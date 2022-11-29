ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry Odom hired as UNLV head football coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has been hired as the head football coach at the University of Las Vegas. Odom has been with the Razorbacks for the previous three seasons. Odom had been rumored to take the Tulsa head coaching job, but the deal fell through...
