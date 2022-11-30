ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

Double dose of good news on D-line is win for Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas got a double helping of good news on the defensive line this week with two key players announcing they will return in 2023. Both redshirt senior defensive end Jordan Domineck and redshirt freshman defensive tackle Cameron Ball announced on Twitter they will return for the 2023 season. Domineck, who transferred in from Georgia Tech, will use his COVID season in 2023. Ball had mulled over going to the transfer portal when it opens on Monday, but instead will stay with the Hogs. Both are great news for Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas forward Anna Podojil Named All-American

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Razorback forward Anna Podojil was named a Third Team All-American by the United Soccer Coaches on Friday. Podojik is making her second career appearance on the third team after joining it her freshman year. She earned first team honors in 2020. This season, she set...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Report: Barry Odom interviews for Tulsa job

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has interviewed for the vacant head coaching position at Tulsa, according to OKC-KWTV sports director Dean Blevins who made the announcement on Twitter. Odom is in his third season with the Razorbacks after a four-year stint as the head coach at Missouri. "I’ve learned Barry...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas Softball Reveals 2023 Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel has released the complete schedule for the 2023 softball season. The back-to-back SEC champions are slated to play 55 total games in the regular season with 30 being played at home inside Bogle Park. The Hogs open their 2023...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Kamani Johnson & Eric Musselman look ahead to San Jose St

The Arkansas Men’s Basketball team is preparing for their next game against San Jose State on Saturday afternoon. The Hogs host the Spartans at 3pm at Bud Walton Arena. Prior to the game, Kamani Johnson & Eric Musselman spoke with the media, breaking down their opponent, welcoming Davonte Davis back, how well Johnson played in Maui, and much more.
SAN JOSE, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Rick Ross coming to JJ's Live in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JJ's Live in Fayetteville is bringing another big name to Northwest Arkansas this upcoming March. Rapper Rick Ross is set to take the stage in Fayetteville on March 3, 2023. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music will start at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets start...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
FORT SMITH, AR
kuaf.com

After right-to-work's anniversary in Arkansas, Fayetteville Starbucks becomes the state's first location to unionize

Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

