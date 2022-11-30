Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Californian
PITTSBURGH 68, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 60
Percentages: FG .463, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Sibande 2-4, Hinson 2-7, Elliott 1-3, Cummings 1-6, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hinson 2, Federiko, J.Diaz Graham). Turnovers: 13 (Elliott 3, Hugley 3, Burton 2, J.Diaz Graham 2, Cummings, Federiko, Hinson).
South Carolina women's basketball beats Memphis 79-54, double-doubles from Boston, Cardoso
COLUMBIA — No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball overcame a slow first quarter to dominate Memphis 79-54 at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday. The Gamecocks (8-0) trailed Memphis (rec) by five points early in the first quarter, but several explosive performances off the bench gave them a boost to lead by 17 at halftime. South Carolina finished with three players scoring in double-digits and outrebounded the Tigers 53-30.
Bakersfield Californian
BROWN 72, BRYANT 60
Percentages: FG .549, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Wojcik 3-8, Cooley 2-4, Lilly 2-7, Anya 1-1, Cowan 1-2, Ferrari 1-2, Ndur 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anya 2, Cooley, Cowan, Lewis, Ndur). Turnovers: 9 (Anya 4, Cooley, Lewis, Lilly, Ndur, Wojcik). Steals: 2 (Ferrari,...
Bakersfield Californian
CLEMSON 77, WAKE FOREST 57
Percentages: FG .339, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Appleby 2-6, Williamson 2-6, Monsanto 2-8, Klintman 1-1, Hildreth 1-3, Keller 0-1, Carr 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marsh). Turnovers: 10 (Ituka 4, Hildreth 2, Monsanto 2, Appleby, Carr). Steals: 9 (Hildreth 3, Monsanto 3, Appleby,...
Bakersfield Californian
Kansas State hosts Wichita State after Johnson's 20-point game
Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -6.5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas...
Bakersfield Californian
UMASS 71, HARVARD 68
Percentages: FG .429, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Gapare 2-3, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-4, Cross 0-1, Diggins 0-1, Leveque 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Leveque). Turnovers: 11 (Diggins 2, Fernandes 2, Gapare 2, Kante 2, Luis 2, Weeks). Steals: 7 (Fernandes 2,...
‘It’s just a sense of relief.’ CAL’s return to the state finals ends with its biggest win.
Christian Academy-Louisville completes undefeated season with shutout of Bardstown in Class 3A title game.
Bakersfield Californian
Portland hosts North Dakota following Lowell's 20-point performance
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (5-4) at Portland Pilots (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -16; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Wyatt Lowell scored 20 points in Portland's 100-79 win against the Multnomah Lions. The Pilots are 4-1 on their home court. Portland scores...
Bakersfield Californian
Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game
Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
Comments / 0