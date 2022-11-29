Read full article on original website
Related
tryhardguides.com
Loop8: Summer of Gods showcases gameplay in new trailer
Loop8: Summer of Gods is an original coming-of-age role-playing game by XSEEDgames. In this game, players will step into the life of Nini, a newly earthbound teen who arrives in the quaint Japanese town of Ashihara in August 1983. Players will also have the opportunity to investigate the town, make friends with its residents, and face off against the Kegai in turn-based battles where the outcomes depend on the relationships they have built and the decisions they have made.
tryhardguides.com
Level Infinite announces SYNCED open beta with new trailer
SYNCED, an upcoming rogue-looter shooter from Biped developer NExT Studios, has just released a new trailer that breaks down the core gameplay and setting. SYNCED will launch its open beta on December 10th, 2022. It will be available on PC, with no current release windows for console ports. You can watch the full trailer on publisher Level Infinite’s YouTube channel here:
tryhardguides.com
Hell Let Loose showcases features of upcoming Burning Snow update
Hell Let Loose is a multiplayer tactical first-person shooter video game developed by studio Black Matter and published by Team17. Recently, Hell Let Loose provided a sneak peek at the content offered by its upcoming Burning Snow update 13. Hell Let Loose Burning Snow update will be released on Tuesday,...
tryhardguides.com
VR game Divine Duel announces price reveal and delayed launch
Divine Duel, the fantasy fighting VR title from Immersion Games, has just revealed with a new trailer that its launch will be delayed until next year, but it will also be Free to Play. Originally planned to release in late 2022, Divine Duel will now be available on Meta Quest...
"It Changed Film": 18 Movie Scenes That Folks Believe Are Absolutely Flawless
The Up montage — you know the one — is exquisite, sublime, peerless, and a bunch of other words for "perfect" I found in my thesaurus.
tryhardguides.com
Albion Online offers Yuletide Yak skin for the new referral season
Albion Online, a fantasy sandbox massively multiplayer online role-playing game, has just seen its first snowfall. As such, a new referral season has started in celebration of the winter holidays. This season gives players the opportunity to transform their Transport Ox base mount into a dependable and decked-out yak by just referring a single friend to the game. The Yuletide Yak has arrived bearing gifts and once it has been unlocked, any character on the player’s account is free to make use of it.
tryhardguides.com
Book of Travels releases free anniversary DLC
Book of Travels, the so-called “Tiny MORPG” from Might and Delight, has decided to surprise fans with free DLC to celebrate passing its first anniversary. This DLC is dubbed “1 Year EA Anniversary Digital Goodies”, and includes plenty of artwork, which is one of the key selling points of the game. Fans who own the game on Steam can download it today:
tryhardguides.com
The Callisto Protocol Countdown – Release Time & Date
The Callisto Protocol is a narrative-driven, third-person survival horror game. It is set 300 years in the future, and you will be playing the role of Jacob Lee, who has been thrown into the Black Iron Prison. If you’ve been waiting anxiously for The Callisto Protocol, we’ve got a countdown ticking down to when it will be released.
tryhardguides.com
Xbox announces Winter Game Demo Event starting next week
Xbox has just revealed that they have partnered with The Game Awards to share over 20 demos, including games that are unusually early in development. The demos will be available on the Xbox Dashboard between December 6th and December 12th, 2022, according to a new a tweet from official Xbox news feed “Xbox Wire”:
tryhardguides.com
New action rogue-lite, Flame Keeper, is coming to PC and console in early 2023
Flame Keeper is a dynamic action rogue-lite game developed by Kautki Cave and published by Untold Tales. The player’s life serves as their cash in this particular game. As the player takes on the role of Ignis, a unique little piece of burning coal, they will be tasked with reigniting the fire of the Eternal Flame, despite knowing that doing so may cause their life to deplete. Flame Keeper is set to launch on PC via Steam and consoles in early 2023.
tryhardguides.com
Fruit Battlegrounds Tier List (December 2022) – Best Fruits!
