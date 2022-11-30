ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA Council Committee Recommends Moving Billy the Elephant to Sanctuary

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkHOX_0jRsbQuc00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A City Council committee recommended Tuesday that Billy the Elephant, an Asian bull elephant who has lived at the Los Angeles Zoo for more than 30 years, be relocated to a sanctuary.

The council's Personnel, Audits and Animal Welfare Committee, chaired by Councilman Paul Koretz, also recommended that the council instruct the zoo to not involve Billy in any breeding programs.

Koretz filed a motion in September similar to one he filed in 2018 voicing concerns over the zoo's treatment of elephants.

During the committee meeting on Tuesday, Koretz -- who leaves office in a few weeks -- said that to this point, the zoo had successfully waited him out in regards to proposed changes for Billy the Elephant.

"I don't think we should let Billy languish there any longer," Koretz said.

In September, Carl Myers, a spokesman for the zoo, said the zoo "vehemently disagreed with the characterization of the care and wellbeing of our Asian elephants and our entire elephant management program as referenced in the motion."

"We have complete confidence in the knowledge, skills and expertise of our entire animal care team, including those who care for our elephants," Myers said in a statement to City News Service.

Billy was recently moved to a larger exhibit called Elephants of Asia, where he occupies the same space as three female elephants, according to the motion. That is an "inherently risky move," the motion states, citing elephant experts.

The zoo's website states that Billy and the three female elephants "can decide on the types of social interactions they have with each other based on their own preferences." It also said that while the zoo "respects the work of well-run sanctuaries," the zoo's staff, resources and facilities ensure that "there is no reason for (the elephants) to be sent to live in a sanctuary."

Koretz's motion claims that before Billy was moved to the exhibit, he was "placed alone in a small enclosure where he was kept on hard surfaces not considered beneficial for his feet and joints," adding allegations that he lacked sufficient exercise and stimulation.

Myers countered, "The zoo's animal teams are comprised of bona fide animal welfare and animal health experts, and, as an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited institution, we will continue to provide the highest standard of care for the animals entrusted to the zoo."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nenc-la.org

LA Chose 30,000 Winners For Its Section 8 Housing Waitlist

After staging a lottery for the first time in five years, the Los Angeles Housing Authority has selected 30,000 winners for its Section 8 rental assistance program waitlist. How many people applied for the lottery? HACLA received 223,375 lottery applications. This represents a 19% increase since the last lottery in 2017. That increase shows that the growing number of Angelenos needing housing assistance outpaces the available federal funds, according to a spokesperson from the agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

New L.A. County Data Shows That Homeless ‘Sweeps’ Rarely Lead To Permanent Housing

“Sweeps,” or sanitation cleanings, as they’re sometimes called, are supposed to keep our city sidewalks clean and help move people living on the streets indoors. But according to new data obtained by L.A. TACO from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), the lead agency responsible for homeless housing and services in the city, few unhoused people have been sheltered as a result of outreach associated with the encampment clearings seen regularly across the city (also known as “CARE cleanings”).
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities

As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Culver City measure allowing 16, 17-year-olds to be decided by 3 votes

In one of the tightest races in Los Angeles County, the fate of a Culver City measure, which would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote, hangs on by just a thread."Every single vote counts," said 17-year-old Ada Meighan-Theil. In the three weeks since Election Day and with only a few days left until L.A. County certifies the results, Measure VY is about to be decided by just three votes. As of Thursday, 49.99% of residents support the measure while a slight majority of 50.1% disapprove of it. At age 5, former Culver City Mayor Steven Gourley knocked on doors with his mother...
CULVER CITY, CA
westsidetoday.com

Lyft Removes Scooters and Bikes From Los Angeles and Santa Monica

Santa Monica down to three shared-mobility companies. Lyft has removed its micro-mobility services from the cities of Santa Monica and Los Angeles. The company said that they are disappointed to have to withdraw the service, despite their commitment to micro-mobility, but that their experiences in North America have shown that cities believe that those services “should be run through long-term public-private partnerships with a limited number of operators.”
SANTA MONICA, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy