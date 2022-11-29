Read full article on original website
Related
tryhardguides.com
VR game Divine Duel announces price reveal and delayed launch
Divine Duel, the fantasy fighting VR title from Immersion Games, has just revealed with a new trailer that its launch will be delayed until next year, but it will also be Free to Play. Originally planned to release in late 2022, Divine Duel will now be available on Meta Quest...
tryhardguides.com
LEGO Brawls trailer reveals Jingle Brawls event for December
LEGO Brawls, the casual fighting and platformer title from Red Games Co. and The Lego Group, has released a new trailer for a holiday-themed event. Players will be able to earn limited-time content during the Jingle Brawls event, which will round out the rest of the year, running between December 1st and December 31st, 2022.
tryhardguides.com
Book of Travels releases free anniversary DLC
Book of Travels, the so-called “Tiny MORPG” from Might and Delight, has decided to surprise fans with free DLC to celebrate passing its first anniversary. This DLC is dubbed “1 Year EA Anniversary Digital Goodies”, and includes plenty of artwork, which is one of the key selling points of the game. Fans who own the game on Steam can download it today:
tryhardguides.com
Albion Online offers Yuletide Yak skin for the new referral season
Albion Online, a fantasy sandbox massively multiplayer online role-playing game, has just seen its first snowfall. As such, a new referral season has started in celebration of the winter holidays. This season gives players the opportunity to transform their Transport Ox base mount into a dependable and decked-out yak by just referring a single friend to the game. The Yuletide Yak has arrived bearing gifts and once it has been unlocked, any character on the player’s account is free to make use of it.
tryhardguides.com
Loop8: Summer of Gods showcases gameplay in new trailer
Loop8: Summer of Gods is an original coming-of-age role-playing game by XSEEDgames. In this game, players will step into the life of Nini, a newly earthbound teen who arrives in the quaint Japanese town of Ashihara in August 1983. Players will also have the opportunity to investigate the town, make friends with its residents, and face off against the Kegai in turn-based battles where the outcomes depend on the relationships they have built and the decisions they have made.
tryhardguides.com
The Division Resurgence announces new Live Test for December
The Division Resurgence, the very first mobile title in the Division shooter series, has just revealed that the next live test will be available between December 8th and December 22nd, 2022. The test will be available on Android devices. Players will have access to some of the story, world activities,...
tryhardguides.com
New action rogue-lite, Flame Keeper, is coming to PC and console in early 2023
Flame Keeper is a dynamic action rogue-lite game developed by Kautki Cave and published by Untold Tales. The player’s life serves as their cash in this particular game. As the player takes on the role of Ignis, a unique little piece of burning coal, they will be tasked with reigniting the fire of the Eternal Flame, despite knowing that doing so may cause their life to deplete. Flame Keeper is set to launch on PC via Steam and consoles in early 2023.
tryhardguides.com
Best Arena 1 Decks for Clash Royale (December 2022)
If you’re starting out in Clash Royale, you might be a bit confused about what card combinations you should be using as you head into Arena. Things have changed a bit since the early days in the game, so a lot of information might be outdated as of now! If you’re wondering what the best decks options are for Arena 1 in Clash Royale, we will be listing them in this guide!
tryhardguides.com
Xbox announces Winter Game Demo Event starting next week
Xbox has just revealed that they have partnered with The Game Awards to share over 20 demos, including games that are unusually early in development. The demos will be available on the Xbox Dashboard between December 6th and December 12th, 2022, according to a new a tweet from official Xbox news feed “Xbox Wire”:
tryhardguides.com
Wordle Hint December 1 2022 for 530 (12/1/22) – Spoiler free clues!
Wordle is still one of the most played games around the globe, which means many players are on the lookout for a bit of a boost when it comes to figuring out answers. If you don’t want to outright cheat, then we’ve got the Wordle hints that you need to find the solution. You will find no spoilers in this post, but if you get stumped we do feature an area where you can find the answer so you won’t lose that precious win streak!
tryhardguides.com
Royale High Christmas 2022 Halo Answers – Get the Winter Halo!
If you’re hoping to get the halo from Royale High Winter 2022 event, then you’re going to need to head over to the Fountain of Dreams and make a wish. If you select the answer that has the possibility of giving the Halo, you might get lucky and receive it! We have a look at all the answers that will give you the best opportunity to get that Halo and add it to your collection!
tryhardguides.com
Evil West Update 1.0.4 Patch Notes
Evil West, a newly released third-person Wild West game, has received its first update,1.0.4. This update features several gameplay changes, bug fixes, blockers, and all platform and PC updates. With these updates, the issues players have been experiencing regarding movement, bindings, loading, and more have been addressed. Details of the...
tryhardguides.com
War Thunder’s new Winter Event offers the USS Newport News (CA-148)
The MMO military game, War Thunder, has some exciting prizes to offer for this season’s Winter event. War Thunder players enjoyed an abundance of rewards, new vehicles, decals, and more during last year’s Winter event. This year, the USS Newport News, a Des Moines-class heavy cruiser, will be one of the top prizes for this season’s Winter event in War Thunder. The USS Newport News (CA-148) is equipped with the following features:
tryhardguides.com
Hot Wheels Unleashed Game of the Year Edition is coming to Xbox Game Pass with tons of extra content
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition will finally arrive in Xbox Game Pass on December 15th for Cloud, console, and PC. Get ready to drift, boost, jump and crash on the iconic orange tracks with the most beloved Hot Wheels cars. Spark the excitement by collecting the most sought-after cars in the Hot Wheels universe, designing and constructing jaw-dropping race courses, and diving into breathtaking racing competitions.
tryhardguides.com
One Fruit Simulator Codes (December 2022) – Beta Free Update!
Roblox One Fruit Simulator is an experience developed by Digital Sea for the platform. In this game, you will be creating a character in an open world RPG setting and looking to train yourself up in a simulator like environment. Upgrade your strength and weapon abilities to get further in the game. Join your friends Luffy and the other pirates to see if you can become the ultimate fighter in the world.
tryhardguides.com
The Callisto Protocol Countdown – Release Time & Date
The Callisto Protocol is a narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game. It is set 300 years in the future, and you will be playing the role of Jacob Lee, who has been thrown into the Black Iron Prison. If you’ve been waiting anxiously for The Callisto Protocol, we’ve got a countdown ticking down to when it will be released.
tryhardguides.com
Fruit Battlegrounds Tier List (December 2022) – Best Fruits!
Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds is an experience developed by P O P O for the platform. In this game, you will be entering a battleground that is themed after the manga and anime known as One Piece! Fight your friends and other players to earn bounties. Try to unlock new fruits to become the strongest fighter in the world. If you want to know which of these fruits is the best, we’ve got a Fruit Battlegrounds Tier List that will get you started.
tryhardguides.com
Battlefield 2042 gives a preview of Season 4 and Season 5 details
Battlefield 2042‘s development team places player feedback at the center of their efforts. As such, the team has been working on a fresh wave of content for Battlefield 2042, which is scheduled to release the following year. In a recent Battlefield Briefing, EA Games discussed upcoming map reworks and the introduction of Classes, as well as a peek at Season 4 and Season 5 updates for Battlefield 2042, which will arrive next year.
tryhardguides.com
One Fruit Simulator Trello Link & Discord Server (December 2022)
Roblox One Fruit Simulator is an experience created by the developers at Digital Sea. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
tryhardguides.com
Sonic Frontiers reveals content roadmap for 2023
Sonic Frontiers, the new open-world sequel in the hit platformer franchise, has just announced a juicy roadmap for all the content players can expect throughout 2023. The highlight was undoubtedly the new playable characters, which thrilled fans and quickly trended online. This included the possibility of Tails, Knuckles and Amy being playable in a new storyline:
Comments / 0