Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Near Session Highs after Rocky Start
Stock indices ended the day mixed after a volatile trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.12% and 0.4%, respectively. Nonetheless, all three indices finished near their intraday highs. The technology sector (XLK) was the session’s laggard, as it...
Seeking Large Dividends? Check Out These 9 Stocks for 2023
High-yield stocks can come in handy during the current highly-uncertain market environment. Here are 10 high-yield ideas which offer both hefty payouts and several qualities attached to their businesses. With inflation raging, interest rates on the rise, and the overall uncertainty in capital markets remaining elevated, stocks with above-average yields...
Wedbush starts Trulieve with Outperform on broadening reach
Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage of Trulieve Cannabis with an Outperform rating and $18 price target. Trulieve consistently benchmarks among the top operators in all of U.S. cannabis in terms of its absolute revenue generation, gross margin, and EBITDA, Pascarelli tells investors in a research note. The analyst says the company has demonstrated the ability to broaden its geographic reach, which now covers 11 states in total. He believes Trulieve will manage cost controls and profitability while also protecting its cash position.
Wedbush starts Curaleaf with Outperform, expects share gains
Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage of Curaleaf with an Outperform rating and $8.50 price target. Curaleaf is the largest U.S. cannabis operator and should be well positioned to realize incremental benefits from the rollout of adult use sales in new states in addition to benefiting from better performance in its many legacy markets, Pascarelli tells investors in a research note. He expects the company to be a net share gainer and outpace the broad industry.
3 Analyst-Loved Healthcare Stocks for a Recession
Wall Street’s favorite healthcare stocks may be interesting to consider as the economy tests a recession in 2023. With upbeat ratings and decent outlooks, Zoeits, Intuitive Surgical and Eli Lilly are standouts in the health space. Just because a recession is waiting around the corner doesn’t mean investors should...
Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) COVID-19 Therapy Loses FDA Authorization
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has currently pulled the emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 drug bebtelovimab because it is not expected to neutralize Omicron subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has currently pulled back the emergency use authorization (EUA) for healthcare...
Here’s Why Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock is Trending Lower
Blackstone’s stock is under pressure following an increase in redemptions from its non-traded real estate fund. Shares of the leading investment management company Blackstone (NYSE:BX) closed 7.09% lower on December 1. Moreover, BX stock is down about 1.62% in the pre-market session on December 2 as an increase in redemptions from its popular real estate investment fund spooked investors.
Hedge Funds are Long Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT); Should Investors Follow?
Hedge funds are bullish on Microsoft and are increasing their stake. With multiple potential catalysts and relatively lower valuations, the time is right to consider the stock. Just a year ago, multinational technology company Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) touched its all-time high of $344. Wall Street is making the most of...
Looking for Bargains? These 3 Pummeled Stocks are “Strong Buys”
Uber, Taiwan Semiconductor, and Take-Two Interactive are hard-hit tech stocks that Wall Street isn’t falling out of love with. Even as a recession strikes, it’s tough to pass on their risk/rewards at these levels. It’s been a brutal year for tech stocks. History may not repeat itself, but...
MRNA, BIIB, or IQV: Which Biotech Stock Earns the Street’s “Strong Buy” Rating?
Biotech stocks can offer high returns, although they can be risky, mainly early-stage biotech companies. We will discuss Wall Street’s ratings for three biotech stocks and their growth potential. The COVID-19 pandemic has made governments across the world realize the importance of healthcare and the need to develop treatments...
Green Thumb Industries initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush
Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli initiated coverage of Green Thumb Industries with an Outperform rating and $18 price target. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Salesforce downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin downgraded Salesforce to Peer Perform from Outperform. The anlayst says his thesis on the stock has changed with its growth "materially decelerating." See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Time to Pull the Trigger on Chinese Stocks? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like
Is it safe to nuzzle up to Chinese stocks now? Investors had been keeping their distance from any stocks affiliated with the region as if they had a bad case of Covid. Which isn’t really that far from the truth. While U.S.-listed Chinese stocks have been under pressure from a whole host of reasons (fears of delisting, a harsh Chinese regulatory environment and a slowing domestic economy), the stringent zero-Covid lockdown measures have been a big reason for further depressing sentiment recently.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Rallies Despite Mixed Q3 Results
UiPath posted a wider-than-expected Q3 loss, but revenue surpassed estimates. Further, the company is optimistic about its performance in the Q4 quarter. Shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH) rallied nearly 9% in yesterday’s extended trade despite mixed results for the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023. The company designs and develops robotic process automation software.
Salesforce Stock (NYSE:CRM): Beware of the Silent Enemy, Stock-Based Compensation
Salesforce reported rather mixed Q3 results. Growth remained robust on a constant-currency basis. That said, stock-based compensation came in elevated, which investors should be wary about. Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) stock has been part of the overall sell-off tech stocks have been experiencing over the past year, now trading close to 54%...
Spectrum Brands Pops As it Remains Confident of Asset Sale
Shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB) soared by more than 18% in morning trading on Friday after the home essentials company announced that it remained confident that it will complete the sale of its Hardware and Home Improvement business (HHI) to ASSA ABLOY. In September last year, Spectrum Brands announced...
Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks.
Orthofix Gains on Takeover Interest
Shares of healthcare company Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) are rising today after it received a non-binding indication of interest for a takeover from two private equity names at $23 a share. While the offer is subject to customary due diligence, financing, and approvals, the company’s Board remains in favor of its...
Eos Energy Surges After Analyst Initiates a Buy
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) soared in the morning trading on Friday after Stifel analyst Vincent Anderson initiated a Buy on the stock with a Street high price target of $11 on the stock. Analyst Anderson commented on the zinc-based energy storage systems provider that it, “has commercialized one of...
Northwest Bio Accuses Market Makers of Share Price Manipulation
Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) is suing Citadel Securities, Susquehanna International, and other names on the Street for manipulating its share price via illegal trades, according to the Wall Street Journal. The biotechnology company has accused market-making firms of ‘spoofing’ the order book (a flurry of orders that are canceled immediately) which...
