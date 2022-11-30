ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
TENNESSEE STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

'Game of Thrones' Vet Kate Dickie Joins 'Loki' Season 2

The second season of the hit Disney+ series Loki landed another TV star familiar to fans of genre fare: Game of Thrones alum Kate Dickie. The Scottish actress — who played Lysa Arryn, Lady Regent of the Vale, in five episodes of Game of Thrones — will appear in an unspecified villainous role in Loki Season 2, according to Deadline.
Parade

Amanda Kloots Shares Response to Son Asking Where Late Father Nick Cordero Is

Amanda Kloots lost her husband, Nick Cordero, in 2020 to COVID-19, and she's now facing questions from their three-year-old son, Elvis Eduardo, about where his dad is. Speaking with People, Kloots shared what it's like facing the struggle of telling her toddler that his father is dead. She said, "There's no way to prepare yourself. There's just no way, so I can't. I can't even think about it."
WFMZ-TV Online

Sally Field names Burt Reynolds as 'worst' on-screen kiss.

Sally Field has named Burt Reynolds as her “worst” on-screen kiss. The Oscar-winner, 76, shamed the late actor, with whom she starred in ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ and who she dated, when a viewer of Thursday’s episode (02.12.22) of ‘Watch What Happens Live’ asked her to describe her least favourite film smooch.

