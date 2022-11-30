Read full article on original website
South Carolina women's basketball beats Memphis 79-54, double-doubles from Boston, Cardoso
COLUMBIA — No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball overcame a slow first quarter to dominate Memphis 79-54 at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday. The Gamecocks (8-0) trailed Memphis (rec) by five points early in the first quarter, but several explosive performances off the bench gave them a boost to lead by 17 at halftime. South Carolina finished with three players scoring in double-digits and outrebounded the Tigers 53-30.
Portland hosts North Dakota following Lowell's 20-point performance
North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (5-4) at Portland Pilots (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -16; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks after Wyatt Lowell scored 20 points in Portland's 100-79 win against the Multnomah Lions. The Pilots are 4-1 on their home court. Portland scores...
Kansas State hosts Wichita State after Johnson's 20-point game
Wichita State Shockers (4-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -6.5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State faces the Wichita State Shockers after Keyontae Johnson scored 20 points in Kansas State's 76-64 loss to the Butler Bulldogs. The Wildcats have gone 2-0 at home. Kansas...
Kinsey leads Marshall against Ohio after 21-point game
Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 victory against the Akron Zips. The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall averages 83.9 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per...
PITTSBURGH 68, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 60
Percentages: FG .463, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Sibande 2-4, Hinson 2-7, Elliott 1-3, Cummings 1-6, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hinson 2, Federiko, J.Diaz Graham). Turnovers: 13 (Elliott 3, Hugley 3, Burton 2, J.Diaz Graham 2, Cummings, Federiko, Hinson).
GEORGIA 68, FLORIDA A&M 46
Percentages: FG .360, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Louis-Jeune 2-2, Chatman 1-1, Bates 1-4, Tillmon 0-1, Eisa 0-2, Smith 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Barrs 2, Bates, Eisa, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Smith 5, Tillmon 5, Chatman 3, Bates 2, Barrs, Eisa, Louis-Jeune). Steals: 6...
CLEMSON 77, WAKE FOREST 57
Percentages: FG .339, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Appleby 2-6, Williamson 2-6, Monsanto 2-8, Klintman 1-1, Hildreth 1-3, Keller 0-1, Carr 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marsh). Turnovers: 10 (Ituka 4, Hildreth 2, Monsanto 2, Appleby, Carr). Steals: 9 (Hildreth 3, Monsanto 3, Appleby,...
IONA 78, NIAGARA 56
Percentages: FG .358, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Erving 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Bayless 0-1, Gray 0-2, Moore 0-2, Thomasson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Mitchell, Moore, Obioha). Turnovers: 12 (Moore 3, Iorio 2, Obioha 2, Thomasson 2, Bayless, Erving, Kasperzyk). Steals: 5 (Mitchell 2,...
UMASS 71, HARVARD 68
Percentages: FG .429, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Gapare 2-3, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-4, Cross 0-1, Diggins 0-1, Leveque 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Leveque). Turnovers: 11 (Diggins 2, Fernandes 2, Gapare 2, Kante 2, Luis 2, Weeks). Steals: 7 (Fernandes 2,...
Colorado preparing to finalize Deion Sanders hire after SWAC title game | Report
Colorado is preparing for Deion Sanders to arrive in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday night and agree to terms to become its next head coach, according to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger. Sanders coached Jackson State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game against Southern on Saturday. According to the SI report, Colorado is expecting Sanders to land in Boulder on a flight from Jackson around midnight local time. ...
No. 3 UConn 98, Providence 53
UCONN (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 61.017, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Lopez-Senechal 4-5, Fudd 3-4, Muhl 2-5, Bettencourt 2-2, Ducharme 2-4, Griffin 0-2, DeBerry 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Edwards 2, Patterson 2, Fudd 1, DeBerry 1) Turnovers: 12 (Muhl 3, Edwards 2, Bettencourt 2, Ducharme 2, Fudd 1, Lopez-Senechal 1,...
Watch: Georgia shows why you play to the whistle on blocked field goal touchdown
The SEC Championship started off with a bang on Saturday when No. 1 ranked Georgia opened the scoring with a 95-yard blocked field goal return for a touchdown. It was not only a great play by the Bulldogs' special teams unit, it was also a great lesson in always playing until the whistle.
