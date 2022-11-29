‘Tis the season for festive feasts — but don’t think that means you have to settle for yet another turkey dinner. We’ve asked some of our favourite chefs share three delicious Christmas recipes that break away from the traditional. From a succulent Greek-style lamb roast and vibrant pomegranate and tomato braised cabbage, to a flavourful roast goose with perfect potatoes, these festive recipes satisfy even the most discerning palates. Whether you’re struck by the turkey shortage, looking for a vegetarian showstopper or simply want to break the mould, these dishes from Asimakis Chaniotis (Pied à Terre), Helen Graham (Bubala) and...

