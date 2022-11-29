Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
Barry Odom hired as UNLV head football coach
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has been hired as the head football coach at the University of Las Vegas. Odom has been with the Razorbacks for the previous three seasons. Odom had been rumored to take the Tulsa head coaching job, but the deal fell through...
5newsonline.com
Heavier rain moves in Wednesday evening for Arkansas | Forecast December 6, 2022
Our next storm system is approaching bringing a wave of heavier rain Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. An inch or so of rainfall is expected (more north).
