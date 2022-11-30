Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
Bakersfield Californian
IONA 78, NIAGARA 56
Percentages: FG .358, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Erving 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Bayless 0-1, Gray 0-2, Moore 0-2, Thomasson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mitchell, Moore, Obioha). Turnovers: 12 (Moore 3, Iorio 2, Obioha 2, Thomasson 2, Bayless, Erving, Kasperzyk). Steals: 5 (Mitchell 2,...
Bakersfield Californian
PITTSBURGH 68, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 60
Percentages: FG .463, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Sibande 2-4, Hinson 2-7, Elliott 1-3, Cummings 1-6, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hinson 2, Federiko, J.Diaz Graham). Turnovers: 13 (Elliott 3, Hugley 3, Burton 2, J.Diaz Graham 2, Cummings, Federiko, Hinson).
Bakersfield Californian
CLEMSON 77, WAKE FOREST 57
Percentages: FG .339, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Appleby 2-6, Williamson 2-6, Monsanto 2-8, Klintman 1-1, Hildreth 1-3, Keller 0-1, Carr 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marsh). Turnovers: 10 (Ituka 4, Hildreth 2, Monsanto 2, Appleby, Carr). Steals: 9 (Hildreth 3, Monsanto 3, Appleby,...
Bakersfield Californian
BROWN 72, BRYANT 60
Percentages: FG .549, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Wojcik 3-8, Cooley 2-4, Lilly 2-7, Anya 1-1, Cowan 1-2, Ferrari 1-2, Ndur 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anya 2, Cooley, Cowan, Lewis, Ndur). Turnovers: 9 (Anya 4, Cooley, Lewis, Lilly, Ndur, Wojcik). Steals: 2 (Ferrari,...
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGIA 68, FLORIDA A&M 46
Percentages: FG .360, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Louis-Jeune 2-2, Chatman 1-1, Bates 1-4, Tillmon 0-1, Eisa 0-2, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Barrs 2, Bates, Eisa, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Smith 5, Tillmon 5, Chatman 3, Bates 2, Barrs, Eisa, Louis-Jeune). Steals: 6...
Bakersfield Californian
No. 3 UConn 98, Providence 53
UCONN (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 61.017, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Lopez-Senechal 4-5, Fudd 3-4, Muhl 2-5, Bettencourt 2-2, Ducharme 2-4, Griffin 0-2, DeBerry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Edwards 2, Patterson 2, Fudd 1, DeBerry 1) Turnovers: 12 (Muhl 3, Edwards 2, Bettencourt 2, Ducharme 2, Fudd 1, Lopez-Senechal 1,...
Bakersfield Californian
Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game
Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
Bakersfield Californian
Friday's Scores
Brookfield Central 82, Milwaukee Riverside University 43. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0