Saint Louis, MO

Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Points Out A Changing Of The Guard

With changes to the MLB schedule for the 2023 season, each team will now play every other ballclub at least once during the year going forward. This could affect several teams, as interleague play will become more frequent. For a team such as the St. Louis Cardinals, who largely benefitted...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Mets GM Makes Interesting Jacob deGrom Comment

The New York Mets’ primary focus this offseason will be retaining their ace in Jacob deGrom. deGrom has won two Cy Young Awards during his time with the Mets and has been selected to the All-Star squad four times. He also earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2014.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Reporter Wishes Two Former Greats A Happy Birthday

Today, December 1, marks a birthday for two former MLB players. Hall-of-Famer Larry Walker and star outfielder Reggie Sanders are each celebrating their birthdays today. The durable slugger came up with the Montreal Expos in 1989 and played there until joining the Colorado Rockies in 1995. Walker was traded to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJ.com

Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
BOSTON, MA
News Breaking LIVE

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback

The Chicago Bears are dealing with multiple injuries at the quarterback position, which caused what may be a very telling move by their front office on Wednesday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have signed Tim Boyle off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. The #Bears have signed QB Tim Boyle off Read more... The post Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered

It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Cardinals Fan Demands More From The Front Office

The Winter Meetings are fast approaching, and thus far, we have not had much activity in the free agent or trade markets. Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals know the feeling of a quiet offseason all too well, and are quite frankly tired of each offseason bringing more of the same.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yankees free agent target Justin Verlander sets his price

The Yankees may be in the market for a top-tier starting pitcher this off-season, especially with superstar slugger Aaron Judge wanting the team he signs with to continue adding pieces to the equation. Instead of acquiring players on 7–8 year contracts, the Yankees might be willing to spend more for a few years, which is exactly where Justin Verlander comes into play.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
The Spun

NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals now a ‘likely landing spot’ for three-time All-Star in MLB free agency

The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly closing in on replacing team icon Yadier Molina with the best catcher in MLB free agency. Last season was a very productive year for the St. Louis Cardinals. They finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central. While they were bounced early from the postseason, they still enter 2023 with a lot to build off of.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Jacob deGrom signs $185 million contract with surprising AL team

Jacob deGrom has signed with a new team. The Texas Rangers spent big on position players last offseason. This offseason, they are making a big splash with their pitching. Texas signed deGrom to a 5-year, $185 million contract. That breaks down to an average annual amount of $37 million per season.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Dodgers lose key reliever to Red Sox

The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially one reliever poorer. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that veteran right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Martin reportedly will be receiving a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Martin, 36, is a seven-year MLB veteran,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

