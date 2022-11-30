I have always loved to read. While I hope my kids develop and explore their own interests and hobbies I have my fingers crossed that they will become little bookworms too. My daughter turned 4 this past summer and I have been impatiently waiting to start reading chapter books to her. I just couldn’t wait to share some of my favorites from my childhood! Short picture books and board books are great but for an avid reader like myself I just was so eager to share “real” books with her. After a failed attempt earlier in the year we were finally able to recently finish our first chapter book together.

