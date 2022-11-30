Figure skating looks to win sixth Intercollegiate National Championship, placed first in season opening competition

Read full article on original website
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Opinion: Boston’s Off-Season is Off to a Shaky StartIBWAABoston, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
UMass men’s basketball uses second-half comeback to defeat Harvard, earn best start since 2013-14
CAMBRIDGE - The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team won its fifth straight game to mark the best start to a season since 2013-14 with a 71-68 win over Harvard on Friday night in the Lavietes Pavilion. The Minutemen (6-1 Overall) trailed by as many as 11 in the second half before storming back to take their first lead since the 11:48 mark of the first half with just 2:53 remaining.
Belmont hockey teams without home ice after rink closes
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBELMONT - The Belmont Marauders are without home ice for the foreseeable future. The rink in town is breaking down, and Belmont voted not to build a new one. On Friday, Viglirolo Ice Rink was closed to all skaters including high school and youth leagues. One of the compressors is broken, yet even when it is working, crews struggle to make ice. "It's not a climate-controlled building. If it's not cold enough outside, you can't make ice," said Sheryl Grace, a parent of a senior hockey player at Belmont. "If you show up in the spring,...
Daily Free Press
Terriers survive wild night in Durham, defeat UNH 6-3
The Boston University men’s hockey team (9-4-0, 6-3-0 Hockey East) looked to secure three very attainable conference points Friday night against the UNH Wildcats (3-12-1, 0-10-1 HE). The Terriers rode a strong third period to take down UNH, 6-3. Junior goaltender Vinny Duplessis saw his first action in over...
Sources: Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec to enter portal
Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources told ESPN.
goholycross.com
Holy Cross mourns the loss of Mike Addesa
Michael John Addesa, Jr., known to most as the original "Coach Addesa" passed away peacefully on November 29th, surrounded by his loving family. Born in West Roxbury to the late Michael John Addesa, Sr. and Irene Guidi Addesa, he attended Boston English High School and matriculated to the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he was a standout on the football field.
Daily Free Press
Terriers to face Maine Black Bears in back-to-back home games
Even though they failed to score in their most recent 120 minutes of play, the Boston University women’s hockey team (6-10-0, 5-7-0 Hockey East) is coming off of somewhat of a hot-streak against Hockey East opponents. The group will look to pick up six more points with back-to-back home games against the University of Maine (9-10-0, 6-6-0 HE) this weekend.
vanyaland.com
Pour one out for Good Life as the beloved Boston venue drops its final beat
We’re quickly approaching the end of the year, but a new calendar unexpectedly materialized this week that suddenly approaches the end of an era. Good Life, the beloved and respected downtown Boston bar and nightclub at 28 Kingston St., which merged hip-hop and dance music like few other spots in the city, will permanently close on December 17.
Daily Free Press
Not cuffed this holiday season? Take your friends on these eight dates instead
Ah, the holidays. The season when the label “single” unfairly takes on the connotation of loneliness and misery. Yet, it doesn’t have to be this way. Prove the cynics wrong this holiday season by embracing the single-ness and shifting to a mindset that fosters self-growth. Embody the spirit of the season with your friends by taking part in winter activities.
Daily Free Press
Two-day study period is not enough, students say
Boston University students will have two days as a school-designated “study period,” the time between the end of classes and when final exams begin, which is given to students to prepare for final exams during the following week. According to the University’s academic calendar, students will be granted...
nshoremag.com
North Shore Restaurants Celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes
Unless you are spending the Christmas season in Italy, we can’t think of a better place to celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes than here on the North Shore. Combine the freshest seafood around with a slate of talented chefs who are devoted to all things local, and it’s a recipe for an indulgent meal. From acclaimed chef-driven menus to a classic Italian feast available to go, read on for the top options this holiday season.
Dorchester Reporter
Reunited, two women forge a tie between Harvard and Dot
This fall, the Harvard Club in Back Bay sponsored an event to celebrate 50 years of women’s competitive sports under the Title IX legislation. The occasion also involved a reunion of two pioneering female athletes and, as a result, a new collaboration to support Dorchester girls looking to play softball.
iheart.com
Royals Attend EarthShot Awards In Boston, 2022 Winners Are Unveiled
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The third and final day of Prince William and Princess Catherine's Boston trip led the royal couple to their main event: the EarthShot Awards held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday. The EarthShot Prize ceremony awarded and honored five organizations for their...
NECN
On Royal Visit Day 2, William and Kate Make Friends as They Crisscross Boston
Royal fever gripped the Boston area on Thursday as the Prince and Princess of Wales made another day of appearances, visiting innovative local organizations and making friends along the way. William and Kate are in Boston through Friday for The Earthshot Prize Awards, which are will be presented in a...
Prince and Princess of Wales get first-hand look at challenges facing Boston Harbor
EAST BOSTON - On the second day of their trip to Boston, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, made their way to Piers Park for a first-hand look at the climate challenges facing Boston Harbor. From its origins as a hub for immigrants coming to America, to a leading port for commerce and industry, East Boston has changed drastically over the years but the challenges of maintaining its shoreline are nothing new. "A third of our city is built on fill. So, land that we are standing on right now used to be islands," said Kathy Abbott CEO of...
The Royals walk the Green Carpet among many celebrities ahead of Earthshot Award Ceremony
BOSTON — Prince William and Princess Katherine’s three-day tour in and around Boston ends Friday night with the Earthshot Prize ceremony at Boston’s MGM Music Hall. The crowd started to line the street early Friday as they prepared the Green Carpet for all the celebrities who have arrived for the Earthshot Boston 2022 Awards show.
Daily Free Press
New Data Science building becomes Spark!’s new home
Boston University’s experiential learning lab for student-led, data driven projects — called Spark! — is moving into the second floor of the brand new Center for Computing & Data Sciences building. Members of Spark! leadership say this will allow the program to expand its reach and opportunities for students.
Christopher Keeley, Marshfield double murder suspect captured in South Florida
25 Investigates has learned the nationwide manhunt for Christopher Keeley is over. A law enforcement source said Keeley is in custody in South Florida. A Miami-Dade County jail report shows Keeley was booked at 6:05 a.m, Saturday Morning. Keeley is being held on a fugitive warrant and is ineligible for...
Eater
A Multistory Restaurant and Nightclub Parties Its Way Into Back Bay
A two-story restaurant, nightclub, and live music venue is shimmying its way into the newly renovated Copley Square Hotel in Back Bay this month. Hue, set to open sometime in December, includes three separate bars and an upstairs restaurant centered around what the team describes as “American comfort foods with Asian accents,” like chicken wings with a sweet chile sauce and slow-roasted pork ribs coated in a spicy tamarind glaze, according to a rep for the restaurant. There’s also ambitious plans for music in the space, including DJ sets nightly after 9 p.m. and an upcoming calendar of musicians booked to play at the hotel.
Dartmouth Man Has ‘Really Cool’ Brush With Royalty in Boston [VIDEO]
Dartmouth native Dylan Santos was feet away from royalty in Boston Wednesday and we had to find out what it felt like for him. Earlier this week we shared the news that Prince William and Princess Kate were Boston-bound for a three-day visit. Well, they're here. Interesting fact: The couple...
southcountyri.com
Ocean House just opened a dreamy "Gondola Village"
Time Out Boston gushes about South County, Rhode Island's Ocean House and their Gondola Village dining experience. Read the article.
