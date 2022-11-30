Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH 68, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 60
Percentages: FG .463, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Sibande 2-4, Hinson 2-7, Elliott 1-3, Cummings 1-6, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hinson 2, Federiko, J.Diaz Graham). Turnovers: 13 (Elliott 3, Hugley 3, Burton 2, J.Diaz Graham 2, Cummings, Federiko, Hinson).
CLEMSON 77, WAKE FOREST 57
Percentages: FG .339, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Appleby 2-6, Williamson 2-6, Monsanto 2-8, Klintman 1-1, Hildreth 1-3, Keller 0-1, Carr 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marsh). Turnovers: 10 (Ituka 4, Hildreth 2, Monsanto 2, Appleby, Carr). Steals: 9 (Hildreth 3, Monsanto 3, Appleby,...
Portland hosts North Dakota following Lowell's 20-point performance
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (5-4) at Portland Pilots (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -16; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Wyatt Lowell scored 20 points in Portland's 100-79 win against the Multnomah Lions. The Pilots are 4-1 on their home court. Portland scores...
GEORGIA 68, FLORIDA A&M 46
Percentages: FG .360, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Louis-Jeune 2-2, Chatman 1-1, Bates 1-4, Tillmon 0-1, Eisa 0-2, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Barrs 2, Bates, Eisa, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Smith 5, Tillmon 5, Chatman 3, Bates 2, Barrs, Eisa, Louis-Jeune). Steals: 6...
BROWN 72, BRYANT 60
Percentages: FG .549, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Wojcik 3-8, Cooley 2-4, Lilly 2-7, Anya 1-1, Cowan 1-2, Ferrari 1-2, Ndur 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (Anya 2, Cooley, Cowan, Lewis, Ndur). Turnovers: 9 (Anya 4, Cooley, Lewis, Lilly, Ndur, Wojcik). Steals: 2 (Ferrari,...
Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game
Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
Why CAL football's defense deserves respect after 6th shutout in KHSAA Class 3A final
LEXINGTON, Ky. — In nearly four decades as an assistant football coach, Pat Riley has seen his share of outstanding defenses. His 2022 unit at Christian Academy will go down as one of the best. The Centurions shut down Bardstown’s prolific rushing attack and posted their sixth shutout of the season Saturday in a...
