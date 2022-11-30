Polygon announced another push towards complete decentralization with a partnership with The Graph. MATIC’s reaction to the development has been somewhat neutral. Polygon [MATIC], in its efforts to achieve full decentralization, notified the crypto community of its alliance with The Graph [GRT]. According to the Polygon team, the integration would mean that the web-3 project would exit the hosting support The Graph provided, and fully depend on the latter’s decentralized APIs to aid efficiency for developers building DApps on its network.

1 DAY AGO