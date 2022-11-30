ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX 2

TKO: SLU vs Mizzou in basketball. Will we ever see it again?

It’s an annual thought. Right around late November, “TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinionstarts wondering why exactly is it that SLU and Mizzou don’t play in basketball?It makes too much sense. The Billikens last four games (Memphis, Paul Quinn, Auburn,Tennessee State) were all against teams named Tigers. Isn’t it time they get to play the Tigersthat are […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
clarksvillenow.com

Kirkwood High hires Gallatin coach to lead new school football program

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kirkwood High School has hired Gallatin High School’s head coach Chad Watson as their first-ever head football coach during a news conference on Thursday. The decision came after an extensive head coaching search that included 40 applicants and two rounds of interviews. “When...
KIRKWOOD, MO
kjfmradio.com

Silex’s Graddy selected for CheerHawaii USA

SILEX, Mo. — Congratulations to Silex junior Kyliegh Graddy for being nominated by Cheerleading Coach Lindsey Berhorst and being selected to represent Silex High School at CheerHawaii USA 2023!. “I am incredibly proud of Kyliegh. She is a great leader and I am excited to see the new skills...
SILEX, MO
feastmagazine.com

8 gifts ideas that do the most for your holiday host

It's an age-old adage that rings true: Never go to someone's house emptyhanded. This year, instead of bringing a standard bottle of wine, get creative and bring one of these locally made products. Ozark Forest Mushrooms’ Truffle Salt. Local purveyor Ozark Forest Mushrooms makes their own truffle salt for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kcur.org

St. Louis pizza is the style everyone loves to hate. Why can't Missouri be proud of that?

For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. In St. Louis, Missouri, Imo’s Pizza is an institution. Customers flock here for what Imo’s calls “the original St. Louis-style pizza”: a square-cut pie with an unleavened cracker crust and topped with processed Provel cheese, a city-specific blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Beloved Christmas-themed light show in Festus returns this weekend

The countdown is officially on to Christmas and plenty of people across the St. Louis region will use the weekend to get into the holiday spirit. Beloved Christmas-themed light show in Festus returns …. The countdown is officially on to Christmas and plenty of people across the St. Louis region...
FESTUS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Thursday: Best books of 2022, chosen by St. Louis librarians

This conversationwill be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. It’s December: What better time to cozy up and open a great new book? Or, perhaps you’re looking for the perfect book to give as a gift this holiday season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Must-See St. Louis TikToks

St. Louis may not have any TikTok houses (and really, thank God for that), but it still gets its fair share of love, hate and videos on the addictive platform. Here are hilarious TikToks from popular local creators, TikToks about St. Louis (or Missouri) and TikToks that just capture that St. Louis flavor.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

A St. Louis holiday date complete with Christmas lights, a warm meal and hot chocolate

Thanksgiving has passed, so you know what that means: St. Louis is in full-on holiday mode. We've curated a date for you that has everything you need to enjoy the season. Cozy dinner on a heated patio? Check. Fun holiday activity? Absolutely. A sweet treat to enjoy on the ride home? Of course. Read on for a food-filled holiday date to enjoy with your loved ones this year, all within the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Now This is Horsepower – Watch 4 Clydesdales Help Pull Semi Out

Clydesdales are majestic and beautiful, big, and powerful so when a semi-truck got stuck in an embankment there was no question that these strong animals could help. Driving in snow stinks, but getting stuck in the snow is a nightmare and I can't even imagine what it's like when you drive a heavy vehicle like a semi. So when a semi got stuck in a snowy embankment that's when the four Clydesdales stepped in. According to countryrebel.com, lucky for the driver he got stuck right next to a farm of Clydesdales.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union

And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
UNION, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022

The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

