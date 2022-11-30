Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Should St. Louis be a frontrunner to host an NBA expansion team?Jalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFA
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Points Out A Changing Of The Guard
With changes to the MLB schedule for the 2023 season, each team will now play every other ballclub at least once during the year going forward. This could affect several teams, as interleague play will become more frequent. For a team such as the St. Louis Cardinals, who largely benefitted...
Yardbarker
Mets GM Makes Interesting Jacob deGrom Comment
The New York Mets’ primary focus this offseason will be retaining their ace in Jacob deGrom. deGrom has won two Cy Young Awards during his time with the Mets and has been selected to the All-Star squad four times. He also earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2014.
Trea Turner Rumors: Former Dodgers All-Star Signing with Philly Has a ‘Good Chance to Happen’
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner hit free agency last month, one of four premier shortstops on the market this offseason. For a variety of reasons, the Phillies have always made a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Turner, and rumors of a union appear to be intensifying. According...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Reporter Wishes Two Former Greats A Happy Birthday
Today, December 1, marks a birthday for two former MLB players. Hall-of-Famer Larry Walker and star outfielder Reggie Sanders are each celebrating their birthdays today. The durable slugger came up with the Montreal Expos in 1989 and played there until joining the Colorado Rockies in 1995. Walker was traded to...
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees
After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
Report: Red Sox in serious pursuit of ex-All-Star slugger
One ex-All-Star slugger may be about to take the Green Monster Challenge. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Boston Red Sox are among the most serious suitors for free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger. Morosi notes that the Texas Rangers are in that category with Haniger too.
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback
The Chicago Bears are dealing with multiple injuries at the quarterback position, which caused what may be a very telling move by their front office on Wednesday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears have signed Tim Boyle off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. The #Bears have signed QB Tim Boyle off Read more... The post Chicago Bears sign veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Angels News: Former Shohei Ohtani Teammate Reveals Shocking Tidbit About Star’s Future
According to a Dodgers reporter, Shohei Ohtani's former NPB teammate Chris Martin says Shohei has already mapped out his entire MLB career.
Report lists biggest threat to steal Justin Verlander from Astros
Justin Verlander has been with the Houston Astros since being traded there during the 2017 season. He made three All-Star games with them and won two Cy Young Awards, including the 2022 AL Cy Young Award. Coming off his second World Series title with the team, Verlander might prefer to...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Demands More From The Front Office
The Winter Meetings are fast approaching, and thus far, we have not had much activity in the free agent or trade markets. Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals know the feeling of a quiet offseason all too well, and are quite frankly tired of each offseason bringing more of the same.
Yardbarker
Yankees free agent target Justin Verlander sets his price
The Yankees may be in the market for a top-tier starting pitcher this off-season, especially with superstar slugger Aaron Judge wanting the team he signs with to continue adding pieces to the equation. Instead of acquiring players on 7–8 year contracts, the Yankees might be willing to spend more for a few years, which is exactly where Justin Verlander comes into play.
Yardbarker
Rays give out biggest free-agent contract in team history to surprising player
The Tampa Bay Rays are breaking the bank (at least relatively speaking) for an unexpected player. The Rays agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract with free-agent right-hander Zach Eflin on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jeff Passan of ESPN notes that the contract is the largest for a free agent in Rays club history.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Yardbarker
St. Louis Cardinals now a ‘likely landing spot’ for three-time All-Star in MLB free agency
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly closing in on replacing team icon Yadier Molina with the best catcher in MLB free agency. Last season was a very productive year for the St. Louis Cardinals. They finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central. While they were bounced early from the postseason, they still enter 2023 with a lot to build off of.
Yardbarker
Jacob deGrom signs $185 million contract with surprising AL team
Jacob deGrom has signed with a new team. The Texas Rangers spent big on position players last offseason. This offseason, they are making a big splash with their pitching. Texas signed deGrom to a 5-year, $185 million contract. That breaks down to an average annual amount of $37 million per season.
Yardbarker
Dodgers lose key reliever to Red Sox
The Los Angeles Dodgers are officially one reliever poorer. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Friday that veteran right-hander Chris Martin has agreed to sign with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Martin reportedly will be receiving a two-year, $17.5 million deal. Martin, 36, is a seven-year MLB veteran,...
Comments / 7