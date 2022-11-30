Read full article on original website
Related
"Emancipation" Director Antoine Fuqua Shared His Conversation With Producers About Releasing The Will Smith Movie After The Oscars Incident
Emancipation director Antoine Fuqua revealed Apple or the producers never had any intention of the movie not coming out.
‘1923’ Premiere Has Harrison Ford Teasing “Juicy, Juicy Story” & Helen Mirren Talking “Partnership” In Dutton Marriage
The premiere of 1923, the much-anticipated Yellowstone prequel, took place at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 last night. Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Aminah Nieves, Sebastian Roché and Marley Shelton were some of the stars that spoke to Deadline on the red carpet teasing their characters on the Paramount+ series. Ford plays Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch. The actor says his rancher character has “unique circumstances with a unique personal history.” “This is the story of what it has taken to survive, for that person to survive its complicated moral context and it’s a juicy, juicy story and...
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0