Roblox Fruit Battlegrounds is an experience developed by P O P O for the platform. In this game, you will be entering a battleground that is themed after the manga and anime known as One Piece! Fight your friends and other players to earn bounties. Try to unlock new fruits to become the strongest fighter in the world. If you want to know which of these fruits is the best, we’ve got a Fruit Battlegrounds Tier List that will get you started.
tryhardguides.com
How to get confetti in Blox Fruits – Farming Tips!
Roblox Blox Fruits is one of the biggest games on the platform, and has you creating a character in the world of the One Piece anime and manga. It can be a complicated game and has a lot going on with it. A new event has been released to celebrate the game reaching 10 billion visits and 1 million subscribers on their YouTube. If you want to know how to grab yourself some confetti in the game, we’ll tell you how in this guide.
tryhardguides.com
Evil West Update 1.0.4 Patch Notes
Evil West, a newly released third-person Wild West game, has received its first update,1.0.4. This update features several gameplay changes, bug fixes, blockers, and all platform and PC updates. With these updates, the issues players have been experiencing regarding movement, bindings, loading, and more have been addressed. Details of the...
tryhardguides.com
Adopt Me Winter Update 2022 update log has been released
The Roblox Adopt Me Winter update has been released on December 1st, 2022! This patch brings three new mini games to play, the advent calendar is back which will get you free in-game items, and you will get access to pets that you can purchase with Gingerbread! If you love free stuff then make sure to head into Adopt Me right away, as the winter season is the best time to load up on items.
tryhardguides.com
VALORANT 5.12 patch note reveals Chamber nerfs
VALORANT 5.12 patch notes is now out, and it looks like the Sentinel Agent, Chamber has undergone significant tweaks. Chamber’s present mechanics was shaping the playing field in an unhealthy way, interfering with other Agent identities, and breaking VALORANT’s fundamental tactical cycle, according to the 5.12 patch notes. Consequently, the essential adjustments were implemented to preserve his character’s identity while keeping VALORANT’s game health.
tryhardguides.com
Battlefield 2042 gives a preview of Season 4 and Season 5 details
Battlefield 2042‘s development team places player feedback at the center of their efforts. As such, the team has been working on a fresh wave of content for Battlefield 2042, which is scheduled to release the following year. In a recent Battlefield Briefing, EA Games discussed upcoming map reworks and the introduction of Classes, as well as a peek at Season 4 and Season 5 updates for Battlefield 2042, which will arrive next year.
tryhardguides.com
Sonic Frontiers reveals content roadmap for 2023
Sonic Frontiers, the new open-world sequel in the hit platformer franchise, has just announced a juicy roadmap for all the content players can expect throughout 2023. The highlight was undoubtedly the new playable characters, which thrilled fans and quickly trended online. This included the possibility of Tails, Knuckles and Amy being playable in a new storyline:
tryhardguides.com
An Unoriginal Universe Trello Link & Discord Server (December 2022)
Roblox An Unoriginal Universe is an experience created by the developers at An Unoriginal Studio. If you want to get the best knowledge on how to do things in the experience, you will need to search the web for certain things. We’ll tell you where you can find the Trello so you can learn everything you need to know about the game.
tryhardguides.com
Wordle Hint December 1 2022 for 530 (12/1/22) – Spoiler free clues!
Wordle is still one of the most played games around the globe, which means many players are on the lookout for a bit of a boost when it comes to figuring out answers. If you don’t want to outright cheat, then we’ve got the Wordle hints that you need to find the solution. You will find no spoilers in this post, but if you get stumped we do feature an area where you can find the answer so you won’t lose that precious win streak!
tryhardguides.com
Railgrade will release its first update in December
Railgrade, the railway management sim from Minakata Dynamics and Epic Games, has just announced that its very first update will roll out on December 13th, 2022. Aside from improving the general quality of life, there will also be four new regions. Railgrade is available now on PC and the Nintendo Switch.
Comments / 0