“Punk Rock Vegan Movie” – Written and Directed By Moby to Have its World Premiere at Slamdance Film Festival

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Goldener Hirsch Hotel stars in Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix holiday movie
PARK CITY, Utah — Every holiday season sugary-sweet, mostly cringe-worthy movies come out by the sleigh full. This year, “Falling for Christmas,” starring actress Lindsay Lohan was filmed in our […]
Family-friendly Christmas events in Utah
Here’s a running list of Christmas-themed activities and events in Utah that families can enjoy together during this holiday season.
Where to eat on Christmas, Christmas Eve in Salt Lake City
The holidays grow near, and for those of you that don't want to cook at home, restaurants will be serving special holiday meals for the family to enjoy.
What is Treacher Collins Syndrome? Ogden family opens their home to share their journey
Teacher Collins Syndrome (TCS) is a rare genetic disorder. You may be familiar with it if you’ve seen the 2017 film Wonder. For one Ogden family, TCS is not something they only see in the movies, it's something they live with every day.
utahstories.com
Awe Sweet! 40 Flavors of Roasted Nuts and Unique Treats in Bountiful, Utah
Like many Utahns, I love a good treat, and while in pursuit of a unique sweet treat, I came upon Awe Sweet! Inspiring Treats in Bountiful. The shop is easy to find with its distinctive logo of a fun red heart licking its lips. A bright colorful wall of twenty-two unusual flavors of cotton candy greets customers as they walk in the door. Display cases tempt treat-lovers with decadent cake truffles, creamy fudge, and a large variety of crunchy, glazed nuts.
utahstories.com
Locally Owned Restaurants that Need Your Help while a Posh New Chain Restaurant Opens in City Creek, Salt Lake City
For those who might not be aware, Hell’s Backbone Grill in Boulder is struggling to stay afloat. A couple of days ago, HBG owners Blake, Jen, and “the Hellions” send out a newsletter asking for help via GoFundMe. Here is part of what they had to say....
This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See
When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
Heber Encircle house for LGBTQ+ youth delayed again
A Heber City center for LGBTQ+ youth faces another delay in opening, and the nonprofit behind it may close altogether. Encircle Utah, founded six years ago in Salt Lake City, has pushed its planned Heber opening in December to next year. Encircle Vice President of Marketing Callie Birdsall-Chambers said she...
murrayjournal.com
Ghosts of Murray’s Christmas shopping past
While New York City has the flagship Macy’s store, complete with Santa and Thanksgiving parade, and Salt Lake City has the candy-decorated windows in the Gateway Mall (née ZCMI), Murray too has had its stores that left indelible Christmas memories. While Murray has had Fashion Place Mall, complete...
ABC 4
Where you can find homemade candles, soaps, candies and more in Ogden
Northern Utah this shopping experience is in your neck of the woods! Christmas shopping is made easy for you this morning. Jennie Thacker the owner of Simple Treasures boutique stopped by the show to share gifting ideas that you can find all in one location. There are dozens of local...
visitogden.com
WINTER LIKE A LOCAL IN OGDEN, UTAH
There are abundant resources all over the internet to help newcomers to winter outdoor recreation including avalanche forecasts and weather apps, layering suggestions, gear recommendations, etc. We’ve even compiled some of our own recommendations and links here. The information below can give visitors and newcomers to the Ogden area...
Family of jogger killed in Provo looking for closure
Family and friends of a woman killed during a hit-and-run incident while jogging are still dealing with her loss.
Utes fans who want Rose Bowl tickets need to act fast
Utes fans who missed their shot to see their favorite team battle in the Rose Bowl Game in January are getting a surprise second chance.
Utah woman taps into entrepreneurial spirit as she battles cancer
Alyssa Redman's friends started a GoFundMe to help her with mounting medical expenses, but she said she couldn't just sit back and watch people donate without contributing in her own way.
davisjournal.com
New state flag design announced, moves to legislature
SALT LAKE CITY—There’s been a lot of wrangling and heated debate over changing the state’s flag but after four years one design has landed at the top. The Utah State Flag Task Force voted on the final design Nov. 10. Now it will go to lawmakers during the 2023 Legislative Session to decide whether to adopt it or reject it.
milehighcre.com
Colorado-Based McWhinney Expands into Salt Lake City
Today, global residential brand Common and Colorado-based development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, will be the first collaboration between McWhinney and Common, as both organizations plant flags in Utah’s capital city.
midutahradio.com
Latter-day Saints Announce Three Building Closures
(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announcing that three historic buildings in Salt Lake City will be closed next year. The church is renovating the Beehive House, the Lion House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. Renovations are projected to last through 2025.
KSLTV
Newly built homes deemed unlivable due to sliding soil
DRAPER, Utah. — If you want to know what a sinking home sounds like, just ask Eric and Carole Kamradt. “Can you imagine somebody hitting a baseball, solid, with a nice, wooden bat,” Eric described. “Big huge crack. That’s what I would hear.”. The sounds of...
From UTA buses to forklifts, they're up for auction
Has it always been a dream to be the first person on the block to own an ambulance, garbage truck, or UTA bus?
Cat may have made it out of the storm drain: Rio Tinto
After days of rescue efforts, the cat that was stuck in the storm drain may have finally made it out in the early morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Comments / 0