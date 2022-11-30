ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

IONA 78, NIAGARA 56

Percentages: FG .358, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Erving 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Bayless 0-1, Gray 0-2, Moore 0-2, Thomasson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mitchell, Moore, Obioha). Turnovers: 12 (Moore 3, Iorio 2, Obioha 2, Thomasson 2, Bayless, Erving, Kasperzyk). Steals: 5 (Mitchell 2,...
PITTSBURGH 68, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 60

Percentages: FG .463, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Sibande 2-4, Hinson 2-7, Elliott 1-3, Cummings 1-6, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hinson 2, Federiko, J.Diaz Graham). Turnovers: 13 (Elliott 3, Hugley 3, Burton 2, J.Diaz Graham 2, Cummings, Federiko, Hinson).
PITTSBURGH, PA
CLEMSON 77, WAKE FOREST 57

Percentages: FG .339, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Appleby 2-6, Williamson 2-6, Monsanto 2-8, Klintman 1-1, Hildreth 1-3, Keller 0-1, Carr 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marsh). Turnovers: 10 (Ituka 4, Hildreth 2, Monsanto 2, Appleby, Carr). Steals: 9 (Hildreth 3, Monsanto 3, Appleby,...
CLEMSON, SC
BROWN 72, BRYANT 60

Percentages: FG .549, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Wojcik 3-8, Cooley 2-4, Lilly 2-7, Anya 1-1, Cowan 1-2, Ferrari 1-2, Ndur 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anya 2, Cooley, Cowan, Lewis, Ndur). Turnovers: 9 (Anya 4, Cooley, Lewis, Lilly, Ndur, Wojcik). Steals: 2 (Ferrari,...
GEORGIA 68, FLORIDA A&M 46

Percentages: FG .360, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Louis-Jeune 2-2, Chatman 1-1, Bates 1-4, Tillmon 0-1, Eisa 0-2, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Barrs 2, Bates, Eisa, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Smith 5, Tillmon 5, Chatman 3, Bates 2, Barrs, Eisa, Louis-Jeune). Steals: 6...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
No. 3 UConn 98, Providence 53

UCONN (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 61.017, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Lopez-Senechal 4-5, Fudd 3-4, Muhl 2-5, Bettencourt 2-2, Ducharme 2-4, Griffin 0-2, DeBerry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Edwards 2, Patterson 2, Fudd 1, DeBerry 1) Turnovers: 12 (Muhl 3, Edwards 2, Bettencourt 2, Ducharme 2, Fudd 1, Lopez-Senechal 1,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game

Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Friday's Scores

Brookfield Central 82, Milwaukee Riverside University 43. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

