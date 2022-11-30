Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Are BTC miners done with the worst for this financial quarter? This data suggests…
Miners continued to sell their BTC as they got rid of 10,000 BTC this week. Huge capitulation could be in sight due to the indications revealed by the Bitcoin hash ribbon. Bitcoin [BTC] miners continued selling off massive units of the king coin as the pressure to uphold its stay mounted. This development came to light through Joaowedson, a CryptoQuant analyst. He pointed out that the increasing cost of mining might have forced this position. Joaowedson, who doubles as a data scientist, elaborated,
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum miner revenue reaches monthly high, but here’s the issue
ETH’s number of daily active addresses surged to a monthly high in the last three days. The transaction volume was relatively low which suggested the lack of a strong whale presence. Ethereum network activity has seen significant recovery this week as market conditions improve. This was highlighted in the...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s net issuance reading since merge has got some tips for traders
Ethereum’s total net issuance witnessed a massive spike. The number of Ethereum’s retail investors also grew over the past few days. Glassnode, a crypto analytics firm, reported that over the past few weeks, there was a significant increase in the total net coin issuance of Ethereum. Read Ethereum’s...
ambcrypto.com
Tether [USDT] on shaky grounds: Will these new developments reinforce fear
FUD around Tether continued to grow as it didn’t provide audited financial reports. Tether’s transaction count declined while active addresses witnessed a rise. According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Tether [USDT] issued massive loans of around $6.1 billion as of 30 September 2022. Additionally, Tether did not publish audited financial documents or a complete balance sheet documenting the same. This lack of transparency by Tether could stir up more FUD against the stablecoin, as the community may perceive these loans in a negative light.
ambcrypto.com
XRP investors can gain profits in Q4, but here’s the caveat for traders going long
XRP witnessed a spike in social dominance, which could lead to a price pump. On 3 December, crypto analytics firm Santiment tweeted that Ripple’s [XRP] social dominance witnessed spikes over the last few days. This spike could result in short-term positive price action in the near future. However, the coin would be vulnerable to a quick sell-off if prices do soar.
ambcrypto.com
New York proposes crypto regulations, plans to charge crypto companies
The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) has presented a proposal to amend state legislation and charge licensed cryptocurrency companies for regulating them. Although it may seem strange, the DFS frequently charges its regulated non-crypto financial organizations for the costs and expenses of keeping watch over them under the Financial Services Law (FSL).
ambcrypto.com
TRON hits $1B stablecoin inflow amid plunging volumes and potential recovery
TRON’s USDT inflow summed up to $1 billion in the last two weeks. The rise in stablecoin inflow left TRX at a neutral spot as its development activity revived. Decentralized platform TRON [TRX] registered an inflow of $1 billion USDT over the last two weeks. According to a disclosure from DeFi Llama, TRON recorded the highest stablecoin inflow on 18 November, with spikes on 24 and 28 November.
ambcrypto.com
BNB and its staking derivatives suffer huge dump following the Ankr exploit
Ankr suffered an exploit that led to the minting of a huge number of aBNBc tokens. This exploit led traders to significantly distribute aBNBc and other staking derivatives of BNB coin. In the early trading hours of 2 December, DeFi protocol Ankr suffered an exploit that led to an excessive...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin miners continue to face the heat, but what’s the way forward
Bitcoin miners face the heat as selling pressure rises. Daily activity and velocity declines, however, retail investors show faith. Bitcoin miners were one of those sections of the crypto community who were impacted massively by the crypto winter, thanks to the selling pressure. According to the founder of Capriole Fund, Charles Edwards, the increase in miners’ stress could also paint a negative outlook for the king coin in the long term.
ambcrypto.com
XRP traders, here’s why the crypto market may take a while to act in your favor
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. XRP was in a bearish market structure and could drop to a 23.6% Fib level ($0.3839) XRP saw a decline in trading volume and active addresses in the...
ambcrypto.com
The Graph: Assessing the state of GRT amid the ongoing bear market
Graph Protocol witnessed growth in terms of revenue and fees collected. The Graph protocol, over the last few months, has collected a large amount in terms of fees, as per data from Dune. Along with that, The Graph’s demand side revenue grew by 23%, according to crypto analytics firm Messari. These developments could have an impact on GRT in the long run.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s [ETH] price might touch $450 before any significant rally, but…
An analyst predicted that ETH’s price would touch $450 before seeing any significant rally. On-chain data suggests that the analyst’s position might be misconceived. The dormancy on the ETH network, however, has to see a reversal for the price to rally in the long term. According to CrypotQuant...
ambcrypto.com
Polkadot [DOT]: The v0.9.33 upgrade and its impact on your holdings
Polkadot implemented its v0.9.33 upgrade on 28 November. DOT has since commenced a new bull cycle, and buying pressure has also rallied. The price of DOT climbed by 7% since Polkadot deployed its v0.9.33 upgrade on 28 November, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. The v0.9.33 upgrade was part of the series...
ambcrypto.com
Graph protocol adds support for Polygon, but what does it mean for MATIC
Polygon announced another push towards complete decentralization with a partnership with The Graph. MATIC’s reaction to the development has been somewhat neutral. Polygon [MATIC], in its efforts to achieve full decentralization, notified the crypto community of its alliance with The Graph [GRT]. According to the Polygon team, the integration would mean that the web-3 project would exit the hosting support The Graph provided, and fully depend on the latter’s decentralized APIs to aid efficiency for developers building DApps on its network.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: Why investors should look beyond ETH’s current formation
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. If BTC’s bearish sentiment persists, ETH could find new support at $1217.22 and $1166.83. Ethereum [ETH] witnessed a drop just as it headed into the weekend. It lost...
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink [LINK] eyes a 20% rally before 6 December, here’s why
LINK was bullish, with a possible 20% rally toward a bearish order block at $8.965. Short and long-term LINK holders saw gains. Chainlink (LINK) has rallied 30% since 21 November. At press time, it was trading at $7.527 and on the verge of a potential 20% rally toward a bearish order block target.
ambcrypto.com
Reasons why Solana [SOL] holders can still consider going long
Solana’s affiliation with FTX and Alameda has shaken the network in recent weeks. Solana NFTs and dApps have, however, been giving the network some hope of stability and user growth. Solana has been going through a hard spell recently, largely in part due to its associations with FTX and...
ambcrypto.com
Can Cardano’s development activity play a key role in ADA’s survival
Cardano outperformed other crypto currencies in development activity. On 2 December, 2022, Santiment revealed that Cardano [ADA] topped the list of development activity over the last 30 days. ETH, thus, out-performed currencies like Polkadot [DOT] and Ethereum [ETH]. This spike in development suggested that there may be more updates and upgrades making their way to the Cardano ecosystem.
ambcrypto.com
Uniswap sees surge in network activity following launch of NFT aggregator
Uniswap announced the launch of its NFTs aggregator platform. This led to a rally in the count of new addresses and the number of addresses that traded UNI. In the face of the prolonged crypto winter, leading decentralized exchange Uniswap[UNI] launched its NFT aggregator tool on 30 November. According to...
ambcrypto.com
Why did Huobi Token surge at the news of this proposed token launch?
Justin Sun announced the proposed launch of the Dominican Currency on the Tron Blockchain. The price of HT saw an over 13% increase at the announcement of the news. On 29 November, Justin Sun, the creator of the Tron Blockchain, provided an update regarding introducing a new token. The price of the Huobi Token (HT) increased after the news, which seems to have caused a frenzy. The expected improved benefit Huobi Token holders would receive contributed to the spike.
Comments / 0