jordan Domineck and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Cameron Ball announced on Twitter they will return for the 2023 season. Domineck, who transferred in from Georgia Tech, will use his COVID season in 2023. Ball had mulled over going to the transfer portal when it opens on Monday, but instead will stay with the Hogs. Both are great news for Arkansas.
hogville.net
Arkansas forward Anna Podojil Named All-American
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Razorback forward Anna Podojil was named a Third Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches on Friday. Podojik is making her second career appearance on the third team after joining it her freshman year. She earned first team honors in 2020. This season, she set...
Former Arkansas Coach Miffed at Coaches Getting Rewarded for Losing
Kiffin used old playbook perfected for getting raises from former Razorback AD Frank Broyles to land latest boost in pay
nwahomepage.com
Hoop Hogs fully loaded (finally) in backcourt, foreshadowing elite guard corps
LITTLE ROCK — The 11th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks were not fully loaded in the backcourt through their first seven games of 2022-23, but that day has finally come and it seems likely to shape up as as an elite group while representing the best corps of guards in Head Hog Eric Musselman’s four seasons at the helm.
No. 11 Arkansas getting stronger as San Jose State visits
No. 11 Arkansas hopes to see more from top recruit Nick Smith Jr. on Saturday when the Razorbacks host San
Report: Barry Odom interviews for Tulsa job
Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has interviewed for the vacant head coaching position at Tulsa, according to OKC-KWTV sports director Dean Blevins who made the announcement on Twitter. Odom is in his third season with the Razorbacks after a four-year stint as the head coach at Missouri. "I’ve learned Barry...
hogville.net
Arkansas Softball Reveals 2023 Schedule
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel has released the complete schedule for the 2023 softball season. The back-to-back SEC champions are slated to play 55 total games in the regular season with 30 being played at home inside Bogle Park. The Hogs open their 2023...
Chris Wood steps down as Springdale Har-Ber football coach
By Kyle Sutherland SPRINGDALE - For the first time in its 17-year history, Har-Ber is looking for a new head football coach. In an email sent to Springdale District staff, Chris Wood announced he had stepped down as the Wildcats head football coach and has taken an administrative ...
hogville.net
Kamani Johnson & Eric Musselman look ahead to San Jose St
The Arkansas Men’s Basketball team is preparing for their next game against San Jose State on Saturday afternoon. The Hogs host the Spartans at 3pm at Bud Walton Arena. Prior to the game, Kamani Johnson & Eric Musselman spoke with the media, breaking down their opponent, welcoming Davonte Davis back, how well Johnson played in Maui, and much more.
earnthenecklace.com
Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?
Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
5newsonline.com
Rick Ross coming to JJ's Live in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JJ's Live in Fayetteville is bringing another big name to Northwest Arkansas this upcoming March. Rapper Rick Ross is set to take the stage in Fayetteville on March 3, 2023. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets start...
Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
Fort Smith police find missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.
Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
kuaf.com
After right-to-work's anniversary in Arkansas, Fayetteville Starbucks becomes the state's first location to unionize
Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
