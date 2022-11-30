Read full article on original website
How To Stay Incredibly Organized While Traveling With Kids This Holiday
Traveling with kids can be a lot of fun, but it can also be a lot of work. If you’re not careful, it’s easy to let the little things slip through the cracks and end up with a big mess on your hands. But don’t worry, I’m here to help. In this blog post, I’ll give you some tips on how to stay organized (and sane) while traveling with kids.
Columbia Family Events | December
December in Columbia is full of fun – from holiday events, storytimes, art activities, and more! Get out your calendars and make a note of all there is to do. Don’t forget to check out our local guides – ultimate guide to holiday events, where to see Santa, holiday lights, parks & playgrounds, indoor play areas, birthday parties, kids eat free, and more!
Taking It Easy This Holiday Season: A Break From The Hoopla
Every year, it seems the holiday season gets here faster and faster, and folks are throwing up those trees and wreaths sooner and sooner. Don’t get me wrong. I love SO much about this time of year. I love the lights, the decorations, the food, the smells, the holiday movies, and the extra time with my husband and kids over break. With all that fun though, comes a lot of expectations and stress-especially if you’re a mom that already feels worn out by the everyday. And if you’re also a mom who has anxiety and/or ADHD, like I do-forget about it!
Sharing the Magical Load this Season and De-Stress the Holiday
It’s the most magical time of the year, but who are we kidding, it feels more like the most stressful time of the year. Why is that? The holiday season adds a ton of additional responsibilities to our plate. Who does the majority of that responsibility typically fall on? Mom. This year can be different. Let the Fair Play method (a method designed to help share the load) help you de-stress the holiday season.
8 Benefits of Reading with Your Kids
This article is sponsored by UnityPoint Health — Des Moines. One of my most cherished childhood memories is of my mother reading the book The Cay to my twin brother and me, introducing us to the concepts of racism, transformation, perseverance through stress, and the power of friendship. Happy...
Tips for Reading Chapter Books to Young Kids
I have always loved to read. While I hope my kids develop and explore their own interests and hobbies I have my fingers crossed that they will become little bookworms too. My daughter turned 4 this past summer and I have been impatiently waiting to start reading chapter books to her. I just couldn’t wait to share some of my favorites from my childhood! Short picture books and board books are great but for an avid reader like myself I just was so eager to share “real” books with her. After a failed attempt earlier in the year we were finally able to recently finish our first chapter book together.
Lansing Mom’s 2022 Ultimate Guide To Winter in Lansing + Beyond
Winter feels like it has already arrived in the Lansing Area. We are still a few weeks out from the true days of the season but we are already digging in to enjoy the season to its fullest. The Greater Lansing Area is full of activities to keep you warm and cozy, bring you outdoor fun, and more! Whether it’s a winter hike, resources for keeping the blues away and indoor play, Santa visits, books for the season, recipes, or more, we have got you covered with our Ultimate Guide to Winter In + Around Lansing.
Outside-the-Box Winter Blues Busters
This Winter Blues Busters post originally ran in 2020. The holiday season is winding down and the unseasonable warm weather is gone. The dreaded cold and dreary days are settling in along with my post holiday doldrums and yet my three and five year old are continuing to look to me for entertainment. The truth is I’m tired and cold and would rather hang out at home and drink warm coffee merrily while they play with the ridiculous amount of toys they just received.
Kids’ Cell Phone Agreement
Rite of Passage – any important act or event that serves to mark a passage from one stage of life to another. Transitioning to a Big Kid Bed – Parenting Rite of Passage. 1st Day of Kindergarten – Parenting Rite of Passage. 1st Day of Middle School...
Family Friendly Events (December 2022)
December is here! The weather is perfect, we have so many family friendly events all around town. So fun!. Our holiday gift guide is live, check it out here. Are there any events that we haven’t covered or do you know of a future family friendly event our community should know about? Feel free to submit your event HERE!
