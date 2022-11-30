ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

PITTSBURGH 68, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 60

Percentages: FG .463, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Sibande 2-4, Hinson 2-7, Elliott 1-3, Cummings 1-6, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hinson 2, Federiko, J.Diaz Graham). Turnovers: 13 (Elliott 3, Hugley 3, Burton 2, J.Diaz Graham 2, Cummings, Federiko, Hinson).
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

CLEMSON 77, WAKE FOREST 57

Percentages: FG .339, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Appleby 2-6, Williamson 2-6, Monsanto 2-8, Klintman 1-1, Hildreth 1-3, Keller 0-1, Carr 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marsh). Turnovers: 10 (Ituka 4, Hildreth 2, Monsanto 2, Appleby, Carr). Steals: 9 (Hildreth 3, Monsanto 3, Appleby,...
CLEMSON, SC
Bakersfield Californian

Portland hosts North Dakota following Lowell's 20-point performance

North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (5-4) at Portland Pilots (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -16; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Wyatt Lowell scored 20 points in Portland's 100-79 win against the Multnomah Lions. The Pilots are 4-1 on their home court. Portland scores...
PORTLAND, OR
Bakersfield Californian

GEORGIA 68, FLORIDA A&M 46

Percentages: FG .360, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Louis-Jeune 2-2, Chatman 1-1, Bates 1-4, Tillmon 0-1, Eisa 0-2, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Barrs 2, Bates, Eisa, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Smith 5, Tillmon 5, Chatman 3, Bates 2, Barrs, Eisa, Louis-Jeune). Steals: 6...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Bakersfield Californian

BROWN 72, BRYANT 60

Percentages: FG .549, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Wojcik 3-8, Cooley 2-4, Lilly 2-7, Anya 1-1, Cowan 1-2, Ferrari 1-2, Ndur 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anya 2, Cooley, Cowan, Lewis, Ndur). Turnovers: 9 (Anya 4, Cooley, Lewis, Lilly, Ndur, Wojcik). Steals: 2 (Ferrari,...
Bakersfield Californian

Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game

Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy