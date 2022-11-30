COLUMBIA — No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball overcame a slow first quarter to dominate Memphis 79-54 at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday. The Gamecocks (8-0) trailed Memphis (rec) by five points early in the first quarter, but several explosive performances off the bench gave them a boost to lead by 17 at halftime. South Carolina finished with three players scoring in double-digits and outrebounded the Tigers 53-30.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 30 MINUTES AGO